7 Coronation Street Spoilers as someone is shot – 5th to 9th October

Next week on Coronation Street, a shooting rocks No.8, Sam turns to crime again, and a car crash brings shock news for Summer.

1) Will Shona heed Doug’s warning?

Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) sets out to silence dad Doug (Steve Evets) next week, after he threatened to tell Shona (Julia Goulding) about her supposed affair with David (Jack P Shepherd).

Having spent weeks undermining her sister whilst making herself indispensable to David, Jodie went a step further last week by claiming to Doug that they were having an affair and planned to leave together. Doug gave her until Shona’s birthday to confess, warning that he would tell her himself if she refused.

Determined to keep Doug from speaking to Shona, Jodie swapped his antipsychotic medication for ordinary painkillers. She then began secretly playing static noises on her phone, feeding his growing paranoia whilst pretending that she couldn’t hear anything.

Jodie was later concerned to find her trinket box, containing items stolen from various residents—including Fiona’s (Sara Poyzer) gun—was missing from her bag. As Doug’s suspicion led to him inspecting various electrical items in his camper van, the box was shown to be amongst them.

When David reveals on Monday that Doug has taken both the toaster and the biscuit tin, Jodie suggests that her dad probably just needs his medication adjusted. Yet she gives his doctor a very different account, claiming that Doug poses a danger to the family.

“With Doug, she genuinely sees him as a threat who could pull the string that unravels all her plans,” Olivia Frances-Brown tells us. “Jodie will do something dramatic and huge just to eliminate the tiniest threat. She doesn’t care; she’ll do whatever it takes because she’s in way over her head and doesn’t know where to draw the line anymore.”

A mental health team subsequently arrives to assess him, leaving Shona tearfully apologising to her dad. As he’s led away, Doug warns her to watch her back where Jodie is concerned—but will Shona recognise the truth in his words?

Later, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) catches Jodie red-handed, but Jodie already has a plan to keep her quiet… Is she about to play her trump card by revealing that she knows Bethany slept with Kit (Jacob Roberts)?

2) Shona’s birthday ends in tears for Lily

Later in the week, Shona’s birthday celebrations take an unexpected turn, when she believes she’s discovered why she keeps hearing Harper crying.

Jodie’s recordings have left Shona doubting her own senses, with the exhausted mum repeatedly hearing her daughter in distress only to find that she’s perfectly content.

Although a doctor put her difficulties down to postpartum fatigue, Shona remains worried about her mental health and confides in Bethany on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) has been feeling pushed aside since Harper’s arrival. Last week, she accused Shona of always putting the baby first, pointing out that Jodie makes time for her even when Shona doesn’t.

The tension comes to a head on Wednesday. Returning with Shona’s birthday cake, Jodie finds her searching the living room after hearing the crying again. This time, however, Shona believes it sounded like a recording.

With David and Jodie decorating the bistro for her party, the celebrations should give Shona a chance to relax. Instead, when Lily arrives and her phone is plugged into the docking station, the sound of Harper crying fills the room.

Convinced that she’s found the explanation, Shona accuses Lily of recording Harper and using it to make her believe she was losing her mind.

Lily insists that she has no idea how the recording got onto her phone, but the confrontation leaves her so upset that she flees the party.

Has Jodie enlisted Lily’s help, or has she set David’s daughter up to take the blame?

3) A gunshot brings horror at No.8!

Thursday’s episode begins with a flashforward, showing belongings strewn across the living room at No.8, after Jodie and Shona’s feud reaches a dramatic climax and someone is shot!

Earlier in the day, it becomes clear that Jodie is bringing together her plan to steal Shona’s life, again making the moves on David.

“Jodie has convinced herself that David symbolises her potential for future happiness,” Olivia explains. “She’s lost the plot a little bit and truly believes David is the answer to all her wants and needs—which obviously isn’t reality! She’s just completely hooked on that idea now.“

But when Shona walks in on the pair in what looks to be a compromising situation, the sisters’ confrontation brings accusations and revelations that push one of them to their limit.

When a weapon is drawn, the argument ends with a gunshot, leaving the family horrified.

After David calls an ambulance and explains what’s happened, paramedic Asha (Tanisha Gorey) arrives alongside a firearms officer, and tends to the casualty on the living room floor.

“It’s definitely been a long time coming for it to blow up between Jodie and Shona,” Olivia teases. “Let’s just say… somebody is about to get their comeuppance.”

Whilst Lisa (Vicky Myers) questions David about the incident, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) discuss the news in the Rovers. They wonder whether the gun that belonged to Fiona—the one that was never recovered—has finally resurfaced.

Who has been shot—and will they survive?

4) Christina struggles to let Rachel go

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Christina (Amy Robbins) struggles to stay away from Lucy (Anya Dewin), despite Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) warning that her granddaughter mustn’t discover their connection.

Learning that Lucy’s late mother, Rachel, was the daughter she gave up as a baby has left Christina grieving the chance to ever know her. Having struggled to bond with Rachel, she handed her over to the baby’s father and his wife a few months after the birth, and hadn’t seen her since.

Sally discovered the truth last week after finding Rachel’s missing graduation photograph in Christina’s bag.

With Lucy already struggling to settle at No.4 following her mum’s death, Sally insisted that Christina keep her distance rather than risk giving the youngster another shock.

However, Christina can’t resist approaching Lucy when she spots her heading home on Monday, ignoring George’s (Tony Maudsley) advice to be cautious.

Sally’s fuming when she later finds the pair having a drink in the café, and discovers that Lucy has skipped school.

After sending Lucy home, Sally sits down opposite Christina and agrees to seek advice from social services. Until then, however, Christina must stay away—Lucy is vulnerable, and her needs have to come first.

Christina’s grief causes further concern the following day, when George and Todd (Gareth Pierce) discover that Rachel’s ashes have disappeared from the undertakers, and Christina is nowhere to be found.

George eventually tracks her down to the precinct swings, where she’s sitting clutching the urn. Reassuring Christina that they’ll find their own way to honour Rachel, he persuades her to hand it back.

George later presents Christina with a frame containing photographs of Rachel and Daisy (Charlotte Jordan), leaving her deeply moved by the tribute to both her daughters.

5) Sam’s obsession claims another victim

Meanwhile, Leanne (Jane Danson) offers Sam (Jude Riordan) a chance to regain her trust, only for his fixation on cryptocurrency to lead him into further trouble.

Sam’s family learnt last week that he had taken out a credit card in Nick’s (Ben Price) name and run up more than £6,000 in debt through crypto trading. His desperation to retrieve his phone also led him to push Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) down the Rovers’ cellar stairs when she caught him searching for it.

Sam’s medication is now being changed following an appointment with the mental health team, amid concerns that it could be contributing to his impulsive behaviour. Leanne hopes to help him move forward on Wednesday by offering him work at Speed Daal, explaining that she wants to show how much she trusts him.

However, when Sam spots Idris’s (Junade Khan) credit card lying on a table, he can’t resist taking it and walking out.

Back at Speed Daal later in the week, he sits down to enter the details into his crypto app, only for Idris to appear behind him before he can proceed.

After Idris retrieves his card, an embarrassed Sam explains that he hoped to make enough money to repay him as well as clear his debt to Nick.

What will Idris do?

6) A prison shock for Summer

Summer (Harriet Bibby) finds herself defending Marco (William Teasdale) next week, after a dash to hospital brings an unwelcome discovery about her new boyfriend.

Their romance began after Marco took one of Summer’s drawings and displayed it at the tattoo shop where he works. Claiming that he’d only stolen it as an excuse to see her again, he offered to buy the design and asked her out.

Summer had reservations when she spotted his electronic tag, but Marco explained that he’d been caught with cannabis and had put it behind him. She agreed to give him a chance, and the pair soon grew closer.

When Summer receives a call on Monday telling her that Marco has been involved in a car accident, she rushes to A&E. However, PC Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey) is waiting there, and reveals that Marco was acting as a getaway driver when the crash happened.

Given his history, Marco is denied bail, and a despondent Summer shares the news in the shop. Alya (Sair Khan), Asha and Todd suggest that she’s better off without him, but Summer makes it clear that their advice isn’t welcome.

Todd takes a different approach when a visiting order from Marco arrives later in the week. Keeping his misgivings to himself, he offers Summer a lift to the prison—but is she prepared to stand by Marco despite what she’s learnt?

7) Kit admits the truth to Lisa

Also next week, Kit finally tells Lisa about his cancer, as his treatment makes it increasingly difficult to keep his illness hidden at work.

Although Kit recently revealed his stage three breast cancer diagnosis to Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and the rest of his family, he has continued to conceal it from his colleagues. Lisa has already challenged his behaviour, sending him home and warning that his job could be at risk if he didn’t sort himself out.

Still unaware of what he’s going through, Lisa learns on Friday from DC McLaughlin (Michelle Tate) that Kit has called in sick for the third time that week. She’s then called away to deal with the shooting at No.8, whilst Kit is in the hospital’s chemotherapy room.

As a nurse talks him through the treatment’s side effects, she urges him to speak to his boss, warning that he won’t be fit for work. Kit later heads to the station, where Lisa is busy writing up her notes from the shooting.

When she angrily challenges him over his failure to answer his phone, Kit finally reveals that he has cancer.

Stunned, Lisa assures him that both she and the force will support him in any way they can.