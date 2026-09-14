Home and Away Spoilers – Jimmy Fowler returns as Summer Bay tries to save Eden

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Eden’s family reunion ends in an emergency dash to the hospital, as her friends rally Summer Bay in the hope of helping her.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has been hoping for a stem cell transplant following her diagnosis with aplastic anaemia, but the search for a suitable donor has so far brought disappointment.

With siblings proving to be the best chance of a match, and sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) unable to donate, Eden pinned her hopes on brother Levi (Tristan Gorey).

Last week, those hopes were dashed when his results ruled him out, alongside their parents and Eden’s husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Hoping to ease her loneliness, Cash and Levi arranged a socially distanced lunch outside the farmhouse, allowing Eden to spend some time with her siblings and Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

Yet the gathering also brought the news that Levi wasn’t a match, leaving Eden to admit to Cash that she’d been hoping her big brother would be able to save her.

This week, the strain is becoming increasingly difficult for Levi to bear. When Mac finds him sitting alone in the dark, he admits he’s struggling with everyone looking to him for reassurance.

He’s trying to keep Abby positive whilst facing questions from Eden about whether she’s going to die, and despite his medical knowledge, he cannot give her the answer she desperately wants.

After Levi fields another call from dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery), Mac suggests asking his parents to visit. But Levi dismisses the idea, insisting he’ll feel better about things after a good night’s sleep.

Meanwhile, Remi’s (Adam Rowland) dismayed to discover from Mali (Kyle Shilling) that Eden has left hospital without him knowing. Having been busy supporting Sonny (Ryan Bown) through his own difficulties, Remi feels increasingly removed from his best friend’s situation.

The following day, Remi, Mali and Sonny question Levi about Eden, and how they can go about finding out whether they could be donors.

All Levi can do is encourage them to get tested, pointing out that they could potentially help someone else even if they can’t help Eden. Yet his inability to answer other questions only reinforces his frustrations.

As Levi confides in Mac, she decides he needs more support than he’s willing to ask for. Slipping away to a quiet spot, she calls Jimmy and asks him how soon he could get to Summer Bay.

Levi continues poring over information about Eden’s illness, unable to stop imagining losing her.

When Jimmy unexpectedly arrives that evening, admitting that Mac invited him, Levi’s grateful that she went against his wishes.

Abby soon turns up, having been sent home by Mac in order to spend some time with her dad, and talk soon turns to whether Jimmy can see Eden. Levi’s cautious, but Abby persuades him that they can at least ask the question.

When Cash tells her Jimmy’s in town, Eden’s eager for another family get-together. Cash can see how exhausted she is, but reluctantly asks for Mac and the Fowlers to arrange a socially-distanced picnic.

In a promo for this week’s episodes, Eden begins to question what her illness means for Cash, pointing out that this isn’t what he signed up for.

Cash is unwavering in his response, telling Eden that marrying her was the best decision he ever made.

The family prepare a spot on the grass near the surf club, taking care to make sure Eden’s comfortable. Yet when Cash helps her out of the car, Jimmy gets a painful insight into just how unwell his daughter has become.

He keeps things positive for Eden’s sake, praising the stubborn streak he’s always admired, with Abby adding that they’re all impressed by Eden’s determination.

“Audiences get to witness the Fowler siblings fighting so hard with such fierce love and care,” Stephanie Panozzo tells TV Week.

“There’s a deep strengthening in their bond and connection. These people are Eden’s strength, so to be isolated from them and the outside world really takes its toll.”

Whilst Eden enjoys being with her family, Cash’s concerns grow, and he admits to Mac that he’s worried they’re taking an unnecessary risk by bringing Eden here.

Having already lost his mother, father and sister, he can’t face the possibility of losing his wife too.

Cash’s fears become all too real as the picnic draws to a close. Eden is struggling to stay awake, and when Cash helps her back towards the car, she collapses into his arms.

Levi immediately calls an ambulance, and Eden is taken back to the hospital as her concerned family watch on.

Amelia (Nicole da Silva) explains to Cash that Eden’s blood and platelet counts are too low, and the treatment is also putting stress on her liver and kidneys.

With his wife facing another setback, Cash breaks down in tears during a moment alone.

“He doesn’t know how to cope at all,” Stephanie continues. “His past trauma and fears around him being ‘cursed’ all bubble to the surface. The thought that ‘everyone I love gets sick and dies’ starts to play on repeat in his mind.”

The following day, Mali brings Remi and Sonny news of an opportunity to help—the blood donation trailer is due to visit Summer Bay.

The trio set about encouraging as many people as possible to attend, hoping their efforts could make a difference for Eden.

As the blood trailer is set up in the car park, Mali, Sonny, Remi and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) record a social media appeal to spread the message, urging people to give blood and join the stem cell donor register.

As word gets around, locals throw their support behind the appeal. John (Shane Withington) even prepares to confront his fear of needles in the hope of helping his neighbour.

Lacey does her bit by handing out flyers, but is less enthusiastic when Amelia offers to lend a hand. With Lacey still struggling to accept the doctor’s romance with her dad, working together could prove awkward.

Having heard about the blood drive, Cash has a surprise planned for Eden as she’s discharged from hospital.

“There’s something that will lift your spirits,” he tells her as they drive home, taking her to see the turnout at the blood donation trailers.

“That’s all for you,” he explains to a touched Eden.

As the two remain in the car, Eden spots Remi amongst those who have come to donate.

She’s overcome with emotion as she waves to him, unable to get out and embrace her best friend.

Could Summer Bay’s efforts help bring Eden the match she so desperately needs?

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 14th September (Episode 8790)

Levi’s bombarded. Sonny gets a new roommate. Zane spirals.

Tuesday 15th September (Episode 8791)

The Fowler siblings have a visitor. Zane acts out. Cash fears for Eden’s health.

Wednesday 16th September (Episode 8792)

The Fowler family comes together. Amelia and David grow closer. Eden puts on a brave face.

Thursday 17th September (Episodes 8793-8795)

Remi feels on the outer. Mali gets a big idea. Lacey drums up a crowd.

Remi rallies for Eden. Amelia confronts Lacey. John avoids facing his fears. Marilyn can’t lift Zane’s spirits.

John faces his fear. Marilyn makes a bad call. Remi puts on a brave face.