1) Kim’s bid to get rid of ex-husband Steve backfires

Kim (Claire King) faces an unwelcome reunion with ex-husband Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic) next week, after daughter Thea’s (Chelsea Edge) search brings him back to the village after nearly thirty years.

Having only recently begun to get to know Thea, Kim hasn’t exactly been enthusiastic about her tracking down her biological father. Whilst she agreed to help find Steve, she made no secret of her opinion that Thea would be better off without him.

Steve had never known Kim was pregnant when she fled the village in 1999, whilst he was carted off to prison for twelve years.

After giving birth, Kim was forced to hand their daughter over to a corrupt police officer in a deal to avoid prison, believing she was securing a loving home for her.

Thea has since learned how badly that decision affected Kim, but wants the chance to hear her father’s story for herself. This week, she attempted to lure Steve into a meeting by posing as a solicitor with news of an inheritance.

When he failed to show, Thea concluded that Kim had been right about him all along and deleted his details from her phone. But Steve had secretly followed Thea back to the village from their arranged meeting point, and was seen watching her and Kim from a distance.

Next week, Kim gets a shock when she returns from a ride to find Steve waiting for her at the Home Farm stables.

Still unaware of his true connection to Thea, Steve wants to know why a solicitor has been trying to contact him. Kim is quick to be selective with the truth by explaining that Thea is actually a detective, figuring he’ll likely want to steer well clear as a result.

If that wasn’t enough of an incentive to scarper, Kim then offers him a substantial sum to leave the village.

However, Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) encourages Thea to try her father again, prompting her to leave another voicemail. This time, she tells him the truth—she’s his daughter.

Although Steve accepts Kim’s money, hearing Thea’s bombshell message soon gives him a reason to stick around.

Back at Home Farm, the encounter prompts Kim to confide in Graham (Andrew Scarborough) about her pregnancy with Thea, but a sudden spark between them leaves her flustered enough to make a quick exit.

Believing Steve has taken the money and gone, Kim is feeling more optimistic when she and Graham share another close moment the following day, only for Joe (Ned Porteous) to interrupt before it can go any further.

Her relief over Steve’s departure proves premature, as he and Thea finally meet to discuss the years they’ve missed. The confirmation that she’s his daughter with Kim leaves Steve reeling as Thea tells him about the upbringing he knew nothing about.

Their reunion is far from welcome news for Kim, whose discovery of the pair together sparks an argument with Steve and another warning to Thea to keep her distance. Joe also confronts Thea about her decision to search for her father, whilst Steve makes it increasingly clear that Kim isn’t going to get rid of him so easily.

Steve takes pleasure in refusing Kim’s money and making her squirm, until she tries to slap him and he grabs her arm.

Graham witnesses the confrontation and appeals to Thea to put her mother first, but she resents his interference.

Could Kim’s determination to keep Steve away end up driving Thea away too?

2) Graham gives Steve his marching orders

With Steve continuing to torment Kim by insisting he’s staying, despite her repeated offers of money, Graham decides to intervene. A confrontation at the stables soon proves that he has a bit more influence over Steve’s plans than Kim’s cash.

After Graham physically threatens him, Steve abandons his plans to remain in the village, leaving Thea waiting for him at The Woolpack with no idea that he won’t be coming.

Although Kim is initially furious with Graham for stepping in, the tension eases as they reminisce about their past and share another intimate moment.

Kim covers for Steve’s absence by telling a heartbroken Thea that he probably realised he wouldn’t get any money from her.

When Joe approaches her in The Woolpack and offers her money to leave for good, Thea begins to suspect he paid Steve to disappear too.

Has Joe just put himself in the firing line for Graham’s actions?

3) Sadie puts Caleb to the test

Caleb (William Ash) is still desperate to get Sadie (Patsy Kensit) out of his life next week following their indiscretion, but Ruby’s (Beth Cordingly) continued faith in her friend makes that increasingly difficult.

His earlier attempt to sabotage Sadie at work only strengthened Ruby’s trust when she managed to rescue the deal, whilst this week’s client meeting gave Sadie an opportunity to pose as Ruby and play married couples with Caleb.

The pretence ended with a real kiss, witnessed by a disillusioned Dylan (Fred Kettle), leaving Caleb with yet another person who knows he’s betrayed his wife. Having already admitted to Cain (Jeff Hordley) that he slept with Sadie, Caleb has been warned to tell Ruby himself, but remains intent on keeping the truth from her.

Next week, Caleb is trying to persuade Sadie to resign when Ruby interrupts with news of a trip to a French vineyard, unwittingly handing her friend the perfect excuse to stay. Sadie promptly agrees to run the business in Ruby’s absence, delighted that playing the helpful friend also gives her the chance to have Caleb to herself.

Caleb reiterates that he wants her resignation, but Sadie has another plan to get his attention, arranging a date with Steve in the hope of making him jealous. Will it have the desired effect?

Caleb is soon left furious by a discovery of his own, though the greater threat to his marriage may be coming from Joe, who hasn’t abandoned his original plan to use Sadie against him.

With Sadie’s feelings for Caleb having complicated their arrangement, Joe has turned to Graham to obtain the footage he knows she has. That evening, a hooded Graham slips into Tug Ghyll, and copies the recording of her and Caleb kissing onto a USB drive.

Is Caleb’s determination to keep quiet about to leave Joe with the power to destroy his marriage?

4) Graham turns the tables on Sadie

When Caleb confronts Sadie, she responds with a threat that gives him rather more to worry about than her attempts to make him jealous, revealing that a camera she secretly hid has captured footage of their affair.

The recording gives Sadie a way of ensuring Ruby can’t dismiss what happened, but her threat falters when she realises someone has stolen the file from her laptop. She soon confronts Graham, only to find that he’s enjoying having the upper hand and has no intention of returning the evidence.

With the prospect of Ruby find out now even greater, Caleb confides in Chas (Lucy Pargeter) about his mistake and his fear of losing his wife. Like Cain before her, Chas urges him to tell Ruby himself before Sadie takes that choice away.

The threat soon escalates further when Sadie warns Graham that losing the recording won’t stop her. Whether or not she can produce the evidence, she intends to tell Ruby about the affair when she returns.

Will Caleb finally listen, or leave Sadie to break the news to his wife?

5) Belle’s hopes of escaping Tom are shattered

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) fears Tom (James Chase) is finding new ways to torment her next week, as her abusive ex-husband prepares for his release from prison.

When Belle visited Tom in hospital, he assured her that a job with an old university friend would take him to Northern Ireland on his release. His apparent remorse briefly gave her hope, but this week’s meeting about his release left her struggling again, despite the restrictions on contacting her and approaching her home.

The flowers left on Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) grave in Tom’s name only made matters worse. With Tom still behind bars, Belle was left wondering who had put them there, and next week she fears he’s been stalking her.

Belle deletes her social media, but the strain is also felt by Kammy (Shebz Miah), who finds himself on the receiving end when she snaps. Although the women in The Woolpack offer reassurance, there’s worse news to come after Charles (Kevin Mathurin) visits Tom in prison.

Tom tells Charles that his injury has cost him the job in Northern Ireland, so he now intends to live in Hotten instead.

Charles panics at the change of plan, and when he passes on the news, Belle is terrified and convinced Tom is deliberately messing with her head.

Whilst Belle worries about what he’s up to, viewers see Tom remove his sling and start doing press-ups in his cell, revealing how much he’s been exaggerating his injuries.

The rest of the Dingles are shaken by the news of his move, as the prospect of Tom living so close leaves Belle feeling increasingly trapped. Cain tries to reassure his sister, but privately fears she may struggle to feel safe in the village for a long time to come!

6) Sam’s trapped as Tom walks free

On Thursday, Charity (Emma Atkins) is there for an anxious Belle as Tom’s release arrives, encouraging her to stay strong and go ahead with her walk to work. At the prison, Tom is more than ready to leave, tearing down his calendar before triumphantly stepping out of his cell as a free man.

When Belle later opens up to Sam (James Hooton) about the lasting trauma of her marriage, her brother is left feeling guilty about his own dealings with Tom, having kept his prison visit a secret.

Sam went to see Tom this week in the hope of reducing Samson’s (Sam Hall) punishment for the attack which cost him his release.

Tom agreed to change his statement, but wanted Sam to leave flowers on Jimmy’s grave in return, leaving Sam to see the distress that gesture caused Belle.

Although the revised account helped reduce the charge, Samson was still given another two years, and Tom later rang Sam to reveal he’d call on him for further favours.

Trapped in his lie whilst his sister confides in him, will Sam admit that he’s been dealing with Tom behind Belle’s back?

7) Mandy and Paddy worry about Dylan

Also next week, Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) begin to wonder what Dylan is hiding, as his behaviour gives them cause for suspicion.

Dylan has been questioning his own prospects as April (Amelia Flanagan) considers university, whilst discovering Caleb’s infidelity left him disillusioned with a man he’d looked up to.

Caleb tried to smooth things over with money to for him to treat April, but a reluctant Dylan was well aware he was simply being bribed for his silence.

Next week, Mandy decides to investigate Dylan’s shifty behaviour by searching his backpack, only for what she finds to shock both her and Paddy.

Their suspicions continue the following day, but has Mandy found the wad of cash or something more concerning?