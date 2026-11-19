A new Home and Away promo has teased what’s in store in this year’s 2026 Season Finale, promising that it’ll be ‘the most emotional final there’s ever been’.

Australian viewers are just a few weeks away from the final Home and Away episode of the 2026 season, which is expected to air in early December.

Looking for information on the UK finale, which airs this evening on 5Star? See our separate article here.

Now, the show has released a bumper promo giving us our first look at what’s in store.

Every year, the season finale brings major drama to the residents of Summer Bay, usually ending on a major cliffhanger to keep viewers on their toes until the show returns the following year.

Last year’s finale saw a train crash bring the year to a close, and this year it looks like a major underground party could be what gives 2026 a ‘killer ending’!

However, before then, there’s plenty more to come in the show’s final weeks, as the new promo reveals some of the other stories which will have a major focus.

Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) health has deteriorated once again after she was hit with a suspected infection shortly after her life-saving bone marrow transplant.

The promo shows Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) clearing his mind with a run. Will he and Eden get a happy end to the year, or will her worsening condition be part of this year’s big cliffhanger?

Meanwhile, Jo (Maddison Brown) is spiralling after a mistake left a patient dead.

While the medical negligence committee determined that she only needed to undergo a refresher course, she still sees herself as to blame, and has been turning to alcohol to numb the pain.

The promo shows her in tears as she’s consoled by dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor).

As Jo continues to struggle, and having already begun drinking in secret, will the dramatic final few weeks of the year see her do something reckless?

On Tuesday 24th November, “Jo’s drinking worsens,” and she rejects help from her family next Wednesday.

Just where is this going?

The new promo tells us that someone’s life will be shattered!

Mali (Kyle Shilling) is coming to terms with the fact he’s set to be a dad with one-night stand Courtney (Olivia Sawyer), and the pair shared a kiss in tonight’s Aussie triple as they decided to give a relationship a go.

The promo shows the pair kissing and enjoying their time together, but with teaser spoilers for Wednesday 2nd December revealing that “Mali panics when he learns Courtney’s in hospital,” will a tragedy bring the year to a close?

Elsewhere, Roo (Georgie Parker) is struggling to adjust to normality after spending weeks hiding out in the bush, on the run from Phillip Osmond (Michael Sheasby) after she witnessed him kill his wife Sharna.

The promo shows her breaking down in the Surf Club, before recoiling in fear as someone reaches out to her.

Teaser spoilers reveal that she’ll be asked to testify against Phillip on Thursday 26th November, and she’s “daunted by her court appearance” on Monday 30th November.

“This whole community will show up for you,” Alf reassures his daughter. “You’ve just gotta let ’em.”

Will Roo be able to conquer her demons, or is there more drama in store?

We also see the return of Tane (Ethan Browne), back on the beach just weeks after departing Summer Bay to move closer to Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Archie.

The promo shows Mackenzie (Emily Weir) running towards her friend, delighted to have him back in the bay.

Despite having already proposed twice, we also see Levi (Tristan Gorey) surprise Mackenzie with a more romantic proposal, getting down on one knee with an engagement ring on the beach.

“I don’t want to imagine a future that doesn’t begin and end with you,” he lovingly tells his fiancée, before she hugs him.

We then see Cash, Tane and Mackenzie sharing celebratory drinks on the Salt balcony. With Cash looking so happy, does that mean things are on the up for Eden?

It seems so, as Cash makes a return to work after taking leave to care for his wife.

“We’ve missed having you around,” David tells his Senior Constable.

However, while Mackenzie looks delighted after her third proposal from Levi, her “wedding planning is on ice” on Wednesday 2nd December.

A pun from the writers as she celebrates with ice-cold champagne, or further drama on the cards? We already know that the year won’t start well for Mackenzie and Levi, with Imogen’s (Georgia Blizzard) return and a confession of love from Tane.

We also see another glimpse of Alf comforting Roo, and newly loved up couple David and Amelia (Nicole da Silva) spending time together on the beach.

However, David and Amelia’s relationship will soon face a major hurdle, as Levi returns to work and Amelia’s time as a locum in Northern Districts Hospital runs out.

On Thursday 26th November, “Amelia’s losing her job”, and on the following Tuesday, “Amelia and David’s future hangs in the balance”.

On Wednesday 2nd December, “David fears losing Amelia”.

With Nicole da Silva expected to take a break from the show due to filming commitments for the Wentworth: Halfway Home reboot, will she be forced to move out of the bay in search of a new job?

Then, the promo teases a major event – a large party in what appears to be a cave or underground structure.

Remi (Adam Rowland) is having a great time as he’s seen kissing an as-yet-unknown blonde.

It’s not yet known whether the woman in question is Clare, a new love interest for Remi set to arrive in the near future with her teenage son. More on that here…

“Life is short. You’ve gotta do what makes you happy,” we hear Cash say.

We then see a shot of Sonny (Ryan Bown), who is widely rumoured to be leaving Home and Away in the early part of 2027.

“Are you ready for a killer ending?” the dramatic promo asks.

“It could be the night that changes your entire life,” we hear Sonny tell someone.

But will the big night also end a life?

The Home and Away 2026 Season Finale is expected to air in Australia in early December.