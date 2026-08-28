7 Emmerdale Spoilers as more devastation looms next week

Next week on Emmerdale, the village is left reeling following recent events, Thea’s mysterious past is revealed, and a surprise arrival causes devastation.

1) The village grieves

The village is in mourning next week, following the devastating events at Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Joe’s (Ned Porteous) wedding venue on the Home Farm estate.

Dawn had planned to jilt Joe and flee with Billy (Jay Kontzle), the pair having been manipulated by Caleb (Will Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) into believing that Joe was responsible for Billy’s recent attack.

However, Dawn began to question his story after Graham (Andrew Scarborough) pointed out that Billy had been struck from behind and couldn’t possibly have seen his assailant.

When Billy finally admitted that he’d since found out that Joe wasn’t his attacker, Dawn abandoned their escape plan and returned to the village.

After changing into her wedding dress, she found Joe alone at the marquee and declared that she still loved him.

Dawn asked whether Joe would still marry her, but before he could respond, Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) car ploughed through the side of the marquee.

The impact left Joe trapped beneath part of the lighting rig, whilst Jimmy suffered devastating injuries behind the wheel.

Jimmy had been on his way to prepare a romantic surprise for Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), having persuaded her to make the journey by bike.

She was looking forward to discovering what he’d arranged, only to come by the marquee and find him trapped inside the wreckage.

The severity of Jimmy’s injuries left Nicola with no doubt that her husband was dying.

Despite the growing danger around them, she entered the car and concentrated on keeping him calm rather than allowing him to face his final moments alone.

Jimmy handed over the eternity ring he’d bought for her and talked Nicola through the vow renewal he’d been secretly planning.

As they pictured themselves exchanging promises and sharing a dance, the imagined ceremony gave them one final moment together before Nicola was brought back to reality and realised that Jimmy had died.

Dawn persuaded Nicola to leave the wreckage with her shortly before the marquee exploded, but Joe was still trapped inside.

Graham rushed into the fire and carried him to safety, before Joe was taken to hospital with a severe head injury and a wound to his leg.

Nicola then faced the heartbreaking task of telling their children that Jimmy had died, whilst his friends gathered in The Woolpack to share their memories and raise a glass in his honour.

At the hospital, just when it seemed things had calmed down, Dawn suddenly went into premature labour.

Joe made it to her bedside in time for the birth of their baby boy, whose vital signs were good before he was transferred to the neonatal unit.

However, with the show having been bumped for football last Tuesday, the dramatic week isn’t quite over just yet.

“The last episode of this set is on Bank Holiday Sunday,” Olivia Bromley explained whilst appearing on This Morning. “There’s going to be so many twists.

“I will just say the audience won’t expect what’s going to happen, and every single day something new happens.”

With Joe already showing signs of dizziness as he left Dawn’s hospital room, could we be set for another tragedy?

2) The truth about Thea emerges

Viewers learn more about the mysterious DS Thea Ramsden (Chelsea Edge) next week, as secrets from her past are finally revealed.

It recently emerged that Thea and Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) are old friends, with Serena secretly helping her to gather information about the Tates.

Thea told Serena that she’d waited years for the chance to put things right, before making it clear that Kim (Claire King) was the Tate she wanted to bring down.

Thea even used her position as a police officer to gain access to Home Farm, where she photographed the family pictures on display before Lydia (Karen Blick) caught her snooping.

At the end of last week, Thea was overseeing the investigation at the wrecked wedding venue when Kim approached her and pressed for answers about why Jimmy’s car had left the road.

Although Thea remained outwardly professional, there was a quiet bitterness behind her words as she sympathised over the ruined wedding day and acknowledged how much family must mean to Kim.

As Thea continues to cast a suspicious eye over the scene next week, she privately shares the next stage of her plan with Serena, leaving her friend taken aback by what she hears.

The scheme soon leads to a tense police interview the following day, where Thea appears to take unsettling satisfaction from a certain villager’s distress as she places them under scrutiny.

A revealing flashback then exposes a far deeper connection between them than anyone had previously realised…

3) What is Gabby hiding?

Gabby (Rosie Bentham) also appears troubled next week, as something continues to weigh heavily on her mind in the aftermath of the disaster.

As police examined the road outside the wedding venue, an officer informed Thea that a second set of vehicle tracks had been discovered.

The evidence suggested that Jimmy had swerved to avoid someone before losing control of his car and ploughing into the marquee.

Nearby, Gabby watched the investigation from a distance and appeared both emotional and guilty.

Her unease continues next week as she talks to Lewis (Bradley Riches), but the reason for it remains unclear.

Could Gabby have been the person Jimmy swerved to avoid—or is she hiding an entirely different secret?

4) Vinny puts a ring on hold

Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has second thoughts about proposing to Lewis next week, before making the mistake of sharing a secret with Kev (Chris Coghill).

The possibility of marriage first arose when Lewis told Kev that his dream was to marry Vinny barefoot on a beach in Bali. However, he acknowledged that they hadn’t been together for a year yet and felt it was too soon.

Kev promised to start putting money aside for their eventual wedding and later let slip to Vinny that Lewis had been thinking about marriage.

Vinny was stunned by the revelation, not least because he remains married to Gabby, not yet able to apply for a divorce.

Despite this, Vinny has evidently been considering a proposal of his own, but next week he tells Kev that he has decided to put his plans on hold.

Later, Vinny panics when he suspects Kev may have overheard a private conversation with Gabby. Kev promises not to repeat anything, and his reassurance persuades Vinny to confide in him properly.

However, Kev’s angry response to Vinny’s revelation quickly leaves him worried that trusting Lewis’s dad was a serious mistake.

And what exactly is Kev planning to do with that cucumber?

5) Sarah’s haunted by her guilt

Elsewhere in the village, Sarah (Katie Hill) finds the strain of covering up her part in Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) death increasingly difficult, as the day of the evil doctor’s funeral approaches.

Sarah accidentally killed Todd after walking in on Charity (Emma Atkins) confronting her about the assault.

Horrified by what she’d overheard, Sarah pushed Todd away, causing her to trip over a rug and strike her head on the corner of a table.

“It’s a massive moment in Sarah’s life,” Katie Hill told EverySoap and other press. “It changes everything, it completely rocks her world.”

“And obviously it was by accident. We all know Sarah as a character. She doesn’t have that in her.”

Charity immediately took responsibility to protect her granddaughter, whilst Serena helped them present Todd’s death as an act of self-defence.

Sarah has continued supporting their version of events, even keeping the truth from husband Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

Her guilt has already brought her close to confessing. Sarah previously went to the police station intending to talk about Todd, but lost her nerve when Thea offered to take her statement.

The burden becomes even harder to carry when Bear (Joshua Richards) talks to Sarah about the anguish that killing Todd must be causing Charity. He has no idea that every emotion he describes belongs to the real killer standing in front of him.

The day of Todd’s funeral on Friday brings Sarah’s memories of the incident flooding back.

“Sarah is with Charity at Jacob’s Fold and Charity can see that something’s off,” Katie continues.

“Sarah says, ‘Oh, you know, it’s Todd’s funeral today.’ And I think that just brings it all back up. Any mention of Todd, she sees Todd there on the floor again.”

Producer Sophie Roper added that Sarah’s struggle will continue well beyond the immediate aftermath.

“So we’re very much with Sarah as a really moral character, but she’s taken another person’s life,” she stated. “And regardless of what that person’s done, that doesn’t sit easy with her. And that’ll be a real journey that we follow for Sarah through this.”

6) The evidence turns against Charity

Seeing how badly Todd’s funeral has affected Sarah, Charity decides to lift her granddaughter’s spirits by arranging a family meal at Jacob’s Fold.

“Charity tries to think of a way they can get Sarah feeling a bit better,” Katie tells us.

“She organises a family dinner for everyone to come round and try and make things feel a bit more normal again, which doesn’t go to plan.”

Any hope of a happy gathering ends when Thea arrives to discuss some anomalies in Charity’s statement about Todd’s death.

As Thea escorts Charity to the police station, a stunned silence descends around the table and Sarah is once again left consumed by guilt.

In the interview room, Charity grows anxious as the latest forensic evidence undermines her claim that she was fighting Todd off before the fatal fall.

The situation becomes even more dangerous when Serena learns that Sarah wants to tell the police everything.

Knowing that the truth would expose her own part in constructing their false account, Serena fears that Sarah’s confession could result in her being sent to prison too!

7) A shock arrival brings more devastation

Also next week, an unexpected arrival in Emmerdale brings a series of accusations with devastating consequences, though the identity of the person in question is being kept firmly under wraps.

Could it be that viewers are about to witness the long-awaited return of Sadie King (Patsy Kensit), whose comeback was first confirmed back in May?

Sadie was previously married to Jimmy and hasn’t been seen in the village for nearly 20 years.

The timing of the mystery arrival, so soon after his death, inevitably raises the possibility that she could be returning to pay her respects.

At a press event last month, producer Laura Shaw promised us the reason behind her return would be tied to a major King family secret.

“I think her arrival will be every bit as amazing and brilliant as the first time around,” Laura teased.

“Probably the most shocking thing is definitely the reason that brings her back. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest secrets we’ve ever had within the King family and it’s going to be pretty explosive.”

Could Sadie be the mystery arrival—and might the accusations expose the big secret?