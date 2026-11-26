We’re set to meet a new character in Home and Away next week, as Clare makes Summer Bay home.

Eddie Nelson has been announced as the show’s newest cast member, and The West Australia has confirmed that she’ll be playing new nurse Clare Maroney.

Clare will make her first appearance next Thursday 3rd December, just days before the show’s Season Finale airs on Tuesday 8th December in a feature-length special from 7pm.

Actress Eddie explains that her character is “strong-willed, driven, feisty and tough,” but tells The West Australia that she’s also complicated emotionally.

It’s not yet known what brings Clare to Summer Bay, but tease spoilers for next Thursday’s episodes tell us that “Remi and Cash have a surprise for Eden,” and “Eden finds hope in good news”.

With Eden recovering from her stem cell transplant, could the bay’s newest nurse be involved in her recovery?

A second promo for the Season Finale aired after tonight’s Aussie episode, and showed Remi (Adam Rowland) calling out Clare’s name as they meet outside the Surf Club.

We then see Justin (James Stewart) telling the new arrival: “Welcome to Summer Bay. I hope you like the place.”

Clare is set for romance with Eden’s best friend Remi (Adam Rowland), with the first promo for this year’s finale showing the pair sharing a kiss at the large underground party organised by Sonny (Ryan Bown).

Tonight’s promo saw Clare and Remi interacting at the party, as Clare asks Remi: “So, are you gonna dance with me?”

“She’s been through a lot in her life, but she’s always managed to come out the other side,” Eddie told The West Australia.

“Despite everything she’s experienced, she still has this beautiful warmth, authenticity and capacity for love about her. I think that’s a really lovely quality.”

We’ve known about Clare’s arrival for a number of months, after fans of the show spotted a new female actress filming alongside Remi actor Adam Rowland.

The new arrival – now confirmed as nurse Clare – was first spotted by fan and YouTuber Rhino Padroth in early July, where she filmed a scene alongside Remi and Justin (James Stewart).

In photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, Justin was seen walking past with his surf board as Remi talked to the new arrival.

More recent filming suggests that Clare won’t be alone, and will eventually bring a teenage male character – potentially her son – to Summer Bay with her.

On Monday 24th August, around six weeks after Eddie Nelson’s new character was initially spotted, the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel caught the first glimpse of a new teenage character, filming alongside Clare and Remi.

Clare and teenage boy walked through the parkland together, before being joined by Remi.

It’s not yet confirmed what their relationship is, but their friendly nature potentially implies that the two are mother and son.

Remi was seen once again talking to his new love interest, before interacting with both her and the teenager.

Whoever the new teenager is, he’s about to find himself on the wrong side of a number of Summer Bay residents.

On 31st August, a number of scenes were filmed next to the surf club and on the beach, seemingly showing the new teenage boy stealing a donations bucket from the club, before being chased along the beach by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

In a scene filmed after the chase – but which will presuably air on screen first – the newcomer is seen talking to Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Roo (Georgie Parker) outside the surf club, holding the donations bucket.

Whether he’s meant to have the bucket isn’t known, but he puts out his hand as if to reassure them.

Then, he makes a break for it, running away and down the path towards the beach.

In a scene filmed earlier in the day, Cash is seen giving chase, sprinting after the teen as he tries to make his escape.

Cash soon catches up to him, and the teenager drops the bucket on the ground and seemingly protests his innocence.

We still have no idea why the new arrival is in town, but he’s not off to a good start with the local law enforcement…

Discussing the moment she received the news she’d be joining the Sydney-based soap, Eddie told The West: “I was like a little girl, screaming with joy. I received the call from my agent while I was out, and I drove all the way home because I wanted my sister to be there with me.

“We FaceTimed my agent together, and we were both going pale with nerves waiting to hear the news. When she told us I’d got the role of Clare, I was just beaming.”

Clare Maroney arrives in Summer Bay on Australian screens next Thursday 3rd December. UK viewers will see her in February.

For more information on this year’s Home and Away Season Finale, read our full article here.