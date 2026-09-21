Home and Away Spoilers – Zane under attack as Austin seeks revenge

This week on Home and Away in Australia, the police are called to Summer Bay House as Austin confronts Zane, whilst Mackenzie struggles to tell Levi their devastating news.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) has been determined to give Zane (Angus McColl) a fresh start since his release from prison, but her latest intervention brings the consequences of his crime straight to their doorstep.

Zane served ten years after a burglary ended with him seriously injuring nine-year-old Heidi. Having broken into her family’s home, he panicked when confronted by her father and swung a baseball bat at a movement nearby, unaware that it was his young daughter.

With Marilyn’s support, Zane recently wrote to Heidi to apologise, only to receive medical reports from her family detailing the profound brain injury she still lives with—and a note making it clear that they’d never forgive him.

The response left Zane questioning how he could move on when Heidi would never have the same opportunity. Marilyn could see how much Zane was struggling, but spotting Heidi’s brother Austin’s contact details amongst the paperwork gave her another idea.

Last week, despite David’s (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) advice against further contact, Marilyn called Austin behind Zane’s back. She hoped that explaining how hard Zane was trying to rebuild his life might persuade him to reconsider.

Instead, a seething Austin arrived at the diner with little sympathy for the man who had changed his sister’s life forever.

With Zane noe there, Marilyn spoke to Austin about Zane’s difficulties since leaving prison. Austin told her her that Heidi couldn’t even read his apology—she needs a carer to function, and the future that Zane’s being encouraged to embrace is one that she has been denied.

Marilyn’s suggestion that contact might help them both only angered Austin further. After discovering that Zane was living with her, he told Marilyn to stay out of their lives and stormed out.

Yet their conversation wasn’t over. Having followed Marilyn home, Austin appeared at Summer Bay House and demanded to know where Zane was.

This week, it soon becomes clear that Marilyn won’t be able to talk Austin into leaving. He intends to be there when Zane gets back, however long that takes, and wants him to suffer for what he did to Heidi.

Hoping to draw some of Austin’s anger away from Zane, Marilyn explains that the letter was her idea. But he has little patience for her attempts to reason with him.

At the surf club, Alf (Ray Meagher) is back from Merimbula and catching up with Mali (Kyle Shilling), who realises he’s forgotten a driving lesson with Zane. Alf offers to take Zane home, both unaware of what’s waiting for them.

The sight of Zane walking through the door sends Austin’s anger boiling over.

After shouting at Marilyn and Alf, he forces Zane against the wall, finally coming face to face with the man responsible for his sister’s injuries.

As Austin becomes more threatening, Zane treads carefully and resists any urge to retaliate.

Alf eventually manages to alert the police without drawing Austin’s attention, and David soon arrives with other officers, breaking up the confrontation before taking Austin away.

At the station, the question is whether Zane wants to take the matter further. David is willing to deal with Austin’s behaviour through a warning, although Alf isn’t keen to see him walk away without punishment.

Nevertheless, Alf agrees with Marilyn and accepts that Zane should have the final say. Zane chooses not to press charges, not wishing to put the family through any more misery.

Austin’s allowed to leave, and whilst he apologises to Marilyn before doing so, he insists that Zane never contact their family again.

Impressed by Zane’s decision, Marilyn confesses that it’s all her fault—Zane would never have had to face Austin if she hadn’t gone against his wishes. Zane is understanding, acknowledging that no-one’s ever gone to such lengths to try and help him before.

Alf is less forgiving. Once Zane has gone to bed, Marilyn’s left to explain why she thought contacting Austin was a good idea!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) faces breaking more devastating news to Levi (Tristan Gorey), as his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) fights for her life.

Last week, Mac received an email from the IVF clinic while working at Salt. She made an excuse to leave, but Mali followed her outside and found her in tears—something had happened at the clinic, and all the frozen embryos she and Levi had stored were gone.

The news came shortly after Levi learned that he’d missed the window for surgery on his injured hand. Having put off the operation—in order to see if he’d be a suitable stem cell donor for Eden—he was told that concerns about scar tissue now made the procedure much more difficult.

Mac suggested seeking a second opinion, but Levi asked her to drop the subject. With Eden seriously ill, he couldn’t bring himself to put his own needs first.

This week, Mac explains to Mali that she and Levi hadn’t abandoned the idea of another attempt at IVF. They might not have been making immediate plans, following their second miscarriage a few months ago, but having embryos in storage meant they could return to the discussion when they were ready.

The news is heartbreaking enough, but Mac worries what yet another blow will do to Levi with everything else he’s been going through.

Mali points out that Levi would want to know, so they can support each other through the loss. But his reassurance doesn’t make the conversation any easier for Mac, who keeps putting it off when Levi arrives.

With another gentle push from Mali, Mac eventually tells Levi what the clinic has said—all their remaining embryos have been destroyed.

How will Levi cope with the news that their hopes of having a baby have suffered another devastating blow?

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 21st September (Episode 8796)

Mackenzie keeps a heartbreaking secret. Marilyn’s trapped. Zane’s in danger.

Tuesday 22nd September (Episode 8797)

Cash runs from his problems. Lacey’s in the way. Levi turns to anger.

Wednesday 23rd September (Episode 8798)

David and Amelia’s relationship blossoms. Cash avoids a hard conversation. Abigail is overwhelmed.

Thursday 24th September (Episodes 8799-8801)

A familiar face is back in Summer Bay. Cash and Eden confront the unthinkable. Tane’s out of patience.

Zane loses hope. Levi’s fuelled by anger. Is Sonny’s job on the line?

Summer Bay is rocked by a shocking act of vandalism. Mackenzie and Levi face a tough decision. Marilyn makes an impassioned plea.