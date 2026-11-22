Fiz accuses Ross of killing Cassie

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) has long had doubts about Ross, but a discovery in his car leaves her fearing that something terrible has happened to Cassie (Claire Sweeney).

Cassie was left with nowhere to turn after her attempt to drug Ross ended with him knowingly handing the spiked smoothie to Tracy (Kate Ford). With Tyrone (Alan Halsall) refusing to believe her explanation and Steve (Simon Gregson) ending their relationship, she prepared to leave Weatherfield.

But viewers last saw Cassie in Ross’s car, having accepted a lift after he claimed the police were looking for her. When she threatened to report him for paying her for sex when he knew she was only 15, Ross locked the doors and ominously announced that they were going for a little drive.

He returned alone, pretending to be surprised that Cassie had left, before taking the family photograph Fiz had given her out of his pocket.

Ross later claimed he’d dropped Cassie at Piccadilly station, but Fiz remained suspicious of his changing story.

When Hope (Isabella Flanagan) subsequently found the photograph in his wallet, he insisted Cassie had thrown it at him as she left. With her calls to Cassie going unanswered, Fiz has had no way of checking his account.

Next week, with Tyrone away on a course, Ross offers Fiz a lift to a job interview at Freshco. When she later realises that she’s left her purse in his car, she goes to retrieve it—but is stunned to find Cassie’s passport.

Shaken, Fiz challenges both Ross and Tracy about what she’s found.

The discovery is followed by another blow when Fiz learns she hasn’t got the job. Drinking wine at the Bistro, she refuses to leave quietly when Tyrone and Ross try to take her home, instead accusing Ross of murdering Cassie in front of everyone.

Ross responds with a threat, warning Fiz to watch herself, strengthening her belief that he’s hiding something.

When Ross subsequently gives the children a gerbil, Fiz is certain that he’s deliberately trying to wind her up. She tells Tyrone about the threat, prompting him to question his dad, but Ross brushes off her account.

Hoping for some peace whilst she looks for work, Fiz retreats to the Rovers. A text from Tyrone saying that Ross is coming round to the house prompts her to order a glass of wine, and she later returns home drunk.

Ross gets exactly the reaction he wants when Tyrone angrily tells Fiz to sleep on the sofa.

Yet his satisfaction doesn’t last. The next time he visits, Fiz appears to be back in Tyrone’s good books and cheerfully offers Ross tea and biscuits, enjoying his bewilderment.

Has Fiz found a way to get the upper hand?

Marco makes a desperate bid to escape Ross

Fiz isn’t the only one suffering at Ross’s hands, as Gary (Mikey North) tries to help Marco (William Teasdale) escape the prison officer’s bullying.

Ross has been tormenting the young inmate whilst assuring Summer (Harriet Bibby) that he’ll keep an eye on him. With Marco’s appeal having failed, there’s been little prospect of an escape.

Gary calls Maria (Samia Longchambon) to tell her about Marco’s plan to get away from his bully. Hoping to be put in isolation, or moved to a different wing, Marco deliberately causes havoc in the communal area.

But the details of Marco’s plan to protect himself soon reach the very person he wants to avoid. When Maria discusses what happened with Summer in the café, Ross is there to listen.

Unaware that he’s responsible for Marco’s misery, Summer accepts his apparent sympathy.

Has Maria unwittingly made Marco’s situation even worse?

x) Jake becomes Ross’s latest target

Maria’s faith in Ross continues when he offers some fatherly advice to a stroppy Jake, leaving her grateful for his support whilst Gary is behind bars.

However, a visit to Gary soon forces her to reconsider. Gary reveals that the prison officer is a dangerous, vindictive bully who’s been making life hell for fellow inmate Marco.

It’s a disturbing revelation for Maria, who has previously trusted Ross to look out for Gary and had no idea what he was capable of.

Ross soon finds another opportunity to interfere when he overhears Ruby and Jake arguing at No.9 about the campervan explosion and Lily’s disappearance.

Demanding an explanation, he gets the details out of Ruby before tracking Jake down in Victoria Garden and ordering him to hand over his phone.

With Jake having filmed the youngsters fleeing the campervan, could Ross use the footage to gain a hold over Gary?