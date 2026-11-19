When does Home and Away return to the UK in 2027?

Home and Away will return to UK screens on Friday 1st January 2027, on 5STAR.

With Home and Away in the UK currently some 18 episodes behind the Australian broadcasts, we already know what’s in store for the first few weeks of 2027.

Plus, thanks to fans spotting filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach – where the show’s cast and crew film the external scenes that make up Summer Bay – we’ve also got an idea of what’s in store well into the new year.

Here’s everything that we know:

Tonight’s episode of Home and Away saw Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) receive the news she’d given up on – they’ve found a donor!

After doctors spent months trying to keep her aplastic anaemia symptoms at bay whist waiting for a donor to turn up, Eden eventually decided that she’d rather die somewhere beautiful than live out her final days in a hospital bed.

She said an emotional goodbye to her friends and family, who left her and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) at their countryside retreat, believing the next time they’d all be together would be at Eden’s funeral.

Now, it looks like she’s got a chance of survival!

What happens to Eden?

Despite the good news that a donor has been found, Eden gets a shock when she and Cash return to Summer Bay.

With Eden’s health having deteriorated since she chose to leave hospital, Amelia warns that she may no longer be strong enough to undergo a transplant.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) is furious, putting the blame on Cash and Remi for helping Eden leave in the first place.

Eden’s specialist, Dr Beckett (Lani Lupu), initially refuses to even consider a transplant, but after an impassioned plea from Eden, who’s willing to give anything a try in order to survive, he eventually agrees.

Eden must first restart chelation treatment to bring her iron levels under control and allow her liver and kidney function to improve. Later, she’ll need another blood transfusion.

If her blood cell count improves without an adverse reaction, she can then begin chemotherapy in preparation for the transplant.

In this week’s Australian episodes, Eden goes into isolation as her immune system returns to rock bottom after the chemo, leaving Cash struggling as he’s forced to spend the night apart from her when the doctors suspect he has a temperature.

Finally, with Eden deemed well enough, she heads into surgery ready for her stem cell transplant!

Will it be the lifesaving treatment she needs, or could this be the last time we ever see Eden?

Is Roo really dead? Alf continues the search for his daughter

Tonight’s UK episode ended with a shocking discovery – a body! But is it really Roo (Georgie Parker)?

After Alf (Ray Meagher) finally reported Roo missing, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and colleague Constable Lombard (Shannon Ryan) headed out to search the area.

As they drove, David suddenly told Lombard to slow down after spotting a burnt-out car in a clearing amongst the trees, with a check of the registration plate confirming that it was Roo’s car.

When David checked the boot, worse news awaited – he asked Lombard to call for the coroner and forensics as he revealed that there was a body inside.

Returning to Summer Bay in 2027, Roo’s friends and loved ones are forced to fear the worst after they learn about the car and the body, but Alf isn’t willing to give up – he won’t believe it’s Roo until it’s officially confirmed by forensics.

“Until you can tell me beyond any doubt that that is Roo, as far as I’m concerned, she’s still alive and well,” he tells David.

However, at a beach vigil surrounded by his friends, Alf finally begins to accept what he initially tried so hard to deny, that Roo may be gone for good.

However, when the DNA results eventually come back after an agonising wait, they confirm that the body wasn’t Roo’s!

When news eventually comes through that it’s not her, an urgent search begins.

A visit to a nearby house brings a potential lead for David, as resident Phillip Osmond (Michael Sheasby) claims to have seen Roo talking to a male hitchhiker.

However, later that day, as Alf sits at home watching a news report about Roo’s disappearance, the very same man is watching the same coverage in his own home.

Heading out to his shed, he takes out a hammer stained with dried blood and wraps it in newspaper alongside Roo’s phone…

The police eventually call off the search for Roo, unwilling to use limited police resources on an expensive search for a woman they already believe to be dead.

David tells Alf that it wasn’t his decision, but Alf isn’t having it: “Stuff the brass, mate. There’s a time for the rule book, and a time to show a bit of guts.”

Yet David is struggling to accept the decision himself, having admitted to Amelia that he wouldn’t rest until he had answers if one of his own daughters were missing.

After Amelia suggests that Roo would need water and shelter to survive, David identifies a water source extending beyond the original search area and heads out to investigate on his own.

Heading into the forest, David’s persistence pays off when he spots smoke rising from a makeshift camp and follows it to Roo, who breaks down in tears as he reaches her!

However, he’s still got plenty of questions – how did she end up there, and why was there a body in the boot of her car?

Mackenzie has doubts over her engagement

Tonight’s episode also brought some much-needed happiness for Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) as they got engaged – a surprise proposal on Levi’s part, triggered by a conversation with mum Deb (Tammy MacIntosh), who encouraged him to hold on to the people he loves and make every second count.

It was a loving end to a painful year which saw Mac suffer a second miscarriage, while Levi’s career was in jeopardy after his arm was crushed during his ill-fated hike with Cash and Mali (Kyle Shilling).

However, when we return to the bay next year, it seems Mackenzie is less eager to celebrate than her husband-to-be.

While Levi wants to tell everyone their good news, Mac is hesitant – perhaps they should wait until things are more stable with Eden. However, as the days go by, it becomes increasingly clear that she wants to keep their engagement under wraps.

Having learnt of the engagement from Levi, Deb picks up on Mac’s discomfort. She reassures her that Levi loves her, whereas she always felt he married Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) out of obligation – but tells Mac she should only marry him if she’s sure it’s what she wants.

When Levi then shares the news with Abby and his dad Jimmy, Mac finally explodes at him for telling everyone despite her wish to keep it quiet.

As they talk things through, she admits she’s worried he only proposed because he thought Eden was going to die.

The pair soon manage to work through Mac’s concerns, and after he proposes to her again outside the farmhouse, she says yes again – and this time she means it!

However, there’s a lot more drama in store for the pair in 2027 – more on that later.

Richie is forced into an awkward lie

Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) recently returned to Summer Bay and reunited with Abigail (Hailey Pinto) – but while she eventually forgave him for skipping town earlier in the year and the two rekindled their romance, he faced a bigger battle to get David and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) on side.

When Leah (Ada Nicodemou) offered for Richie to stay with her and Justin (James Stewart), the move threatened Justin and David’s bromance, but Leah was insistent that they needed to give him a chance to turn his life around.

With David refusing to go to the Morgan house as long as Richie is under their roof, Justin has been keen for Richie to get a job as soon as possible so that he can get a place of his own and move out.

Yet while Richie has been trying hard, he’s getting rejection after rejection, and has been putting much of his free time into completing his training for the Bronze Medallion surf lifesaver scheme.

Early in the new year, he’s keen to help when news comes through about Roo, prompting Justin to snap at him – if you really want to help, get a job and move out!

In a panic, Richie ends up telling Justin that he’s already bagged himself a job, prompting Justin to apologise and congratulate him on his success.

The only problem is – it’s a lie. There’s no such job, Richie having been rejected for it the previous evening.

However, before he can open up about his lie, Justin tells Abby the good news, and word quickly spreads.

Abby is obviously delighted for him, and Richie is forced to keep up the ruse as he suits up and prepares to start his “new job”.

He spends his time sitting in his car or driving around, returning to Summer Bay during a series of supposed extended lunch breaks and early finishes.

To make matters worse, when John gets a call from a potential employer looking for a reference, he tells the caller that there’s no need – Richie’s already got a job elsewhere!

Eventually, as Remi (Adam Rowland) heads out for a drive and breaks down without a puncture repair kit – kindly used by Sonny (Ryan Bown) and not replaced – it’s Richie who comes to his rescue as he passes time driving around the country roads.

Remi soon figures out Richie’s lie, but agrees to keep it from Abby when Richie promises that he’ll tell her ASAP.

How will Abigail react when she finds out her boyfriend has been lying to her?

Mali gets the mother of all shocks

A few weeks ago, Mali took Tane to a club in Reefton Lakes as a way to take his mind off Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Archie’s departure.

He’d planned to be the designated driver, but ended up abandoning Tane when he hit it off with a girl, and he returned to Summer Bay the following morning just in time to take his surf class.

He explained to Lacey and Tane that the encounter was a one-off, but as is always the way in Summer Bay, there’s no such thing.

In the first week back next year, Mali’s one-night stand, aka Courtney (Olivia Sawyer), tracks him down to Summer Bay, where she’s got some major news for him – she’s pregnant, and it’s his!

Family man Mali is shocked, but quickly comes to terms with the unexpected development, promising Courtney that he’ll be there for her and their baby.

Before long he’s moved her into Tane’s empty place, and after just a handful of interactions between them, it becomes clear that he’s catching feels.

Will Mali and Courtney be the bay’s next big romance in 2027? Or, as is often the case with Summer Bay newcomers, is there more to this new arrival than meets the eye?

Jo’s mistake proves fatal

It’s easy to forget, but Jo (Maddison Brown) is a nurse in the cardiothoracic unit, previously headed up by Levi before his move to the ED.

Since Levi’s move, Jo has been working under a new surgeon, and early next year, as she and Amelia (Nicole da Silva) talk at the hospital, Jo expresses her wish for Levi to return, as her new boss is a bully.

As they talk, a former patient from Jo’s department is rushed into the ED.

The patient is Yasmine Barnes (Adriana Carlino), who’d undergone surgery two weeks ago, and arrives complaining of worsening headache, nausea, fever and breathlessness.

It transpires that Jo’s when surgical team operated on her a couple of weeks prior, a surgical sponge was left inside her and she’s now showing signs of sepsis.

She’s rushed to surgery, but arrests on the operating table and doesn’t pull through.

Jo and Kelli Davies, the other nurse assisting the surgery, are subject to a thorough investigation, leaving Jo fearing for her job.

Eventually, the negligence committee determine that while Jo needs to be sent for a refresher course, no further action will be taken!

While this sounds like good news for Jo, she’s in no mood to celebrate – the patient’s death won’t stop playing on her mind, and she can’t help but think that she was responsible.

She begins turning to alcohol, secretly drinking whilst hiding the true extent of her spiralling from her family.

We don’t know where this is leading, but it’s definitely nowhere good…

Dylan makes a surprise exit

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) was swept off her feet when Sonny’s brother Dylan (Noah D’Annunzio) made a surprise arrival in town, having quit his secure job in Western Australia to experience the care-free live that his brother has always lived.

However, Dylan hasn’t told his parents about his major life move, and despite Sonny’s protestations, he isn’t ready to face the music.

He spends the first few weeks of 2027 sweeping Lacey off her feet, and when he learns about her love of cars, he rents her a flash sporty number and takes her to a makeshift drive-thru cinema.

Lacey is smitten, and finally relaxing into her first relationship after Theo’s (Matt Evans) death last year.

Yet there’s a shock in store. Sonny and Dylan’s parents discover that he’s not in WA, forcing Dylan to reluctantly accept that he needs to return home and face the music.

Leaving nothing but a note for Sonny, he skips town, not even taking the time to say goodbye to Lacey.

It’s on Sonny to break the heartbreaking news to Lacey that her new boyfriend has done a runner, and while she’s initially hurt, she accepts that it was nothing more than a fun fling – but one that’s proven she’s ready to move on from Theo.

However, when it transpires that Dylan didn’t show up at his parents’ place, we’re left wondering where he’s actually gone…

It’s not clear whether that’s the end of Dylan’s story, or his and Lacey’s relationship, but we are expecting a return for Dylan in the first few months of next year…

Phil comes for Roo

After Roo is found safe and well, she has no memory of what happened to her.

She tries to return to normal life, but is haunted by the idea that she disappeared for three weeks with no clue why, and is spooked when she sees the missing person posters crying out for information on her disappearance.

Meanwhile, David starts to get suspicious of Phillip, the helpful neighbour who joined the search for Roo.

He calls him back in for questioning, and when Phillip claims that Roo let a hitchhiker into her car, David has a hard time believing him, seeing it as out of character for Alf’s daughter.

Phil seems surprised and nervous when David reveals that Roo has been found alive – unaware of the fact thanks to a media blackout – and presses David for information on her condition, raising the sergeant’s suspicious further.

When David tells Amelia that he’s kicking himself for not suspecting the man because of his story that he’d recently lost his wife, he realises that his sympathy for the stranger overrode his instincts as a cop.

Amelia questions how Phillip’s wife, Sharna, died and David realises he has no idea – soon after, a search of Births, Deaths and Marriages confirm that there’s no death certificate for his supposedly deceased wife!

Calling in Phillip and Sharna’s witness from their wedding, the woman – Marianne (Lucy Rossen) – immediately suspects something has happened to Sharna and that Phil was involved, telling David that he’s controlling and once threatened to kill his wife if she ever left him.

Checking Sharna’s dental records against the Jane Doe from the car, David discovers that they’re one and the same! Suddenly, Phillip is the #1 suspect in his wife’s death and Roo’s disappearance.

In the meantime, Phillip has cornered Roo on Flat Beach, convinced that she remembers what happens and secretly knows that he was the one who attacked her.

Suddenly, Roo’s memory returns and she realises just how much danger she’s in.

Will David be able to get to Roo before it’s too late?

Is Tane really gone forever?

While Tane’s (Ethan Browne) recent exit certainly felt like a permanent one, clearing out his Saxon Avenue house and departing Summer Bay to move closer to Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and son Archie, thankfully we know that he will be making a return to the show in 2027.

He’s still away from Australian screens, but spoilers for upcoming episodes tell us that he’s returning for a visit next week, meaning he’ll be back on UK screens in February.

He’ll also be making a permanent return to the bay later in the year, as he gets caught up in some major relationship drama.

Imogen returns with Levi’s baby

One of the biggest storylines of next year is set to revolve around Mackenzie and Levi, as Levi’s ex-wife Imogen makes a return to Summer Bay – and she’s not alone!

With Mackenzie and Levi having suffering two miscarriages since beginning their journey into parenthood, they’ve now parked the idea of having children, and are looking forward to their wedding and their lives together.

However, a huge child-related shock is on the way for the pair early next year, as Imogen returns to the bay with a 2-year-old daughter, believed to be Levi’s!

In August, fans of the show spotted Georgia Blizzard filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach, with footage of her return captured by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0.

The Imogen and Levi actors were spotted setting up a scene together on the beach, accompanied by a young child.

With Levi and Imogen’s relationship breaking down some two years ago, the age of the child seems to fit perfectly.

And that’s just the start of Mac’s problems…

Tane gets feelings for Mackenzie

Some seven years after then-newcomers Mackenzie and Tane developed feelings for one another, the show is about to re-explore their connection.

Despite there being no hint of a romantic connection between Mac and Tane pair for years, it seems Imogen’s shock return will re-ignite something in Tane.

A scene filmed in recent months saw Mackenzie run up behind Tane, stopping him in his tracks as he tried to get away from her.

“What are you doing? You said you’d try…” Mac could be heard saying in the clip uploaded to the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel in early September.

As the scene continued, Mac stopped Tane as he walks away, asking him: “What are you saying? That you’re gonna pull out of my wedding?”

After some dialogue which can’t be made out, he continued: “I can’t [unclear]. Everything’s changed, alright? I can’t stand beside you at your wedding and put on a happy face!”

After Mackenzie asked him to elaborate, he revealed the reason:

“Because I have feelings for you!” Tane exclaimed loudly, as Mackenzie reacted with shock. “I have feelings for you, okay?”

It’s clear that Mackenzie had no idea of Tane’s hidden feelings, as she put her arm on him and tried to shut him down.

“Please, don’t do this. Don’t say this, don’t say this. Don’t!” she replied, and after the conversation briefly continued, Tane walked away.

What causes Tane’s feelings for Mackenzie to return isn’t yet clear, but could Mac turn to her former crush for emotional support – and perhaps more – after the revelation that her fiancé has a child with his ex-wife?

Then, an intriguing scene filmed on Monday 7th September featured Levi and Mali walking together on the beach, before Abigail rushed down and joined them, putting her hand on her brother’s shoulder as Richie watched on.

In a scene filmed shortly after, Mali brought over coffees as Abigail comforted her brother, who looked downtrodden as he sat on the fence adjacent to the beach.

Is his engagement with Mackenzie on the rocks in the light of Tane’s feelings?

Is Sonny leaving Home and Away?

Sonny (Ryan Bown) first arrived in Summer Bay in February 2025, as the childhood best friend of Remi, who went travelling after his family lost their money in bad investments.

He reunited with Remi after learning that his friend had come into money when his trust fund matured, and turned up in the Lyrik share house shower declaring his intention to help Remi spend his windfall.

Now, is he set to say goodbye within two years of his arrival?

Actor Ryan Bown isn’t believed to have filmed at Palm Beach since late July, and he recently changed his Instagram bio from “plays Sonny @homeandaway” to simply “Sonny”.

With months having gone by without Ryan Bown being spotted on set, it’s looking increasingly likely that UK fans will be saying goodbye to Sonny early next year.

A new female character and a teenage boy arrives

As we previously revealed back in July, a new female character has been spotted on set on a number of occasions, but more recent filming suggests that she might be bringing her teenage son to Summer Bay with her.

Believed to be called Clare, the new arrival was first spotted by fan and YouTuber Rhino Padroth in early July, where she filmed a scene alongside Remi (Adam Rowland) and Justin (James Stewart).

In photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, Justin was seen walking past with his surf board as Remi talked to the new arrival.

Then, around six weeks later, on Monday 24th August, the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel caught the first glimpse of a new teenage character, who we believe is played by Tom Simpson, filming alongside the mystery new woman connected to Remi.

The woman and teenage boy walked through the parkland together, before being joined by Remi.

It’s not yet confirmed what their relationship is, but their friendly nature potentially implies that the two are mother and son.

Remi was seen once again talking to the new female character, before interacting with both her and the teenager.

Has Remi simply struck up a friendship with the mum, or could she be a new love interest?

Whoever the new teenager is, he’s about to find himself on the wrong side of a number of Summer Bay residents, as scenes filmed in August showed him stealing a donations bucket from the club, before being chased along the beach by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Cash is seen giving chase, sprinting after the teen as he tries to make his escape.

Cash soon catches up to him, and the teenager drops the bucket on the ground and seemingly protests his innocence.

We don’t yet know why the new arrival is in town, but he’s not off to a good start with the local law enforcement…

Home and Away returns to UK screens on Friday 1st January 2027.

While Home and Away is now over for another year in the UK, its final episode for 2026 will air in Australia in early December.

When it airs, we’ll have a full roundup of everything we know about next year in Summer Bay as the 2026 season comes to an end.

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