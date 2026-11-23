There are more familiar faces heading back to Weatherfield and the Dales in 2027, while Albert Square is preparing for a string of goodbyes as 2026 draws to a close.

Coronation Street already has confirmed that Owen Armstrong will return in January, whilst Emmerdale is bringing Kim Tate face-to-face with Steve Marchant this week, and EastEnders has recently announced departures for Gina Knight, Avani Nandra-Hart and Nugget Gulati on top of the departures announced earlier this year.

There are longer-term changes to keep an eye on too, with Debbie Webster’s farewell expected in 2027, as well as comeback reports which have yet to become firm dates in the diary.

Here’s our latest guide to who’s arriving, returning and leaving across the three soaps, with confirmed news and reported changes identified below.

Want to skip ahead? Be our guest…

EastEnders departures

Is Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) leaving EastEnders?

When: Early December 2026.

One of the newest confirmed departures will see Gina Knight leave Albert Square after three years.

Francesca Henry has already filmed her final scenes, with the BBC confirming her exit on the EastEnders Facebook page.

“EastEnders is the best team on telly and I have been so lucky to be a tiny part of it for the past 3 years,” Francesca said in her announcement. “I’ve decided to say goodbye to Walford. I can’t imagine my life now without the friends I’ve made at Elstree while playing Gina, and I want to say thank you to the fans. I am and always will be the biggest fan and champion of our show.”

Gina arrived with dad George (Colin Salmon), sister Anna and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) in 2023, before discovering that the mum she knew as Rose was actually Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Her time in Walford has included a troubled relationship with Dean Wicks, addiction struggles and, more recently, a romance with Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).

Her final scenes have been reported for early December, and this week’s episodes see her suggest to Harry that he join her on a trip to Thailand, suggesting that she’ll have a similar exit to sister Anna, who left in December 2025 to to travelling Australia with Freddie Slater.

Avani Nandra-Hart and Nugget Gulati (Aaliyah James and Juhaim Rasul Choudhury)

When: Early 2027.

EastEnders has also confirmed that Avani and her brother Davinder, aka Nugget, will be leaving.

The news emerged over the weekend, with The Sun the first to break the news, describing it as coming as part of a “mass exodus”.

Nugget arrived in 2022 alongside Ravi (Aaron Thiara), while Avani joined the following year with mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy).

Their exits follow Priya’s departure and reports that Ravi is also leaving, with the trio expected to follow Priya up to Leeds, where she moved earlier this year to escape Max (Jake Wood) after falling pregnant with his child.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)

When: 2027, exact date unannounced.

Linda Carter’s exit is already confirmed, with Kellie Bright preparing to leave after more than a decade as one of Walford’s central characters.

The departure was announced in August, when Kellie explained that she had decided to leave the previous year but agreed to stay longer to complete a major storyline.

Linda first arrived with Mick (Danny Dyer) in 2013 as the Carters took over the Queen Vic. Producers have promised a dramatic farewell, but have not revealed the final circumstances or an exact date in 2027.

The New Year’s Day flashforward has already placed Linda at the centre of questions about Max Branning’s (Jake Wood) future, as the pair prepare to wed just months after Max’s failed wedding to Cindy (Michelle Collins).

Will another failed Max Branning wedding be the cause of Linda’s departure?

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff)

When: 2027, exact date unannounced.

Linda’s son Johnny will also be leaving, with Charlie Suff’s departure confirmed separately from Kellie’s.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to Digital Spy in August, and Charlie has since spoken about the emotion of saying goodbye.

He took over the role in 2024, following Sam Strike and Ted Reilly, and has been a major source of support for Linda through some of her darkest moments.

More recently, his relationship with Callum Highway (Tony Clay) has brought another complication to his life in Walford.

The timing of Johnny’s final scenes has not been revealed. Although both he and Linda are leaving, it’s not yet clear whether they’ll depart Albert Square together.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)

When: Early 2027. Not officially confirmed by the BBC.

Ravi is another character whose future has been the subject of departure reports, although unlike Avani and Nugget, the BBC has yet to officially confirm the news.

Reports published in August suggested that Aaron Thiara had decided to leave and would finish filming towards the end of the year, with an on-screen departure to follow in early 2027. The BBC declined to comment at the time.

Aaron joined as Ravi in 2022, and his character has been involved in some of the Panesar family’s biggest stories.

Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier)

When: 2027. Unconfirmed by the BBC.

Oscar’s return to Walford could also be shorter than fans had hoped, with reports that Pierre Counihan-Moullier is leaving during 2027.

The actor took over the role in July 2025, giving Max and Tanya’s son a much bigger presence in the Branning family. The Sun broke news of his departure in late August, though again the BBC declined to comment.

Oscar’s time back in Walford has brought him closer to Max and Lauren, while his relationships with Jasmine and Josh have dominated much of his screen time in recent months, with Josh and Oscar becoming a couple in recent episodes.

Reports suggest that the door could be left open for a future return for one of the show’s most popular new characters in years.

Coronation Street departures

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney)

When: 2027. Exact date unknown.

Debbie Webster’s farewell remains one of the biggest changes ahead in Weatherfield, with Sue Devaney due to leave at some point in 2027.

Her long-running dementia storyline has brought Debbie to the centre of the show, affecting her marriage to Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and her relationships with those closest to her.

Sue has spoken about the prospect of leaving, admitting that she has already found herself thinking about how much she will miss the people she works with.

She first played Debbie in the 1980s before returning to Weatherfield in 2019, eventually becoming a regular presence once again.

Although her departure has been widely reported as part of the dementia story, a final episode date has not been announced – though Carl Webster actor Jonathan Howard told The Sun earlier this year that “Sue is contracted to August [2027].”

Whether this is when her final scenes will air has not been confirmed, but there’s still plenty more of Debbie’s story to unfold before the cobbles say goodbye to her for good.

Emmerdale departures and temporary breaks

Sadie King (Patsy Kensit)

When: Limited stint; final episode date unannounced.

Sadie’s return has given the village another familiar face to fear, but Patsy Kensit has made clear that her comeback is for a limited period.

“I’m here [filming] till December so there’s loads and loads that we can, you know, get you to hopefully enjoy,” Patsy told EverySoap and other press earlier this year, meaning that she’ll likely be sticking around on screen for the first couple of months of 2027.

Since returning, Sadie has teamed up with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) and set her sights on disrupting Caleb (William Ash) and Ruby Miligan’s (Beth Cordingly) marriage, with the pair recently sleeping together.

It has been a suitably troublesome return for the character who first arrived as Jimmy King’s wife in 2004, before leaving in 2006 after her scheming with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches)

When: Temporary filming break; date unconfirmed.

Lewis is set for a temporary absence as Bradley Riches takes time away to perform in pantomime.

The actor recently announced that he had finished filming for the year before heading to the Sunderland Empire to play Peter Pan.

With Emmerdale recorded weeks in advance of episodes airing on TV, it’s not clear when Lewis’s last appearance will be before his break.

Bradley has already spoken enthusiastically about what’s aahead for Lewis in 2027, confirming that this is very much a temporary departure.

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)

When: Temporary break reported; return date unannounced

Lawrence Robb has also taken time away from Emmerdale to compete in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Reports of his break followed his unveiling for the dancing competition in August. On-screen, he was sent away to a farming conference in Germany by Robert (Ryan Hawley) in mid-October.

By early November, Lawrence had been voted out of Strictly, although it’s still not confirmed whether he’s made a return to filming.

EastEnders arrivals and returns

Megan Hawkins (casting to be announced)

When: Expected after Christmas; exact date unannounced.

We’ve already had five new members of The Hawkins family join in recent months, but there’s still another family member waiting in the wings.

Megan, Gemma’s (Patricia Potter) daughter and Nicola Mitchell’s (Laura Doddington) niece, has been mentioned on a number of occasions since the family’s arrival, but viewers have yet to meet her.

Executive producer Ben Wadey has confirmed that she will appear, explaining that the character has her own story unfolding away from the Square before she joins the rest of the family.

He described her as a likely arrival after Christmas. A subsequent casting report suggested that she would work behind a bar – likely Harry’s Barn – but it hasn’t yet been announced who’ll be playing her or when she’ll be arriving on screen.

With the rest of her family already causing plenty of trouble, what will Megan bring to Walford?

Libby Fox (Belinda Owusu)

When: Before New Year’s Day 2027.

Libby’s return to support Denise (Diane Parish) through her cancer treatment was a short stint, but viewers already know that she has another appearance ahead.

Belinda Owusu was seen as Denise’s younger daughter in the flashforward to 1st January 2027.

That scene gave us a glimpse of Libby in Walford at New Year, but we don’t know just how long before the New Years’ Day episode she’ll arrive, or under what circumstances.

It’s not believed that Libby will be making a permanent return to the show.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner)

When: Unconfirmed.

Could Stacey be back to catch up with the Slaters before long?

There have been reports of a short return around New Year, but Lacey Turner’s own comments suggest that fans should be cautious about treating a comeback as a certainty.

Speaking to Natalie Cassidy for her Life with Nat podcast, Lacey said: “I would love to one day, but right now there’s just no time.”

Stacey left Walford for Brazil when Lacey’s extended break from the show began, and a return would give her plenty to catch up on, especially with Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) now back on Albert Square.

However, for the moment, Stacey’s return is very much just a maybe.

Coronation Street arrivals and returns

Owen Armstrong (Ian Puleston-Davies)

When: January 2027.

More than a decade after leaving Weatherfield, Owen Armstrong is heading back to the cobbles – and Gary Windass (Mikey North) should be grateful that he’s currently in a prison cell rather than living on the street!

ITV has confirmed that Ian Puleston-Davies is reprising his role as the builder, who returns determined to help daughter Izzy (Cherylee Houston) and grandson Jake.

Owen blames Gary for the family’s troubles and announces that he is moving back in with Izzy and Jake. With producer Kate Brooks teasing an unexpected alliance, his comeback could also have consequences for Gary’s business.

“Owen’s back and he’s still angry!” Ian says of his return.

His first scenes are due in January 2027.

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman)

When: Filming resumes in December. On-screen return date unannounced.

Evelyn Plummer is heading back to Weatherfield – and her return could spell trouble for Ross Wilkes (Ian Burfield).

Dame Maureen Lipman has confirmed that she is returning for a new storyline, revealing during an interview with the UNSCRIPTED podcast: “I’m going back in December, there’s a new storyline.”

Metro reports that Evelyn will be involved in a light-hearted community story alongside more dramatic material, with the Dobbs family’s troubles potentially bringing her into conflict with Ross. However, whether she will be the person to expose him isn’t yet clear.

Evelyn was notably absent when daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) left Weatherfield in Ross’s car, with Maureen appearing in the West End production of Allegra at the time. With Cassie’s disappearance still hanging over the family, Evelyn will have plenty of questions when she gets home.

Could Tyrone’s formidable grandmother finally see through his dad?

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon)

When: Unconfirmed.

Being sent to prison may not have been the last we see of Megan Walsh.

Digital Spy reported in October that Beth Nixon had returned to filming, with another chapter planned in the story of Megan’s abuse of Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

The former athletics coach was jailed for five years in July after Will found the courage to speak about what she had done. Megan insisted that she would appeal, leaving the Driscolls with the prospect of further turmoil.

Radio Times subsequently reported that her new scenes would take place in prison, rather than signal that she had been released.

Will Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) return to the cobbles?

When: Unconfirmed.

Cassie left Weatherfield back in early August, but the circumstances of her exit mean there are still questions over whether she could return.

After accepting a cleaning job on a cruise ship, Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) mum agreed to get into Ross’s (Ian Burfield) taxi – and it was unclear whether she ended up arriving at the airport, or whether dodgy Ross had other plans for her.

This week, Fiz finally begins to suspect that Ross harmed Cassie, accusing him of killing her. Is Cassie’s death about to be confirmed, or could she be set to make a return in the future?

Claire has since joined I’m a Celebrity, after initially leaving Corrie to play Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie.

Emmerdale arrivals and returns

Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic)

When: Monday 23rd November 2026.

Kim Tate’s (Claire King) past catches up with her again as ex-husband Steve Marchant returns after 27 years away.

He made his first appearance at the very end of Friday’s episode, watching ex-wife Kim chatting to Thea Ramsden (Chelsea Edge), but he’s not yet discovered that Thea is a daughter he never knew he had.

Paul Opacic returns properly in tonight’s episode, bringing Steve back into the village for the first time since his original stint ended with him being sent to prison.

This time, his return is tied to Thea Ramsden, his secret daughter Kim gave up for adoption. Kim has told Thea that Steve is her father, and Thea’s efforts to find him have brought him back into Kim’s life.

After being contacted by someone claiming to be a solicitor, Steve arrives wanting to know what is going on. Kim would much rather see the back of him, but getting rid of him is unlikely to be straightforward.

Will Steve’s arrival give Theo the answers she wants, or make an already complicated family situation even worse?

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)

When: Longer-term return date unconfirmed.

Victoria has already made a brief reappearance since Isabel Hodgins began maternity leave, although it was not the homecoming Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) was hoping for.

In the episode which aired on 30th October, Robert contacted his sister in Portugal and asked whether she would come back to help with the relaunch of The Hide after he bought it off Gabby (Rosie Bentham).

However, Victoria explained that she was happy in Portugal and couldn’t ever see herself returning Yorkshire after everything that had happened.

While Isabel previously said that she would be returning to the soap later in the year, it’s unclear whether she was referring to the brief video-call cameo, or if a longer return is on the cards.