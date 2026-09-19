Home and Away Spoilers – Jimmy Fowler returns as Eden’s survival hopes fade

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Eden struggles with isolation, she’s buoyed by a family reunion – but the hopes of a stem cell match fade fast.

Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) fight for survival intensifies next week, as she leaves hospital and tries to adjust to a life of strict isolation while the search for a stem cell donor continues.

After weeks of unexplained symptoms, a biopsy recently confirmed that Eden has aplastic anaemia—a rare condition in which her bone marrow is no longer producing enough new blood cells.

With blood transfusions offering only a temporary solution, Amelia (Nicole da Silva) explained that a stem cell transplant was Eden’s best hope of putting the illness behind her. Siblings generally offer the strongest chance of a match, but Abigail (Hailey Pinto) was ruled out because her history of intravenous drug use means she can’t donate.

That left Eden pinning her hopes on brother Levi (Tristan Gorey), whilst Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Mackenzie (Emily Weir), and Eden’s parents were also tested.

Next week, Eden becomes increasingly desperate to escape the confines of the hospital, where constant tests and the same four walls have left her feeling suffocated, and asks to return home.

Amelia warns that the risk of infection outside the hospital could be too great, but Cash is equally determined to get Eden home, particularly after learning that he isn’t a donor match. Desperate to give her some good news, he persuades Amelia to raise the possibility with the specialist.

Eden is eventually discharged on the condition that she isolates and follows the hospital’s instructions to the letter. Even a cold could develop into pneumonia and leave her fighting for her life, but she and Cash are determined to make it work.

Although Eden is relieved to be back in familiar surroundings, the reality of her decision soon sets in when she realises that Levi and Abby can no longer visit.

Later that night, Cash calls Levi to voice his concern about how isolated Eden is feeling, only to learn that neither of her parents are a donor match either. With the bad news continuing to mount, the pair begin planning a way for Eden to see her family safely.

They arrange a socially distanced breakfast outside the farmhouse the following day. Abby has to resist the urge to hug her sister, but the Fowlers soon fall back into their familiar teasing as they enjoy being together again.

Their happiness is cut short when Levi takes a call from the hospital and learns that he isn’t a match and can’t be Eden’s donor. Returning to the table, he breaks the news to his sister.

Eden insists that it isn’t his fault, but later admits to Cash that she’d been hoping her big brother would be able to save her.

Abby also struggles with the result, blaming her past drug use for denying them the chance to discover whether she could have been a match.

Mac later joins the gathering after learning that she’s also been ruled out as a match.

When Cash steps inside with her, he admits that Eden’s isolation has revived painful memories of his childhood.

Cash was once sent away to stay with Gary (Peter Phelps) when he had a cold, whilst his father cared for Cash’s seriously ill mother, Jennifer.

She died before Cash could return, and the memory leaves him determined that Eden should spend as much time with her family as possible.

Back outside, Eden privately asks Levi for an honest assessment of her chances, now that her hopes of finding donor within the family have been dashed.

He explains that immunosuppressant therapy could buy them time to find a donor, reminding her that new people join the registry every day.

Yet Levi’s attempts to keep his sister hopeful conceal his own growing fear that he won’t be able to save her.

As the gathering comes to an end, Cash helps Eden back to the car.

Eden tells Levi that she wishes she could hug him, thanks her family for making the day happen and shares an emotional goodbye with Abby, unsure of when they’ll be face-to-face again.

Once Eden and Cash have driven away, Mac confides in Levi that they both looked terrified.

That evening, Mac arrives home from Salt to find Levi sitting alone in the dark.

He admits that he’s struggling to support Abby, reassure his parents, and answer Eden’s questions when he has no idea how her illness will unfold.

Mac suggests asking his parents to come to Summer Bay, but Levi insists that there’s nothing they can do and he just needs a good night’s sleep.

The following day, Levi faces yet more questions when Remi (Adam Rowland), Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) approach him at Salt to ask about Eden and joining the donor registry.

Levi encourages them to be tested, explaining that even if they can’t help Eden, they could prove a match for somebody else. However, the questions he can’t answer only deepen his sense that he’s failing his sister.

Realising how much pressure Levi has placed on himself, Mac secretly calls his dad, Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery), and asks how quickly he can reach the Bay.

Levi is surprised when Jimmy arrives, but quickly admits that he’s glad to see him.

Abby is equally delighted by the reunion and immediately pushes for them to find a safe way for their dad to visit Eden, despite Levi’s concern that another gathering could exhaust her.

When Cash reveals that Jimmy is in town, Eden pleads for the chance to see him.

The following day, the family arranges an outdoor picnic on the grass near the surf club, where Eden can sit comfortably and see Jimmy while maintaining a safe distance.

Although she’s so weak that Cash considers cancelling, Eden insists on going and admits that she doesn’t know how many more opportunities she’ll have to spend time with her family.

When they arrive, Cash helps Eden out of the car as Jimmy is confronted by how ill his daughter has become.

Unable to give her the hug he desperately wants, Jimmy instead reminds Eden that she’s always been stubborn and strong, agreeing with Abby that she has the willpower to get through this.

Yet the reunion heightens Cash’s fears. Whilst helping Mac collect food from Salt, he begins to falter and questions whether allowing Eden to attend was too dangerous, admitting that he can’t bear the thought of losing her.

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 21st September (Episode 8787)

Eden wants to go home.

David and Lacey lock horns.

Cash is hit hard by reality.

Tuesday 22nd September (Episode 8788)

Cash and Levi hatch a plan.

Amelia and David get cosy.

Eden struggles with keeping her distance.

Wednesday 23rd September (Episode 8789)

Eden asks Levi for the hard truth.

Sonny steers clear of Tane.

Mackenzie joins the family feast.

Thursday 24th September (Episode 8790)

Levi’s bombarded.

Sonny gets a new roommate.

Zane spirals.

Friday 25th September (Episode 8791)

The Fowler siblings have a visitor.

Zane acts out.

Cash fears for Eden’s health.