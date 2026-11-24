After nearly 230 episodes, Home and Away‘s big Australian Season Finale for 2026 is just around the corner.

While UK viewers are already on their Christmas break, Aussie viewers still have two more weeks of Summer Bay drama left before the show takes its annual Summer break down under, before returning in early 2027.

The teaser spoilers for the final fortnight have now been released, as the drama builds towards a finale described as “the most emotional ever,” with a “killer ending” in store.

Home and Away recently aired a dramatic promo for its final weeks, and there was a lot to unpack.

The trailer teased Roo’s (Georgie Parker) mental state deterioriating after she nearly died at the hands of Phillip Osmond (Michael Sheasby).

This week, she refuses to leave Alf’s (Ray Meagher) side, and will face further drama in the final weeks as she’s asked to testify against her attacker in court.

Roo’s drama will continue right up until the very end of the year, as the new teasers tell us that Roo and Alf unpack an “ominous threat” in the Season Finale.

Has Phillip got one more dark move lined up, or is someone else out to get Alf and his daughter?

Jo (Maddison Brown) is also in a bad way as she struggles with the idea that she contributed to patient Yasmine Barnes’s (Adriana Carlino) death.

She’s recently been seen drinking in secret, and she’ll reject help from Lacey (Sophia Pennington) and David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) in tomorrow’s episode as she continues to spiral.

“Jo masks her struggles” on Thursday 3rd December, suggesting that she’ll claim to her friends and family that she’s doing better, whilst still fighting her demons. Will her fragile state play a part in this year’s big finale?

The promo also teased a big party in what appears to be an underground cave.

Remi (Adam Rowland) is set to find romance at the event, though it’s not yet clear whether the girl he’s seen kissing is Clare, his 2027 love interest who’s set to arrive with her teenage son.

More on that here…

The spoilers now reveal that the party is organised by Sonny (Ryan Bown), who “wants to lift the community’s spirits” on Thursday 3rd December, and soon “presents the perfect party venue.”

It seems the party is partially a way to help cheer up Jo after her recent struggles, but in the final episode of the year, “Sonny’s attempt to help Jo backfires.”

With Sonny expected to be leaving Home and Away in the not-too-distant future, will his kind gesture end up being his downfall?

There’s also drama for David and Amelia (Nicole da Silva), as Amelia’s time at Northern Districts Hospital comes to an end.

“Amelia and David’s future hangs in the balance” on Tuesday 1st December, as Amelia learns she’s “about to be out of a job” at the start of that week.

“David has an idea that could change everything” on Thursday 3rd December, suggesting that he’s come up with a plan that could make their relationship work.

On Monday 7th December, in the penultimate episode, “Amelia makes a big decision.” Will she decide to stick around after all, or are we about to say goodbye?

Nicole da Silva recently took time off from Home and Away to film the Wentworth reboot, Wentworth: Halfway Home, so could she be about to make a temporary exit before returning in 2027?

There’s also drama in store for new couple Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Courtney (Olivia Sawyer).

Mali’s one-night stand Courtney recently arrived in Summer Bay and announced to Mali that she was pregnant, and the baby was his.

There’s usually more to meet the eye with new Summer Bay arrivals, and it’s now confirmed that Courtney is hiding a secret.

“Mali panics when he learns Courtney’s in hospital” on Wednesday 2nd December, and Courtney “reveals a secret” in the first of three episodes on Thursday 3rd December.

However, it seems she’s still keeping something under wraps, as in the final episode of that day’s triple-bill, the teaser spoilers tell us that she’s still concealing “a big secret”!

What is she hiding?

Elsewhere, Levi (Tristan Gorey) looks set for a massive shock as the year comes to an end.

He and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) recently got engaged, but there are still some bumps up ahead for the loved-up pair, as “Mackenzie’s wedding planning is on ice” on Wednesday 2nd December, and “Levi’s ego is bruised” the following day.

Things are back on track by Monday 7th December, as “Mackenzie and Levi ask John the big question” – presumably cementing JP’s (Shane Withington) position as Summer Bay’s go-to celebrant.

However, the biggest shock for the pair is set to arrive in the finale on Tuesday 8th December. In the special 90-minute episode, “Levi gets the shock of his life when he finally tracks down his ex-wife.”

As we reported earlier this year, Levi’s ex-wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) is set to make a return to Summer Bay two years after she and Levi split – and she’s not alone.

Levi is set to discover that Imogen has a two-year-old daughter, as Tristan Gorey and Georgia Blizzard were spotted filming together with a young girl at Sydney’s Palm Beach back in August!

How will he and Mackenzie react to the news that Imogen was pregnant when she and Levi split back in mid-2024?

And, of course, we already know that there’s even more drama in store for Mac and Levi in 2027, as Tane (Ethan Browne) admits he’s got feelings for his old flame Mackenzie! More on that here…

It’s set to be a dramatic end to another season of Home and Away – and with a “killer ending” promised, will everyone make it out alive?

Here are the teaser spoilers for Home and Away’s final fortnight of 2026:

Wednesday 25th November (Episode 8852)

Marilyn’s caught in the middle. Jo rejects help from her family. Will Leah and Justin give Richie another chance?

Thursday 26th November (Episodes 8853–8855)

Lacey lashes out at Sonny. Tane’s visit shakes things up. Courtney’s surprise goes awry.

Mali spoils Courtney. Roo won’t leave Alf’s side. Tane makes a big decision.

Amelia’s losing her job. Roo’s thrown when she’s asked to testify. Richie takes his last shot with Abigail.

Monday 30th November (Episode 8856)

Abigail helps Richie celebrate. Roo is daunted by her court appearance. Amelia’s about to be out of a job.

Tuesday 1st December (Episode 8857)

Jo struggles after her mistake. Richie pulls out the bells and whistles. Amelia and David’s future hangs in the balance.

Wednesday 2nd December (Episode 8858)

Mackenzie’s wedding planning is on ice. David fears losing Amelia. Mali panics when he learns Courtney’s in hospital.

Thursday 3rd December (Episodes 8859–8861)

Remi and Cash have a surprise for Eden. Levi’s ego is bruised. Courtney reveals a secret.

Jo masks her struggles. Eden finds hope in good news. Sonny wants to lift the community’s spirits.

Courtney conceals a big secret. David has an idea that could change everything. Sonny presents the perfect party venue.

Monday 7th December (Episode 8862)

Roo’s desperate for a way out. Tane inspires Courtney to action. Amelia makes a big decision. Mackenzie and Levi ask John the big question.

Tuesday 8th December (Episodes 8863–8865)

Roo and Alf unpack the ominous threat. Eden and Cash settle into their new reality. Levi gets the shock of his life when he finally tracks down his ex-wife. Sonny’s attempt to help Jo backfires.

Home and Away’s 2026 Season Finale airs in Australia on Tuesday 8th December 2026.