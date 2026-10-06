Prime Video gives first look at ‘Bloodaxe’ with Neighbours’ Xavier Molyneux

Prime Video has given a first look at Bloodaxe, a new series starring Neighbours actor Xavier Molyneux as lead character Erik Bloodaxe.

In June 2025, it was announced that Xavier Molyneux, who played Byron Stone in the ‘Amazon era’ of Neighbours from its 2023 return until August 2025, had been cast in Prime Video’s historical drama, Bloodaxe.

Now, Prime Video has released the first images of the new series, which comes from showrunners Horatio Hirst and Vikings creator Michael Hirst.

For the first time, we see Xavier in a very different role from that of Byron, as he stars as Bloodaxe‘s main character, Erik Bloodaxe.

In Season One, Bloodaxe chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe, and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen).

In the newly released images, Xavier Molyneux’s Erik Bloodaxe is seen alongside his wife Gunnhild, ‘Mother of Kings’, played by Jessica Madsen.

A press release for the new series reveals that as Erik and Gunnhild fight for the throne of Norway as King Harald decides to pass the throne to a successor. Yet they’re not the only ones in the running, and “the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals.”

“With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Norse Saga.”

The images show the Jesper Christensen as King Harald Fairhair, whose health is in decline and plans to abdicate the throne.

Starring alongside Xavier Molyneux are Jessica Madsen, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen.

One of the many foes Erik will come across is Avots Egil, played by Karlis Arnolds. Entertainment Weekly reports that Avots is “both a psychopath and a wonderful poet,” who will “use the succession strife to attempt revenge against Erik after King Harald exiled his family to Iceland years earlier.”

However, King Harald’s first choice for his successor is Haakon the Good (Levi Miller), Erik’s younger half-brother, who is ready to return home from England to take up the throne.

It’s set to be a bloody battle, as Xavier Molyneux revealed to Entertainment Daily. Xavier explained that the name Bloodaxe carries a viciousness, and that his character is “a goddamn butcher.”

“When you are at the beginning, early 20s, you are hotheaded — and even more so back in the Viking age where the laws were a bit different,” Xavier continued.

Rune Temte stars as Gorm, while Sisse Marie stars as Thyra.

Although an air date for the first season hasn’t yet been announced, the new show has already been renewed for a second season, and production is currently underway in Ireland.

Bloodaxe is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who are also the showrunners and writers. Additional executive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan under his O’Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin.

All eight episodes of the first season will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A 30-day free trial of Prime Video is available here.