Next week on Coronation Street, David and Shona are forced to report Lily as missing, unaware that she’s reunited with Jodie, while Brody has a new reason to be angry with Idris.

Lily’s disappearance leaves the Platts fearing the worst

David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) face an agonising wait for news of Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) next week, unaware that she’s been reunited with the supposedly ‘missing’ Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown).

The Platts feared Jodie could be dead after Lisa (Vicky Myers) revealed that her blood had been found in an abandoned car, forcing David and Shona to reconsider the threatening call they’d dismissed as another of her games.

Yet Jodie was secretly watching the family and sneaking into No.8, before retreating to a precinct flat with Shona and Lily’s passports.

Feeling guilty for ignoring Jodie’s pleas for help, Lily organised a vigil—which Jodie watched from afar. Doug (Steve Evets) later compounded Lily’s guilt by suggesting Jodie would still be with them if she’d replied to the text.

Lily subsequently suggested setting off Jake’s (Bobby Bradshaw) stolen fireworks inside Doug’s campervan. But the prank went horribly wrong when the vehicle exploded, sending the youngsters fleeing.

Having been spotted by Ross (Ian Burfield), Lily panicked when she learned he’d told David and Shona. She ignored her dad’s calls, before finding an unexpected source of comfort at the precinct when Jodie emerged from hiding and embraced her.

“Jodie isn’t entirely surprised Lily has found trouble, but she would never leave her to deal with the fallout alone,” Olivia Frances-Brown tells us.

“Jodie wants to step up as that non-judgemental figure, sweep in, cover it up and make everything right. Knowing Lily trusts her enough to confide in her means the absolute world to Jodie. Lily is the only person in her corner right now and Jodie will do whatever it takes to shield her.“

Next week, with Lily still failing to make contact, David and Shona go to the police station to report her missing. Explaining what happened means admitting to Lisa that Lily was responsible for the fire.

As the family split up to search for her, Jake and Ruby (Billie Naylor) can only watch with guilty consciences.

There’s a possible breakthrough when Lisa visits No.8 with news that officers have traced Lily’s phone and spotted something of interest on nearby CCTV.

However, David and Shona’s search of the precinct brings no sign of her. Back at home, looking through photographs of Lily leaves them both in tears as her absence becomes increasingly difficult to bear.

David later admits to Nick (Ben Price) that every day without news makes him more frightened for his daughter’s safety.

Of course, the fact that we know that Lily’s with the chaotic Jodie doesn’t necessarily mean she’s out of danger—just what does Jodie have planned for her young niece?

“Jodie genuinely believes she and Lily share an extraordinary, unbreakable bond – something even stronger than Lily’s connection to Shona or David,” Olivia adds.

“They have this real sister dynamic. Jodie loves Lily more than she’s ever loved anyone and she feels a deep duty of care toward her. She convinces herself that Lily would be far better off with her and just wants to give her a happier, safer life.”

Brody struggles with his guilty secret

Meanwhile, Brody (Ryan Mulvey) is struggling to live with the consequences of helping Idris (Junade Khan) sabotage Underworld, and his boss’s spending soon gives him another reason to be angry.

Having deliberately triggered the factory’s sprinklers on Idris’s orders, Brody has watched Carla (Alison King) struggle to save the business whilst the staff talk about facing an uncertain Christmas.

“He feels really, really guilty. I think the worst thing about it is, how it’s affecting the whole street. I think he was kind of promised it wouldn’t cause such a big deal with the insurance covering it and obviously that’s turned out badly and the payout hasn’t happened,” Ryan Mulvey explains.

Idris has promised that they’ll get their jobs back on better wages, once his plan to buy the factory comes to fruition, but that offers little comfort when Brody hears him promising to spoil Leanne (Jane Danson) on a shopping trip.

The contrast becomes even harder to stomach after a conversation with Joanie (Savanna Pennington). His little sister explains that she can’t go on a school trip because Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) can’t afford it after Sally lost her job.

“He feels especially guilty about Sally, she’s been like his mother this past year, now what he’s done is affecting her, she might lose her job around Christmas and that’s going to affect his sisters too if Sally isn’t bringing in an income, meaning no Christmas presents for his little sisters,” Ryan continues.

“So I think it’s a horrible feeling seeing the consequences of his actions and the ripple effects from that. It’s sitting very heavily for Brody, he’s feeling awful about it and very guilty.”

When Brody then sees Idris and Leanne returning on the tram with bags of shopping, his anger boils over.

There’s further trouble in store at the precinct, where a man claiming to be a plain-clothes police officer approaches Brody and tells him he’s going to conduct a stop and search.

Betsy turns detective

By the end of the week, Idris is ready to make his move on Underworld. Arriving at No.6 with a business plan, he tells Carla that he wants to buy the factory and retain the workforce.

Carla, who recently told Idris to drop dead, refuses to entertain his offer, later showing the document to Betsy (Sydney Martin) and making her distrust of Idris clear.

But as Betsy looks over the plans, deep in thought, something seems to click into place… has she made a realisation that could help Carla? And how far will Idris go to get what he wants?