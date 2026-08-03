Emmerdale’s producer teases Sadie King’s explosive return

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has revealed that Sadie King will bring one of the biggest secrets in the King family’s history back to the village with her.

Patsy Kensit is reprising her iconic role 20 years after Sadie was last seen on screen, but show bosses are keeping quiet about exactly what prompts her long-awaited return.

Sadie originally arrived in 2004 as the ruthless wife of Jimmy (Nick Miles), quickly establishing herself as one of the soap’s most memorable schemers.

Her eventful two-year stint included a bitter feud with Charity (Emma Atkins), the collapse of her marriage to Jimmy and affairs with Robert (then played by Karl Davies), Cain (Jeff Hordley) and brother-in-law Matthew (Matt Healy).

Sadie also orchestrated the sabotage of the Kings River development, which ended in a devastating explosion and three deaths, before joining forces with Cain to kidnap Tom (Kenneth Farrington) for a £5 million ransom.

Sadie staged her own death as part of the plot, but Cain double-crossed her just as the pair were preparing to flee by private plane. He left alone with the money, abandoning Sadie at the airfield.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has now explained that Sadie’s name first came up as the show’s story team were discussing the future direction of a major plot—and the reaction in the room made it immediately clear that they had found their answer.

“We were at our monthly story conference, and we’d been talking about the story for quite a while and just trying to figure out which direction to take it in,” Laura told EverySoap and other press last week.

“And then someone round the table said the words, ‘Sadie King’. And there was this audible gasp round the table. And I just knew there and then that we just had to get Patsy back. I think I was on the phone to her agent within an hour of somebody mentioning her name.”

Patsy admitted that she needed no persuading to revisit the role, having always regarded Sadie as one of her favourite characters.

“I loved playing Sadie 20 years ago, I had such fun with her,” she told us. “The writing was so good and we just created this absolute monster who caused such havoc.”

“I went on to do other things but she’s always been one of my favourite roles. I’m pathologically polite as a person and she just isn’t.”

“And so some of the things I got to say, the put-downs and everything, I used to live vicariously through her because I would never, ever talk to anybody like that.”

Needless to say, Sadie won’t be slipping quietly back into village life, with Laura promising that her first scenes will match the drama of her original arrival.

However, it’s the reason for Sadie’s return which is expected to provide the biggest shock.

“I think her arrival will be every bit as amazing and brilliant as the first time around,” Laura teased. “Probably the most shocking thing is definitely the reason that brings her back. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest secrets we’ve ever had within the King family and it’s going to be pretty explosive.”

“Whether all is quite as it seems, we shall see as the story progresses. I mean, it’s Sadie King. Of course she’s got an agenda.”

Although Sadie initially appears to be the same formidable character viewers remember, the show will gradually explore how her two decades away have affected her.

“We all know the amazing character that Sadie King was back then and of course we wanted that exact same character back,” Laura continued.

“When she initially comes back, she presents as the same Sadie King that she always was. But as the story develops, you’ll see a slightly different Sadie, and how the last 20 years has changed her.”

“Maybe we’ll see a little bit more of a vulnerable side that we didn’t see when she was last in the show.”

Patsy agreed that Sadie’s age and the unanswered questions surrounding her family provide an interesting opportunity to explore what lies beneath her ruthless exterior.

“I’m 58 now—I’m nearly 60—and what does this woman really have?” she reflected. “What does she really value? Does she have any values? Not really.”

“But I think that’s interesting to explore as a woman, with the things we go through in life and going through the change. She’s essentially on her own. Does she have brothers or sisters, a father or a mother? She was probably birthed by a Jekyll—she’s so awful.”

“But I think there’s a pretty bittersweet side to her, and it’d be nice if maybe that comes through. But she’s still a cow.”

Although she couldn’t divulge any further storyline details, Patsy promised that there’s plenty for viewers to look forward to during her return.

“It’s delicious, the stuff that we get to do,” she enthused. “I can’t say much because I’m embargoed!”

“I’m here till December, so there’s loads and loads that we can get you to hopefully enjoy.”

But what brings Sadie back after 20 years—and will anyone in the village be hit hard by her explosive secret?