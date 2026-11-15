Home and Away Spoilers – Roo’s attacker arrives in Summer Bay to silence her!

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Phil arrives in Summer Bay, determined to silence Roo before she can identify him as her attacker!

Roo (Georgie Parker) has finally been reunited with her loved ones after spending two weeks missing in the state forest, but her return has brought fresh questions about the ordeal she endured.

Her disappearance on the journey home from Martha’s had sparked a desperate search, with Alf (Ray Meagher) refusing to believe the worst when police discovered a woman’s body in the boot of Roo’s burnt-out car.

Confirmation that the victim wasn’t Roo brought renewed hope, but left Sergeant David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) investigating a murder whilst also trying to find Roo.

One apparently helpful witness was local resident Phillip Osmond (Michael Sheasby), who claimed to have seen Roo picking up a hitchhiker near his home.

He provided a description of the stranger and helped police put together an identikit image.

However, viewers had already been given reason to question his account. Following David’s visit, Phillip was seen wrapping Roo’s phone and a bloodied hammer in newspaper before placing them in his truck alongside a shovel.

Phillip subsequently joined the search party, even personally promising Alf that they would find his daughter. As volunteers combed the forest, police uncovered the phone and hammer, giving David another lead to follow.

The discovery also raised the possibility that Roo herself could have been involved in the unidentified woman’s death, a theory that infuriated Alf.

As the days passed without any further breakthroughs, David’s superiors ordered him to shut down the search.

Alf refused to give up, distributing more posters with his own phone number on them, whilst David was equally determined to find Roo.

After Amelia (Nicole da Silva) helpfully pointed out that Roo would need water to survive this long, David concentrated on a water source extending beyond the original search area.

Heading into the forest alone, David’s persistence paid off when he spotted smoke rising from a makeshift camp and followed it to Roo, who broke down in tears as he reached her.

An emotional reunion with Alf followed at the police station, but when David tried to establish what had happened, Roo begged to go home.

It was only once she was back at Summer Bay House that she admitted the reason—she couldn’t remember anything from her ordeal.

She later explained to David that her last clear memory was stopping to buy Alf a pie in Bayfield. Everything after that was a blank, leaving Roo shocked to learn that she had lost weeks of her memory and that a body had been found in her car.

After examining Roo, Amelia suspected dissociative amnesia, explaining that her mind could be blocking out something traumatic she had witnessed.

Whilst it was hoped Roo’s return would bring everyone’s nightmare to an end, it seemed to be the start of a new one for Roo.

“I’m so scared,” she admitted to her dad. “And I don’t know what I’m scared of…”

This week, news that Roo has been found alive leaves Phillip determined to silence her before she can tell police what really happened.

Roo had escaped from his clutches and fled into the forest, where Phillip hoped she would remain. But the possibility that she could now identify him isn’t a risk he’s willing to take.

Called to the police station to again discuss his account of the hitchhiker, Phillip’s interest in Roo threatens to expose him.

As Phillip begins asking after her, David wonders why his supposedly helpful witness is so eager to find her.

“Phillip, not unlike other killers, appears to be a genuine, concerned member of the community,” Jeremy tells TV Week.

“He devotes his time to help with the search and answer questions in police interviews. A wolf in sheep’s clothing! But Phillip asks one too many questions about Roo’s health and whereabouts, leading David to focus on him.”

Whilst David begins digging into Phillip’s background, Phillip heads to Summer Bay to track Roo down himself.

He eventually finds her at the surf club, where Alf remembers him as one of the volunteers who helped search for his daughter.

Phillip knows that introducing himself is a gamble, but luckily for him, she appears to have no idea who he is.

“Everyone’s been praying for you to come home safe,” Phillip tells her, taking her hand and holding it for an uncomfortable moment.

Yet whilst Roo can’t place Phillip, something about him stirs a feeling of recognition.

“He seems so familiar to me,” she admits in a promo for this week’s episodes. “I don’t know why.”

As Roo walks along Flat Beach a short time later, Phillip watches from the bushes, stepping out to block her path.

Meanwhile, at the police station, it appears the investigation is closing in on Phillip.

David is shown placing his photograph on the whiteboard, as he’s heard making a crucial declaration about Roo… “She was a witness to the murder.”

Realising the urgency of the situation, David tells Alf that they need to find Roo—now!

But Phillip has already cornered Roo. Convinced that Roo knows exactly who he is, he refuses to believe that she’s forgotten everything that happened.

“Time you dropped the act,” he tells her.

As Roo tries to walk away, Phillip moves to stop her, dragging her towards his car. She insists that she isn’t lying, but as the situation escalates, her memories come flooding back.

Suddenly, Roo recognises the man in front of her, and understands just how much danger she’s in!

“I know what you did,” Roo tells him, before the promo ends with her desperate cry for help.

Can David reach Roo before Phillip silences her for good?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th November (Episode 8844)

Abigail says the ‘L’ word to Richie. Richie spirals over his lie. Cash and Eden are forced apart.

Tuesday 17th November (Episode 8845)

Eden and Cash are reunited. Jo is overwhelmed with guilt after getting off lightly. David re-examines Phillip.

Wednesday 18th November (Episode 8846)

David makes a disturbing discovery. Lacey supports her sister. Jo starts to spiral.

Thursday 19th November (Episode 8847-8849)

Courtney steps up for Mali. Roo’s cornered by a murderer. David’s hot on the case.

Eden’s isolation is far from lonely. Mali and Courtney question their feelings. Richie’s running out of lies.

Richie comes clean. Eden goes downhill. Cash is locked out.