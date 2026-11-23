Kit wrestles with the truth

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Ryan (Ryan Prescott) is embracing the prospect of helping Bethany (Lucy Fallon) raise her baby, leaving its biological father Kit (Jacob Roberts) in an increasingly awkward position.

Last week, Bethany finally debunked her family’s assumption that Ryan was the father, but instead doubled down on the lie she told Ryan, that she’d become pregnant after a one-night stand with a stranger.

Ryan later assured her that he wanted their relationship to work, having been encouraged by Kit to believe that he could grow to love the baby too.

Now, as he babysits Harper, Ryan tells Kit how much he’s looking forward to taking on daddy duties. Kit abruptly shuts down the subject, leaving Ryan wondering what’s wrong.

The baby is also on Sarah’s (Tina O’Brien) mind as she keeps Kit company ahead of his chemotherapy session.

When another patient suggests that a new arrival will give him every reason to keep fighting, Kit is left reflecting on the situation.

Can he really stand by whilst Ryan prepares to bring up his child?

Susie leaves Kit fighting for his life

The following day, Kit’s struggle with his treatment takes a frightening turn when Bethany finds him dangerously ill at the flat.

Having admitted that the chemotherapy is leaving him feeling dreadful, Kit asks Bethany to come home at 5.30pm. However, she’s also had a text from Sarah, arranging to meet at the Bistro at exactly the same time.

Bethany tells Sarah that she’s running late and goes to see Kit first, only to find him in a terrible state. As he tries to speak to her, he loses consciousness.

Bethany immediately calls for an ambulance and alerts Sarah. At the hospital, the pair are horrified to learn that Kit has chickenpox, with the doctor warning that the next 48 hours will be critical.

When Kit comes round, he tells Sarah that he loves her and prepares to confess the truth about Bethany’s baby. Before he can explain, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Bethany arrive, interrupting the conversation.

Out in the corridor, Sarah confides in her daughter about how frightened she is of losing him.

Bethany subsequently gets a chance to speak to Kit herself, warning him that a confession would destroy both their lives.

Their discussion is cut short when Sarah suddenly returns, breathless, with something she needs to ask him.

Has Sarah discovered what they’ve been hiding?

As the news of Kit’s illness spreads, Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) is horrified to learn that he caught chickenpox from Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) and nearly died.

Susie had been hiding a rash when she gave Kit a high five in the Rovers last week, before her illness was identified.

When Bernie learns where the infection came from, her fear for her son turns to anger.

Confronting Eva outside the pub, she blames her for allowing Susie to spread the virus and put Kit’s life at risk.

All change at No.11 for Christina and George

At No.11, Christina (Amy Robbins) finally gets the news she’s been hoping for when a call confirms that Lucy (Anya Dewin) will be moving in.

Determined to give her granddaughter a home, Christina made it clear last week that she intended to care for Lucy with or without George’s (Tony Maudsley) support.

George eventually agreed to stand by her, but making space at No.11 meant asking Mary (Patti Clare) to move out—a decision that left her putting on a brave face as she realised she was losing her home.

Now, George, Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Mary share Christina’s delight as she announces that the move is going ahead. Mary also has somewhere to go, assuring them that she’s looking forward to taking new boss Roy’s (David Neilson) spare room.

As Christina and George celebrate at the Bistro, Todd reveals that he’ll be moving in with Summer, prompting Mary to toast the various arrivals and departures.

With the living arrangements finally falling into place, will Christina’s new life with Lucy be everything she’s hoped for?

A cab clash reignites the Barlow feud

Also next week, there’s little sign of a reconciliation between Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Adam (Sam Robertson), as even ordering a taxi becomes another source of resentment.

Last week’s dispute over the school land ended with Daniel taking a trip to hospital after Adam shoved him during an argument.

Adam subsequently insisted that Daniel had tripped and hit his head, leaving Daniel furious when his family appeared to accept that version of events.

With Daniel already feeling that everyone has taken Adam’s side, a visit to Street Cars does nothing to improve his mood.

Daniel arrives first, followed by Adam, but Amy (Elle Mulvaney) books Adam’s taxi before his.

As Daniel protests, Adam climbs into the first cab and leaves him fuming, whilst Amy despairs at their latest squabble.

Can anything persuade the pair to put their feud to rest?