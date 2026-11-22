After last week’s spontaneous and incredibly lacklustre proposal at The Vic, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) prepares to properly ask Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) to marry him this week.

Last week’s was a more “well why not?” form of proposal after Jack (Scott Maslen) questioned why they weren’t already engaged when they had a child together, but now Vinny is realising that he really does want to marry Penny, and wants to mark the proposal with a grand romantic gesture.

However, his plans for their future come as Penny struggles with her secret about their son.

In this week’s episodes, airing from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th November, Vinny is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Penny, however, has already admitted to Gina (Francesca Henry) that she’s not 100% sure that Vinny is Ethan’s father – obviously keeping quiet over the fact that the real dad may just be Gina’s boyfriend Harry (Elijah Holloway).

The pair welcomed their little boy in September, after Penny went into labour during Vinny’s 30th birthday celebrations, and both Penny and Vinny have spent the past two months looking uncomfortable whenever anyone points out just how pale their newborn is.

While Vinny just thinks their son has inherited more of the Branning genes than the Panesars’, Penny knows that there’s another much more likely reason.

Before Ethan’s arrival, Penny had been preparing to tell Vinny about her doubts. She confided in Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), who tried to persuade her to keep quiet, but Penny was initially determined that he should know.

However, her waters broke before she could have the conversation, and an amusingly high Vinny made it to the hospital just in time to see his son arrive, having accidentally devoured a whole pack of Ryder’s (Felix Uff) weed gummies.

Afterwards, Penny told Lauren that she had changed her mind about telling him.

Since then, the couple have settled into life with Ethan, but the question of his paternity has never gone away.

Their latest relationship milestone began with a misunderstanding last week.

When Gina became suspicious of Vinny’s behaviour after seeing that he was due to meet up with a woman named Caitlin (Hemma Gulhane), she and Penny followed him to Knight Fusion and confronted the pair, only to discover that his secret meeting was with an investor for Vinny’s new parenting app idea.

After clearing up one misunderstanding, the investor mistakenly assumed that Penny and Vinny were engaged, and Gina encouraged them to play along.

As word spread before they had a chance to correct the record, the congratulations started flowing in, and the couple were forced to explain to their friends and family that there was no engagement after all.

However, what started as a cover story made Vinny realise that he really did want to marry Penny, but he made a poor attempt at proposing in The Vic.

Penny ran out without giving him an answer, before making a worrying admission to Gina: she wasn’t certain that Vinny was Ethan’s biological father.

Coming up this week, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) encourages Vinny to go ahead with his plans for a much more lavish proposal, while Vinny tells Jack what he has in mind – a grand gesture in The Arches.

Jack is delighted, but will Vinny’s proposal plan bring him heartbreak?

Meahwhile, Penny turns to Lauren and Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) for advice.

Both urge her to stay quiet about Ethan, leaving Penny facing the prospect of fully committing to a future and married life with Vinny, whilst still not knowing whether he’s actually the father of her child.

Meanwhile, after a conversation at the pub, Gina convinces Harry to join her on a trip to Thailand – the start of Gina’s exit storyline after it was revealed last week that Francesca Henry has already filmed her final scenes for the soap.

Pictures show Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) looking happy as Harry breaks the news, but how will he feel about potentially losing his best friend for weeks or months?

Meanwhile, Penny’s reaction to Gina and Harry’s plans leads Gina to a realisation, and on Tuesday she demands answers from her friend!

Will Penny finally tell her who the father is?

By Wednesday, Gina is increasingly desperate to get to the bottom of things. At the same time, Harry helps Vinny prepare for his big proposal, with Jack also lending a hand.

As Vinny gathers support for his romantic gesture, Penny’s secret is becoming harder to contain.

With pictures from the episode showing Vinny looking happy, and seemingly being congratulated by his friends and family, will Penny say yes to Vinny’s proposal?

And even if she does, will it be overshadowed by the truth coming out?

Thursday’s episode brings more tension for Penny, Gina, Harry and Vinny following the events at Harry’s Barn the previous evening.

Will Vinny’s plans bring the couple closer together, or leave Penny under even more pressure?