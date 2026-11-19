Tonight’s episode of Home and Away saw Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) receive the news she’d given up on – they’ve found a donor!

After doctors spent months trying to keep her aplastic anaemia symptoms at bay whist waiting for a donor to turn up, Eden eventually decided that she’d rather die somewhere beautiful than live out her final days in a hospital bed.

She said an emotional goodbye to her friends and family, who left her and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) at their countryside retreat, believing the next time they’d all be together would be at Eden’s funeral.

Now, it looks like she’s got a chance of survival! However, tonight was the last episode of Home and Away in the UK for 2026 – the show returns to 5STAR on Friday 1st January 2027 – so we’ve got a little while to find out what happens next.

If you just can’t wait, read on…

What happens to Eden?

Despite the good news that a donor has been found, Eden gets a shock when she and Cash return to Summer Bay.

With Eden’s health having deteriorated since she chose to leave hospital, Amelia warns that she may no longer be strong enough to undergo a transplant.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) is furious, putting the blame on Cash and Remi for helping Eden leave in the first place.

Eden’s specialist, Dr Beckett (Lani Lupu), initially refuses to even consider a transplant, but after an impassioned plea from Eden, who’s willing to give anything a try in order to survive, he eventually agrees.

Eden must first restart chelation treatment to bring her iron levels under control and allow her liver and kidney function to improve. Later, she’ll need another blood transfusion.

If her blood cell count improves without an adverse reaction, she can then begin chemotherapy in preparation for the transplant.

In this week’s Australian episodes, Eden goes into isolation as her immune system returns to rock bottom after the chemo, leaving Cash struggling as he’s forced to spend the night apart from her when the doctors suspect he has a temperature.

Finally, with Eden deemed well enough, she heads into surgery ready for her stem cell transplant!

Will it be the lifesaving treatment she needs, or could this be the last time we ever see Eden?

Home and Away returns to UK screens on Friday 1st January 2027.

What else is in store when we return to Home and Away in 2027? Read our full article here.