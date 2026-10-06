New Coronation Street promo gives a first look at Sarah’s court case

A new Coronation Street promo has given a first look at Sarah’s court case, three months after her arrest for killing Theo.

After months behind bars, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) will finally get the chance to fight for her freedom as she tries to convince the jury that she acted in self-defence.

Back in late June, Sarah finally confessed that she killed Theo (James Cartwright), explaining how she hit him with a metal pole during a confrontation on the scaffolding, sending him plummeting to his death.

When Theo threatened her, Sarah struck him with a scaffold pole, causing him to fall to his death. She then called Gary (Mikey North), who helped conceal what had happened and encouraged her to establish an alibi.

Despite Kit’s (Jacob Roberts) best efforts to keep the truth from coming out, Sarah was arrested in mid-July, and has been on remand ever since.

Now, the new promo shows Sarah in the dock, as a voiceover calls her a ‘cold blooded murderer’.

“If she hadn’t done what she did, she’d be dead,” Gary pleads as he takes the stand.

Sarah tells her friends and family that they need to prepare for the worst, as David (Jack P. Shepherd), Shona (Julia Goulding) and Bethany (Lucy Fallon) are seen watching the court proceedings.

Will she be found guilty, or will she walk free?

Tina O’Brien says: “Sarah is absolutely terrified, she has been desperate for this day to come but the reality of being brought up from the cells and standing in the dock is overwhelming. As the prosecution case is laid out she is not sure things will go her way.”

Sarah’s trial will begin Wednesday 14th October.