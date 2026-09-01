EastEnders releases first pictures of Cindy and Kim’s weddings

EastEnders has released the first pictures from Cindy’s wedding to Max, and Kim’s wedding to Howie, a week before the big days get underway.

Next Monday, it’s time for two weddings!

While Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Max (Jake Wood) originally planned to wed on 1st January 2027, they brought their ceremony forward after Max failed to pay the deposit on time and their date was taken from them.

After buying Kim (Tameka Empson) and Howie’s (Delroy Atkinson) wedding date and venue from them, the pair were looking forward to celebrating their nuptials in front of their friends and family.

However, Kim and Howie then decided that they’d stick to their original date but just have a smaller, more intimate ceremony – meaning there are now two rival weddings on the same day.

Well, we say Kim was planning a smaller, more intimate ceremony – as small as a Kim Fox wedding could ever be, as she arrives on the square on horseback!

Now, as the joint wedding day arrives, the four prepare to say ‘I do,’ but Cindy has no idea that her husband-to-be has gone AWOL.

With Ravi (Aaron Thiara) now suspecting that Max was the man Priya was sleeping with

In secret, the rest of the Brannings rush to secretly track him down.

Hungover from an eventful night before, Max heads to Peacocke Palace to speak to Linda (Kellie Bright), but as the pair chat, Max’s affair with Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) is revealed!

Max then heads to the car lot where he stumbles upon Priya, who’s furious when she learns that he’s told Linda about their affair! Their secret is getting harder and harder to hide…

As things get more and more chaotic, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) arrives and overhears the pair discussing their secret!

She turns on her dad, refusing to attend his wedding knowing what he’s done.

Meanwhile, Cindy is upset when she realises that most of Walford are planning to attend the other wedding – is she set for some very lonely nuptials?

Eventually, Max heads home where he faces the wrath of Jack (Scott Maslen) and Oscar (Pierre Moullier).

Despite Max’s concerns that the wedding shouldn’t go ahead, his brother and son eventually convince him to get to the wedding venue on time!

Yet as Max and Cindy prepare to say their vows, Linda and Priya arrive, and the wedding day erupts into chaos!

Is Max’s secret finally out and his relationship with Cindy over?

But, with Max set for another wedding on 1st January 2027, as revealed in the New Year flashforward, does that mean he’ll be marrying someone else, or do he and Cindy still have a future together?

Over at Kim and Howie’s wedding, Kim is sad that Denise (Diane Parish) won’t be able to attend as she’s still in hospital.

They’re planning on wedding at the community centre, but when Kim is clearly upset at only being able to see Denise on a video link, Howie makes a last-minute change of plans…

In Tuesday’s episode, Kim and Howie head to the hospital to get married in Denise’s room!

The emotional moment brings more good news as Denise’s doctor arrives to reveal that they’ve found a provisional stem cell match!

Does Denise finally have some hope in her ongoing health battle?

The only negative of the whole day comes as Kim and Howie head back to continue their celebrations in Walford.

They’re shocked to find newcomers Ryder (Felix Uff) and Jodie (Anna Constable) helping themselves to drinks without permission, as the Hawkins family continue to make their mark on the square.

Jack diffuses the tension as he gives Ryder a telling off at Harry’s Barn.

So with Kim and Howie happily married, just one question remains – will Cindy and Max end up saying ‘I do’?

Here are all of the teaser spoilers for next week’s EastEnders:

Monday 7th September (Episode 7395)

It’s the day of Cindy and Max’s, and Kim and Howie’s weddings.

Zoe encourages Tommy to open up.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 7396)

Chaos erupts at Max and Cindy’s wedding.

Denise receives positive news.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 7397)

The fallout from Max and Cindy’s wedding continues.

The Slaters are angry at Zoe’s actions.

Ned and Gemma try to acquaint themselves with the residents of Walford.

Thursday 10th September (Episode 7398)

Emotions remain at an all-time-high in Walford.

Alfie encourages Kat to make amends with Zoe.