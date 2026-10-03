Home and Away Spoilers – Zane’s shocking vandalism leaves Summer Bay stunned

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Zane’s shocking act of vandalism leaves Marilyn and his new friends confused, while Mac and Levi consider what their future looks like without children.

Zane (Angus McColl) has struggled to adjust to life outside prison, despite Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) determination to help him make a fresh start.

After serving ten years for a burglary during which he accidentally struck nine-year-old Heidi with a baseball bat, Zane recently learnt the full extent of her lasting injuries. His attempt to apologise brought a firm refusal of forgiveness from her family, but Marilyn refused to leave matters there.

Going against Zane’s wishes and David’s (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) advice, Marilyn contacted Heidi’s brother Austin (Elliott Giarola), hoping to persuade him to forgive Zane. Instead, her interference brought Austin to the bay, where he attacked Zane in Summer Bay House after following Marilyn home.

Zane chose not to press charges, but knowing that Heidi will never recover has left him questioning whether he deserves a life of his own.

Next week, Marilyn tries to give Zane something to look forward to by suggesting courses at the local community college. Yet he’s finding it increasingly difficult to take an interest in the opportunities being offered to him.

Alf (Ray Meagher) is worried too, and after seeking advice from David, he puts together a list of local counsellors who could help Zane.

Zane is touched by Alf’s efforts but later tells Marilyn he won’t be contacting any of them. He doesn’t believe there’s a better version of himself to work towards, and counselling won’t change what happened to Heidi—or the fact that Marilyn could have been hurt when Austin came looking for him.

Marilyn also arranges for John (Shane Withington) to take over Zane’s driving lessons, but Zane turns down the offer.

Opening up to John, he admits that he hadn’t expected freedom to be so difficult.

In prison, his problems were his alone. Now everyone trying to help him has to deal with them too, leaving him wondering whether he was better off inside.

When Mali (Kyle Shilling) learns how low Zane is feeling, he takes him for dinner at Salt, where he’s introduced to Tane (Ethan Browne).

Discovering that Tane has also spent time behind bars gives Zane someone to talk to about his experience. Yet whilst Tane is grateful to be free, Zane misses the routine.

At his next parole check-in, David has encouraging news for Zane—his progress could lead to some of his conditions being relaxed. However, his reminder of how easily Zane could end up back in prison gets Zane thinking.

Returning to the surf club, Zane encounters Tane and Mali. Concerned after their conversation over dinner, Tane offers him a year’s free gym membership to give him something to focus on.

Zane appreciates the gesture but says he won’t need it. He then thanks Mali for never judging him, acknowledging that not everyone has treated him that way.

Zane shakes Mali’s hand before heading inside, leaving both Mali and Tane feeling that something isn’t quite right.

When John offers another driving lesson, Zane declines before thanking him and Alf for all their kindness. There’s something unusually final about Zane’s words, prompting John to ask if he’s okay.

Suddenly, in front of everyone, Zane grabs a pool cue and begins smashing up the surf club!

Alf and John are shocked as Mali and Tane rush inside, with Zane repeatedly demanding that someone call the police as Tane tries to restrain him.

Zane soon gets his wish as David and an officer turn up.

As Zane is taken away to a waiting police car, Alf and John struggle to understand what’s happened.

David admits he’s equally baffled, having seen no cause for concern at Zane’s check-in that morning.

Mali and Tane, however, begin to piece it together. Remembering how Zane spoke about prison over dinner, they realise the outburst was deliberate. He really does believe life was easier inside, and he’s trying to get himself sent back.

At the station, Zane is impatient to plead guilty, insisting that he’s a criminal and should be returned to prison. David offers to arrange professional help, but Zane becomes increasingly desperate when he refuses to charge him.

Let into the interview room, Marilyn tries to get through to him, refusing to leave when he asks her to. Zane tells her she was wrong to support him—he can’t cope outside and believes prison is where he deserves to be.

David ultimately gives Zane a caution and tells him he’s free to go. Marilyn is grateful for the chance to take him home, but Zane can’t accept it.

Determined to be charged, he decides to take matters into his own hands…

Will Zane get what he wants?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) struggle to move forward after learning that all their frozen embryos have been destroyed.

Whilst Mac is overwhelmed by sadness, Levi channels his grief into demanding answers from the IVF clinic and threatening legal action. Mali helps him realise that Mac needs his support, but his apology brings only a brief respite.

When the clinic offers to pay for another round of IVF as compensation for their “financial inconvenience,” Levi is furious at their insensitivity.

Mac eventually stops him from berating another receptionist, explaining that his angry calls are only making things harder for her.

Later, a conversation with Tane about his separation from his son leaves Mac in tears as she reveals what’s happened. Given all the heartache they’ve already endured, the offer of further treatment frightens her. Tane encourages her to discuss it with Levi.

Returning home, Mac finds that Levi has been looking through the keepsakes from the second baby they lost. With his anger giving way to grief, they finally talk about whether they can face trying again.

Mac admits she’s frightened of putting her body through more treatment and enduring the disappointment of another miscarriage.

Levi gently suggests that they don’t have to—they could decide to stop trying and choose a life without children.

But letting go of that dream raises a difficult question for their relationship… would the two of them be enough?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th October (Episode 8797)

Cash runs from his problems.

Lacey’s in the way.

Levi turns to anger.

Tuesday 6th October (Episode 8798)

David and Amelia’s relationship blossoms.

Cash avoids a hard conversation.

Abigail is overwhelmed.

Wednesday 7th October (Episode 8799)

A familiar face is back in Summer Bay.

Cash and Eden confront the unthinkable.

Tane’s out of patience.

Thursday 8th October (Episode 8800)

Zane loses hope.

Levi’s fuelled by anger.

Is Sonny’s job on the line?

Friday 9th October (Episode 8801)

Summer Bay is rocked by a shocking act of vandalism.

Mackenzie and Levi face a tough decision.

Marilyn makes an impassioned plea.