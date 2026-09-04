Is a Home and Away wedding and love triangle on the way in 2027?

Next year’s Home and Away will see Mackenzie and Levi get engaged, but Imogen’s return and a bombshell crush from seven years ago will jeopardise their future together.

2026 has been a rare year in Summer Bay – there’s not been a single wedding, and we’re not expecting any before this year’s Season Finale.

2025 saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) finally get married, while April 2024 saw Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) tie the knot.

Before that, in 2023, Home and Away celebrated 8000 episodes with the wedding of Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), after their failed attempt in 2022’s Season Finale.

Meanwhile. 2022 saw a bittersweet wedding for Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia (Anna Samson), marrying at Northern Districts Hospital while Ari was on his deathbed.

2021 saw Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) marry shortly before departing for London, while 2020 saw stalwart Alf (Ray Meagher) marry Martha (Belinda Giblin) for the second time, after the revelation that she’d faked her own death back in 1985.

In short, an annual wedding is a staple in the Summer Bay calendar – 2018 even had two sets of nuptials, as both Colby (Tim Franklin) and Chelsea (Ashleigh Brewer), and Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) tied the knot.

But while 2026 has had two engagements, both were swiftly called off, making it the first year since 1998 without anyone making it down the aisle!

Jo (Maddison Brown) accepted Eddie’s (Stephen Madsen) proposal shortly after the crash which ended the 2025 season, but broke things off after discovering that he’d left the derailed train while she was still on it, and that Tane was actually the one to save her.

More recently, Dana (Ally Harris) proposed to Sonny (Ryan Bown) at the start of August, after Sonny accidentally missed her first attempt.

Yet while the pair had an engagement party and Dana even began planning their nuptials, they ended their relationship earlier this week as Dana departed the bay for a fresh start with sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

Now, normality looks set to return in 2027, with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) getting engaged – that is, if they can get over a few major speed bumps.

A photo from filming on 19th August, uploaded to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, revealed Mac and Levi’s engagement when actress Emily Weir was spotted filming a scene whilst wearing an engagement ring.

However, whether they’ll make it down the aisle remains to be seen, as Mackenzie is set for numerous bombshells in the first half of next year.

As we reported last month, Mackenzie and Levi’s relationship is set for a major upheaval when Levi’s ex-wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) returns with a young child!

Cardiothoracic surgeon Levi ended his relationship with wife Imogen some two years ago, after falling for Mackenzie when he was brought in to treat her heart condition at Northern Districts Hospital.

While Levi had been reluctant to start a family with Imogen, last year saw him and Mackenzie began trying for a baby, before resorting to IVF when Mac struggled to conceive.

Heartbreakingly, Mackenzie suffered two miscarriages, and the pair haven’t yet found the strength to discuss whether to try another round of IVF.

With Imogen returning to Summer Bay with a young girl who looks around the age of two – and Levi spotted interacting with the girl during a scene on the beach – it seems almost certain that she’ll be breaking the news that she was pregnant when they split, and has been raising their child in secret.

Now, new footage has emerged showing some major developments in next year’s big storyline.

In a scene filmed on Wednesday 19th August, the R&F Adventures YouTubers saw Emily Weir and Ethan Browne filming together, in which Mac appeared to show her frustration at Imogen “waltzing” back into Summer Bay.

“You know it’s so easy for her to just waltz in here and tell me … [unclear] … family. How is any of this fair on me?” Mackenzie vents to close friend Tane.

Yet Tane seems disinterested in Mackenzie’s complaints, prompting her to check that he’s actually listening to her.

After a surprisingly curt response from Tane, which is difficult to work out in the YouTube clip, Mackenzie replies: “What was I supposed to do? Tell Levi [unclear] and just get over it?”

“Yeah, you know what…” Tane starts.

“What?” Mac interrupts.

While Tane’s response can’t be heard in the clip, it clearly takes Mackenzie by surprise, as she replies: “Excuse me?”

After another cold response from Tane, Mac continues: “I am! I mean I’m trying to, but it’s very hard,” before adding, “I’m not doing this…”

Tane then walks away, leaving a shocked Mackenzie alone on the balcony.

While Mac looks set to struggle with Imogen’s return, it doesn’t look like Levi’s baby bombshell will be enough to end her their relationship, as scenes filmed last week revealed that Mackenzie is still planning her wedding.

However, that’s when the next bombshell arrives, and it could well explain Tane’s cold nature in the above scene.

Back in 2020, when Mackenzie was just embarking on her relationship with Ari Parata, she began developing feelings for his brother Tane, which almost brought her and Ari’s fledgling relationship to an abrupt end.

The pair even briefly shared a kiss in May 2021, as a drunk Mac rebounded after Ari broke up with her.

However, Tane was with Ziggy at the time and pushed Mackenzie away, before immediately admitting to Ziggy what had happened.

Since then, Mac and Tane have gone on to develop a close friendship, and it’s been years since the writers hinted at any lingering feelings between them.

After briefly dating Ziggy, Tane eventually married Felicity, before having a baby with Harper, and more recently getting into a short-lived relationship with newcomer Jo Langham.

Meanwhile, after the breakdown of her relationship with Ari, Mac went on to date Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), before finally finding happiness with Levi.

Now, Home and Away looks set to re-explore Mac and Tane’s feelings some seven years later. The scene in question, filmed just last week, sees Mackenzie run up behind Tane, stopping him in his tracks as he tries to get away from her.

“What are you doing? You said you’d try…” Mac can be heard saying in the clip uploaded to the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel.

As the scene continues, Mac stops Tane as he walks away, asking him: “What are you saying? That you’re gonna pull out of my wedding?”

After nodding, Tane explains: “Listen to me.”

After some dialogue which can’t be made out, he continues: “I can’t [unclear]. Everything’s changed, alright? I can’t stand beside you at your wedding and put on a happy face!”

“Why? Why not?” Mackenzie asks, becoming increasingly animated.

“Because I have feelings for you!” Tane explains loudly, as Mackenzie reacts with shock. “I have feelings for you, okay?”

It’s clear that Mackenzie has no idea of Tane’s hidden feelings, as she puts her arm on him and tries to shut him down.

“Please, don’t do this. Don’t say this, don’t say this. Don’t!” she replies, and after the conversation briefly continues, Tane walks away.

“What am I gonna say to Levi?” Mackenzie calls after him, before Tane tells her he doesn’t know, and she should just lie.

“You’re good at that!” he finishes before leaving Mac alone and shellshocked.

In a scene filmed later on the same day, Tane is seen sitting at the beach alone, before being approached by Mac.

What causes Tane’s feelings for Mackenzie to return isn’t yet clear, but could Mac turn to her former crush for emotional support – and perhaps more – after the revelation that her fiancé has a child with his ex-wife?

These scenes will air in early 2027, so we’ve got a little while to wait until we find out exactly what’s going down, but it looks like next year will be another dramatic one in Summer Bay.

Will Mac and Levi make it down the aisle?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 7th September (Episode 8784)

Mali gives Lacey a fresh perspective. David panics. Levi puts Eden first.

Tuesday 1st September (Episode 8785)

Lacey confronts Amelia. Zane puts pen to paper. David is conflicted.

Wednesday 2nd September (Episodes 8786)

Zane’s anxiety spikes. Lacey lashes out. Leah doubts Marilyn’s choices

Thursday 3rd September (Episode 8787)

Eden wants to go home. David and Lacey lock horns. Cash is hit hard by reality.

Cash and Levi hatch a plan. Amelia and David get cosy. Eden struggles with keeping her distance.

Eden asks Levi for the hard truth. Sonny steers clear of Tane. Mackenzie joins the family feast.