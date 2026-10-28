New details emerge for Wentworth: Halfway Home as final casting announced

As filming wraps on the highly anticipated spin-off of Wentworth, Binge has announced several new cast additions to the line-up.

When production began on the Wentworth: Halfway Home series in late July, it was announced that several former Wentworth cast would be reprising their former roles.

Original cast members Katrina Milosevic and current Home and Away star Nicole da Silva will reprise their respective roles as hot-headed Susan ‘Boomer’ Jenkins and attempted murderer turn solicitor Franky Doyle, whilst Kate Box will make a return as the dangerous Lou Kelly.

The initial announcement also introduced Alex King and Chenile Chandler as Dee and Lily respectively.

Included in the announced was a synopsis of the series, giving fans their first taste of what to expect:

“Freshly paroled, Boomer arrives at Sal’s Halfway House determined to get custody of her daughter and build a life for the both of them. But when a body turns up, who can she trust in a home full of ex-cons? Getting out of prison was hard, but staying out may prove impossible.”

The official production synopsis on the Screen Australia website gives more details:

“After years behind bars at Wentworth, Susan ‘Boomer’ Jenkins is out on parole and determined to rebuild her life for the sake of her daughter Joey, but like the ‘boomerang’ she is named after will she rebound straight back to prison?

“All Boomer has to do is stay out of trouble – easier said than done at the Sally Lee Halfway House – a building of volatile women, shifting loyalties, and secrets. So when one of the residents turns up dead, all eyes fall on Boomer and a spiralling murder mystery threatens everything she’s fought for.

“Freedom never felt so dangerous – because staying out of prison proves harder than getting out in the first place.”

When Wentworth finished in 2021, Boomer was in prisoner serving an extended sentence after being framed by her mother May (Anni Finsterer), and, soon after, assisting dementia suffering Liz (Celia Ireland) in dying.

Meanwhile, Lou was last seen attempting to escape prison after organising its bombing; a warped retributive action for the loss of her partner Reb (Zoe Terakes). How both Lou and Boomer have made their way out of prison remains to be seen…

In happier circumstances, Franky was last seen as a solicitor for legal aid, happily partnered with her former psychologist Bridget (Libby Tanner).

Some weeks later, it was announced that Sophie Lowe and international Australian actress Rachel Griffiths would be joining the cast.

Griffiths will play Moira, a glamorous new resident at Sal’s Halfway House.

Her official bio reads, “convicted of fraud and paroled after serving three years of a five-year sentence, Moira traded a career in beauty therapy for a whirlwind second marriage into high society, living a life of penthouses and champagne before her husband’s death exposed their fortune as an elaborate house of cards.

“Blackmailer, loan shark, seductress, the residents of Sal’s Halfway House have no idea what they are in for.”

Meanwhile Lowe’s character Sam is listed as a former people-pleasing stalker. Her bio adds further dimension, noting: “Now on parole after obsession over a broken relationship led to a break-in and assault, [she’s] found stability at Sal’s but harbors a vengeful streak beneath her eagerness to please.”

Now, with filming set to wrap, Binge has announced a further seven cast members, including Nadine Garner and former Neighbours actress Sara West.

Alongside this, Binge also released a first look clip, showing Milosevic as Boomer leaving prison and bidding farewell to original guard Linda Miles, played by Jacquie Brennan.

Joining Nadine Garner and Sara West to round out the ensemble are Grace Chow, Elaine Crombie, Claude Jabbour, Daniel Henshall, Laura Gordon, Thom Green and Chika Igowe.

Garner will play Josie Simmons, the manager of Sal’s Boarding House.

Talking to The Daily Telegraph about her casting, Garner gave viewers an insight into Josie’s psyche, saying: “The character of Josie in Wentworth looks like she’s the moral compass of the show until she’s not.”

Speaking of her casting, she added: “For many years I had friends and colleagues creating and working on Wentworth…

“It became a solid fixture of screen work in Victoria. I admired the show from afar and the incredible world that they had built as a team. I never dreamed I would be stepping into this next chapter and am so grateful for the opportunity to carry forward the story for their dedicated audience. It’s a real thrill for me.”

Images released by Binge also reveal that Sara West will be playing Trina, which was the name of Boomer’s sister in Wentworth, while Grace Chow will play Katie, and Elaine Crombie will play May. Thom Green will star as Tom Cavendish.

Although it’s not yet confirmed how long the series will run, the Screen Australia listing for the show states that there will be 12 x 18 minute episodes.

This presents a stark difference to the original series, which consisted of between 10-12 episodes a season, each 45 minutes or more.

The original series aired on Foxtel and its streaming partner Binge from 2013 to 2021, ending after a milestone 100 episode run.

It has been broadcast in over 170 territories around the world.

The series boasted an all-star cast over its eight season run, including current and former Home and Away cast Bernard Curry, Socratis Otto, Tammy Macintosh Aaron Jeffery, Celia Ireland and Kris McQuade as well as many high profile Australian actresses including Pamela Rabe, Danielle Cormack, Sigrid Thornton, Leah Purcell, Susie Porter and Marta Dusseldorp.

Wentworth itself is a reimagining of the Grundy soap Prisoner Cell Block H which aired from 1979 to 1986.

Prisoner is available to stream on 10Play in Australia and Channel 5 in the UK.

Head of Scripted at Fremantle and series executive producer Carly Heaton added: “This new series explores life on the outside where the stakes are higher, and the risk of losing it all is ever present.

“We have assembled a stellar group of cast and creatives to bring this extension of the Wentworth universe to life with some heritage fan favourites alongside a new group of fascinating characters all seeking redemption and fighting for survival outside the walls.”

The series is a Fremantle Australia production, the same company who produced Neighbours, with significant investment from Foxtel and Screen Australia.

Former Neighbours writer Jessica Paine leads the script department, with current Home and Away writer Alexandra Cullen having also penned a script. Other writers include Kodie Bedford, Hannah Samuel, Alix Beane, Romina Accurso, Nikki Train, and Chris Squadrito.

Wentworth: Halfway Home is coming soon to Foxtel and Binge. A UK broadcaster hasn’t yet been announced.

The original Wentworth is available as a Pop-Up channel 129 from November 11 2026 on Foxtel or available to stream any time on Binge.

It’s also available to stream on Channel 5 in the UK, where it airs under the name Wentworth Prison.