All the Home and Away arrivals and departures in the months ahead

Home and Away is set to welcome some new faces before the end of the year, there’s another rumoured departure, and a number of fan favourites are on their way back to Summer Bay.

Sisters Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana (Ally Harris) recently departed Summer Bay to escape the threat of guest character Beau (Blake Richardson), despite him facing the prospect of years behind bars.

Now, it’s rumoured that there’s another major cast exit on the cards, with a main character having not been seen filming for a number of months.

Meanwhile, there are at least five new faces on the way, including a teenage boy, though we don’t yet know which are guests and which will be making Summer Bay their new home.

We’re also set for some major returns, as Deb Fowler (Tammy Macintosh) follows ex-husband Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) back to the bay, while Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) will be back on Aussie screens next week, as well as Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) ex-wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) in the new year – with a two year old child in tow!

Here’s everything we know about the new faces, goodbyes and major returns coming up on Home and Away during the rest of 2026 and the first few months of next year.

Home and Away Arrivals

Claire and her teenage son?

As we previously revealed back in July, a new female character has been spotted on set on a number of occasions, but more recent filming now suggests that she might be bringing her teenage son to Summer Bay with her.

Believed to be called Claire, the new arrival was first spotted by fan and YouTuber Rhino Padroth in early July, where she filmed a scene alongside Remi (Adam Rowland) and Justin (James Stewart).

In photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, Justin was seen walking past with his surf board as Remi talked to the new arrival.

Then, around six weeks later, on Monday 24th August, the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel caught the first glimpse of a new teenage character, filming alongside the mystery new woman connected to Remi.

The woman and teenage boy walked through the parkland together, before being joined by Remi.

It’s not yet confirmed what their relationship is, but their friendly nature potentially implies that the two are mother and son.

Remi was seen once again talking to the new female character, before interacting with both her and the teenager.

Has Remi simply struck up a friendship with the mum, or could she be a new love interest?

Whoever the new teenager is, he’s about to find himself on the wrong side of a number of Summer Bay residents.

On 31st August, a number of scenes were filmed next to the surf club and on the beach, seemingly showing the new teenage boy stealing a donations bucket from the club, before being chased along the beach by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

In a scene filmed after the chase – but which will presuably air on screen first – the newcomer is seen talking to Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Roo (Georgie Parker) outside the surf club, holding the donations bucket.

Whether he’s meant to have the bucket isn’t known, but he puts out his hand as if to reassure them.

Then, he makes a break for it, running away and down the path towards the beach.

In a scene filmed earlier in the day, Cash is seen giving chase, sprinting after the teen as he tries to make his escape.

Cash soon catches up to him, and the teenager drops the bucket on the ground and seemingly protests his innocence.

We still have no idea why the new arrival is in town, but he’s not off to a good start with the local law enforcement…

Dylan Baldwin (Noah D’Annunzio)

The long-awaited arrival of Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) brother Dylan is just around the corner, as actor Noah D’Annunzio was first spotted filming alongside Lacey actress Sophea Pennington back in early May.

Based on filming schedules, we’d expect him to make his first appearance next month.

YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 were the first to publish footage of Noah filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach, and it didn’t take long for fans to confirm his character’s name as Dylan – which had already been revealed to be Sonny’s brother’s name.

Back in September last year, Sonny explained to then-girlfriend Dana that he and his brother had a complex relationship, and while is brother was great, Sonny struggled with the fact that Dylan had always been their parents’ favourite.

“He’s always been the golden child, and I’ve always been the better-looking scapegoat with the fluid career style,” Sonny explained. “I’m basically an embarrassment to my parents.

However, he holds no ill will towards his brother, adding: “I am really proud of my little bro. He’s worked very hard for his degree.”

What causes Dylan to pay his brother a visit in Summer Bay isn’t yet known, but he’ll almost immediately catch the eye of Lacey (Sophea Pennington), as the one-year anniversary of Theo’s (Matt Evans) death approaches. The pair have been seen filming together on numerous occasions in and around the surf club.

In late May, romance between Dylan and Lacey was confirmed when a crew member posted a photo from set showing the pair kissing in the diner apartment currently home to Sonny and Remi.

Just days later, on 1st June, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 witnessed a scene being filmed in which Dylan whisked Lacey off in a classic car as he continued trying to impress his new love interest.

During rehearsals for the scene, Jo (Maddison Brown) could be heard saying, “Ah, and here he is with your ride!”

“I know you love hot cars,” Dylan explained. “So I hired one for ya!” he added, as he threw the keys towards her.

Jo then made it clear that although her own love life is a disaster, Lacey’s doesn’t need to be, before pushing her sister in the direction of Dylan’s classic car with an enthusiastic: “Get in the car, girl!”

Dylan and Lacey have since been seen walking along by the surf club together with Dylan’s arm around his new love interest.

Just how long Dylan is sticking around for isn’t yet known, but while Noah D’Annunzio hadn’t been seen on set in recent months, it’s believed that he’s been back on set within the last few days.

A new love interest for Mali

Another new female character was spotted on 2nd June, and she’s set to catch the eye of with Mali (Kyle Shilling).

The new arrival was first seen talking to Mali as he helped out with one of Tane’s (Ethan Browne) bootcamps on the parkland that runs alongside the beach.

The character was spotted again a couple of weeks later on 15th June, this time watching Mali as he carried out a surf lesson on the beach, and later interacting with him outside the surf club.

With the pair spending so much time together, it seemed likely that romance was on the cards – something which was confirmed in footage from 19th August, when which Mali and the newcomer were seen holding hands and embracing on the beach.

The new arrival also looks set to strike up a friendship with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), with the pair spotted filming together on 19th August.

Dodgy newcomer Phil causes drama for Roo

Roo hasn’t made many appearances this year – in fact, she’s only been in 18 episodes, with actress Georgie Parker taking a break from the show to star in theatre productions and new Paramount+ series Dalliance.

However, she’s set to play a major part in an upcoming storyline, as she goes missing!

Roo is currently down the coast in Merimbula visiting her mum Martha, and it looks like a return trip to Summer Bay will see her vanish as part of this year’s Season Finale.

In late June and early July, many of the Home and Away cast and crew departed for the city of Orange, some 254 km west of Sydney, and local residents soon spotted them filming this year’s dramatic finale.

Seen on set were Ada Nicodemou (Leah), James Stewart (Justin) and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (David), and additional information by an extra revealed that Ray Meagher (Alf) and Emily Symons (Marilyn) were also in attendance – and for good reason!

A photo of a ‘missing person’ poster was posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, revealing that Roo will go missing as Yabbie Creek Police appeal for information on her disappearance.

The poster explains that Roo’s last known whereabouts were Swan Parade, Bayfield, and that she was travelling back to Summer Bay in a black Toyota C-HR when she disappeared.

Additional photos revealed that a hunt then gets underway, with photos on Facebook showing police and bush search and rescue operators scouring a remote area in search of Roo.

A series of photos also showed a burnt out car, with one of the scene’s extras revealing that one actor was playing a coroner carrying a dead body.

With police cars swarming the scene, Leah was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as, she, Alf, Marilyn and Justin watched the events unfold.

Thankfully, Georgie Parker has been spotted on set in recent months, confirming that Roo won’t be the one to perish in this year’s finale – but whose body has been found in the burnt-out car remains to be seen.

However, the drama for Roo doesn’t end when she makes her safe return to the bay, as she’s set for an altercation with an unknown man believed to be called Phil.

On 22nd June, YouTubers R&F Adventures saw Georgie back at Palm Beach, the first time she’d been seen filming at the location for months.

In the scene, Roo was locked in a tense confrontation with Phil, as he grabbed her and got her into a headlock before attempting to drag her towards the water.

Dialogue from the scene appeared to see Roo tell the man: “I just wanted her to come home.”

The man replied by telling Roo that she ruined everything, and that “she would still be alive if you didn’t take her away!”

After Phil tells Roo that “nobody is coming to help you”, a police car sped towards the beach, and David and a number of officers jumped out.

David ran towards Roo and the unknown man and tried to talk him down.

As the man released Roo and tried to make a run for it, David chased after him and tackled him to the ground.

Later the same day, the YouTubers came across a big police presence at the beach as the cast and crew filmed the aftermath of Roo’s confrontation.

Leah and Marilyn were seen running towards the scene, and Marilyn shouted Roo’s name before embracing her friend, who was wrapped in a blue blanket.

David apprehended the man and lead him off into the back of the waiting police car, as police set up a cordon to secure the crime scene.

David then returned to Roo to check she was okay, before going back to speak to the man in the back of the car.

In another scene filmed later in the day, Roo and Alf sat near the Coffee Cart as Maz brought them over coffees.

Jo and Lacey then walked over, with Lacey explaining, “Hey Roo, it’s so good to see you!”

While we’re only speculating at this point, we suspect that these scenes will take place after Roo returns from her disappearance.

If the scenes in Orange were indeed for the 2026 Season Finale, then we’re expecting these Summer Bay scenes to air at the beginning of the 2027 season.

Home and Away Returns

Deb Fowler

Jimmy Fowler returned to Summer Bay in yesterday’s episode, and his ex-wife Deb will be following shortly behind.

The ex-partners – whose three children Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) all now live in the bay – were last seen at Cash and Eden’s wedding in September 2025.

Tammy Macintosh was spotted on set in May, filming alongside Tristan Gorey (Levi) and Emily Weir (Mackenzie). The trio filmed a scene near the top of the beach, where Levi and Deb were looking out to sea.

More recently, a promo which aired during this year’s Logie Awards on Channel 7 gave us a first look at Deb’s return and reunion with her children.

The promo showed Jimmy and Deb reunited with daughter Eden, and an emotional reunion with both of their daughters at what appears to be a fancy event by the beach.

Deb is also seen sharing a hug with her son-in-law Cash outside Cash and Eden’s home on Saxon Avenue.

Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps)

It’s also now been confirmed that Cash’s adoptive dad Gary Morrow is heading back to the show too, as Peter Phelps reprises the role he’s played off and on since October 2022.

The Home and Away promo which aired during the Logies appeared to show Cash on a trip away with his foster father, with the promo implying that Gary is offering Cash “a shoulder to cry on” as he struggles to cope with Eden’s life-threatening diagnosis.

Richie Brezniak (Rocco Forrester-Sach)

We’ve known for a while that former cop Richie will be on his way back to Summer Bay, but earlier this week Home and Away‘s social media confirmed that he’ll be back on Australian screens next week!

Rocco Forrester-Sach is believed to have signed a three-year contract with the show, news which was confirmed in a since-deleted tweet by his talent agency, meaning that he’ll be back as a full-time cast member after his initial guest stint.

With it seeming unlikely that Richie will find his way back onto the police force, it looks like he’ll keep himself occupied as he trains to become a lifeguard.

In scenes filmed at the start of June, Richie was seen kitted out in full lifeguard uniform, as he exclaimed to John (Shane Withington): “Guess who’s back on duty!”

June saw John host a fundraising event at the surf club so that he could launch a new Bronze Medallion course and train the next generation of lifeguards.

It looks like his new recruits will start their training in the months ahead – with Richie as one of them.

Rocco Forrester-Sach was spotted filming in a suit on numerous occasions throughout June, suggesting that he may attempt to find himself paid employment to supplement the volunteer lifeguard role; however, it also looks like he’ll be getting a promotion to a paid role as a surf lifesaver.

Richie has since been seen filming in the same blue uniform that Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) wore when John secured him a position as a full-time paid lifeguard, suggesting that JP will offer Richie the same opportunity.

How his former boss David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and colleague Cash will feel about Richie being entrusted with the lives of Summer Bay’s surf-loving residents remains to be seen…

On 31st August, Richie was spotted by the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTubers once again, this time helping John out with the flags on the beach.

The pair arrived on the Can-Am, with John firmly in the driving seat. Whether he’ll let Richie behind the wheel of his precious buggy remains to be seen…

Richie is also set to rekindle his romance with ex-girlfriend Abby (Hailey Pinto), after ending their relationship when he departed Summer Bay back in July.

The characters have been seen getting cosy during filming on numerous occasions in recent months, and photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group saw the pair looking fully loved up as Richie presented Abigail with a bouquet of flowers.

Another scene filmed the same day saw the actors rehearsing a scene at the Coffee Cart in which they were hand in hand, confirming that their romance is firmly back on.

Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) and a young child

One of the biggest storylines of next year is set to revolve around Mackenzie and Levi, as Levi’s ex-wife Imogen makes a return to Summer Bay – and she’s not alone!

Mackenzie and Levi first got together after Mackenzie collapsed in Salt back in November 2023.

Cardiothoracic doctor Levi was drafted in from the city to help after Mackenzie was revealed to have suffered from Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD), but he soon fell for his new patient.

Their budding new romance came despite the fact that Levi was already married to doting wife Imogen, who was waiting for him back in the city.

Levi eventually admitted the truth about his affair with Mackenzie, breaking Imogen’s heart as he ended his marriage before making a permanent move to Summer Bay.

In recent years, Levi and Mackenzie’s relationship has progressed in leaps and bounds, and last year saw the pair begin trying for a baby. After Mac struggled to conceive, she and Levi began an IVF journey, and Mackenzie soon fell pregnant.

Yet after suffering two miscarriages, the pair parked the idea of having children, and Levi is currently focussed on recovering from his recent hand injury, and Eden’s aplastic anaemia diagnosis.

However, it now appears that another huge child-related shock is on the way for the pair early next year, as blast from the past arrives in Summer Bay.

In August, fans of the show spotted Georgia Blizzard filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach, with footage of her return captured by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0.

What’s more, Imogen is back with a baby girl! On 24th August, the Imogen and Levi actors were spotted setting up a scene together on the beach, accompanied by a young child.

Whether there’s no official confirmation that the baby is Levi’s, the fact that he was playing with her in the beach scene is a pretty big clue.

And with Levi and Imogen’s relationship breaking down some two years ago, the age of the child seems to fit perfectly.

Plus, more recent footage shows that Imogen’s return will be a difficult one for Mackenzie, suggesting that she struggles with the news that Imogen has given Levi the one thing that she’s not been able to.

Will Mackenzie and Levi make it down the aisle?

In a scene filmed on Wednesday 19th August, the R&F Adventures YouTubers saw Emily Weir and Ethan Browne filming together, in which Mac showed her frustration at Imogen “waltzing” back into Summer Bay.

“You know it’s so easy for her to just waltz in here and tell me … [unclear] … family. How is any of this fair on me?” Mackenzie vented to close friend Tane.

Yet Tane was disinterested in Mackenzie’s complaints, prompting her to check that he was actually listening to her.

After a surprisingly curt response from Tane, which is difficult to work out in the YouTube clip, Mackenzie replied: “What was I supposed to do? Tell Levi [unclear] and just get over it?”

While Tane’s response can’t be heard in the clip, it clearly takes Mackenzie by surprise, as she replies: “Excuse me?”

After another cold response from Tane, Mac continues: “I am! I mean I’m trying to, but it’s very hard,” before adding, “I’m not doing this…”

Tane then walked away, leaving a shocked Mackenzie alone on the balcony.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like Imogen’s baby bombshell will be enough to end their relationship, with the news that Mac and Levi will get engaged either in late 2026 or early 2027.

Mac sported an engagement ring in the aforementioned scene – but that’s where the next bombshell begins.

Some seven years after then-newcomers Mackenzie and Tane developed feelings for one another, the show is about to re-explore their connection.

Despite there being no hint of a romantic connection between Mac and Tane pair for years, it seems Mac’s engagement and Imogen’s shock return will re-ignite something in Tane.

A scene filmed earlier this month saw Mackenzie run up behind Tane, stopping him in his tracks as he tried to get away from her.

“What are you doing? You said you’d try…” Mac could be heard saying in the clip uploaded to the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel.

As the scene continued, Mac stopped Tane as he walks away, asking him: “What are you saying? That you’re gonna pull out of my wedding?”

After some dialogue which can’t be made out, he continued: “I can’t [unclear]. Everything’s changed, alright? I can’t stand beside you at your wedding and put on a happy face!”

After Mackenzie asked him to elaborate, he revealed the reason:

“Because I have feelings for you!” Tane exclaimed loudly, as Mackenzie reacted with shock. “I have feelings for you, okay?”

It’s clear that Mackenzie had no idea of Tane’s hidden feelings, as she put her arm on him and tried to shut him down.

“Please, don’t do this. Don’t say this, don’t say this. Don’t!” she replied, and after the conversation briefly continued, Tane walked away.

“What am I gonna say to Levi?” Mackenzie called after him, before Tane told her he doesn’t know, and she should just lie: “You’re good at that!”

In a scene filmed later on the same day, Tane could be seen sitting at the beach alone, before being approached by Mac.

What causes Tane’s feelings for Mackenzie to return isn’t yet clear, but could Mac turn to her former crush for emotional support – and perhaps more – after the revelation that her fiancé has a child with his ex-wife?

Then, an intriguing scene filmed on Monday 7th September featured Levi and Mali walking together on the beach, before Abigail rushed down and joined them, putting her hand on her brother’s shoulder as Richie watched on.

In a scene filmed shortly after, Mali brought over coffees as Abigail comforted her brother, who looked downtrodden as he sat on the fence adjacent to the beach.

Is his engagement and relationship with Mackenzie on the rocks in the light of Tane’s feelings?

Home and Away Departures

Zane Talbot (Angus McColl)

While it was always likely that ex-crim Zane (Angus McColl) wouldn’t be sticking around in Summer Bay forever, we already know that the newbie won’t be getting a happy ending.

At the end of April, a photo was uploaded to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info group showing Zane being led away by a police officer, suggesting that he might well find himself back behind bars within the next few weeks.

Just what he’s done isn’t yet clear, but teaser spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that “Zane loses hope” on Thursday 24th September, before “Summer Bay is rocked by a shocking act of vandalism”.

Has Zane done something stupid?

Is Sonny Baldwin saying goodbye?

Sonny (Ryan Bown) first arrived in Summer Bay in February 2025, as the childhood best friend of Remi, who went travelling after his family lost their money in bad investments.

He reunited with Remi after learning that his friend had come into money when his trust fund matured, and turned up in the Lyrik share house shower declaring his intention to help Remi spend his windfall.

Now, is he set to say goodbye within two years of his arrival?

While absolutely nothing is confirmed at this stage, actor Ryan Bown isn’t believed to have filmed at Palm Beach since late July, and he recently changed his Instagram bio from “plays Sonny @homeandaway” to simply “Sonny”.

Ryan recently took a trip to the UK, where he and his British partner Natalie Spence had a second wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds, having wed in Sydney in early July.

Thus, it’s perfectly possible that he’s simply on an extended break from the show as the pair enjoy their honeymoon, but watch this space…

A break for Tane?

Meanwhile, actor Ethan Browne appeared to take a break from the show, having been spotted less and less frequently at Palm Beach in recent months.

Then, footage from CelebTime recorded at the end of June showed Mackenzie running towards Tane after spotting him outside the Surf Club.

She hugged him, mentioning that she didn’t know he was coming back for a visit, before the two walked off together.

With Jessica Redmayne’s final scenes as Harper Matheson having recently aired, Tane is current devastated at the fact he’s no longer living in the same town as son Archie.

Will he split his time between Summer Bay and Harper and Archie’s new home?

Thankfully, he’s definitely not gone for good – and he’s brought Archie back with him! In footage filmed by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2 on 19th August, Ethan Browne was back on set holding baby Archie in his arms.

Plus, with Tane set to re-explore his feelings for Mackenzie next year, it looks like he won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

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Here’s the full spoilers upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 16th September (Episode 8792)

The Fowler family comes together. Amelia and David grow closer. Eden puts on a brave face.

Thursday 17th September (Episodes 8793-8795)

Remi feels on the outer. Mali gets a big idea. Lacey drums up a crowd.

Remi rallies for Eden. Amelia confronts Lacey. John avoids facing his fears. Marilyn can’t lift Zane’s spirits.

John faces his fear. Marilyn makes a bad call. Remi puts on a brave face.

Monday 21st September (Episode 8796)

Mackenzie keeps a heartbreaking secret. Marilyn’s trapped. Zane’s in danger.

Tuesday 22nd September (Episode 8797)

Cash runs from his problems. Lacey’s in the way. Levi turns to anger.

Wednesday 23rd September (Episode 8798)

David and Amelia’s relationship blossoms. Cash avoids a hard conversation. Abigail is overwhelmed.

Thursday 24th September (Episode 8799)

A familiar face is back in Summer Bay. Cash and Eden confront the unthinkable. Tane’s out of patience.

Zane loses hope. Levi’s fuelled by anger. Is Sonny’s job on the line?

Summer Bay is rocked by a shocking act of vandalism. Mackenzie and Levi face a tough decision. Marilyn makes an impassioned plea.