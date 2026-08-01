Next week on Coronation Street, Ross hijacks Cassie’s exit, Lauren’s fury puts Dylan in hospital, and Debbie’s shaken by a glimpse of her future.

1) Cassie’s farewell takes a troubling turn

Cassie (Claire Sweeney) bids a sad farewell to Weatherfield next week, but there’ll be questions over whether she’s leaving the street for a new opportunity, or heading to her death!

Her departure follows a disastrous attempt to drive Ross (Ian Burfield) out of son Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) life, after she revealed the full truth about their traumatic history.

Cassie told the family that Ross hadn’t simply been a one-night stand—he’d paid to have sex with her when she was just 15. Although Tracy (Kate Ford) was initially appalled, Ross insisted that he hadn’t known Cassie’s age and claimed he’d been an 18-year-old squaddie who was goaded by his friends.

Rather inexplicably, everyone—including Tracy—soon appeared willing to forgive him.

Cassie even reluctantly agreed that Ross could continue building a relationship with Tyrone, only for him to corner her in the ginnel moments later, shove her against a wall and threaten to kill her if she tried to come between them again.

“Oh, he’s a “smiling assassin.” Ross is so good at that charm, but there’s a chilling quality to him when the cameras are off,” Claire Sweeney tells us. “The scene we filmed in the ginnel where he had me up against the wall; he was truly terrifying.”

Determined to expose his true colours, Cassie later slipped some of Tyrone’s strong painkillers into a smoothie intended for Ross, hoping that he’d fail the drugs test for his new job at nearby Highfield Prison.

“When she tries to get rid of him, it isn’t because she’s inherently malicious; it’s a survival mechanism,” Claire continues. “She knows he’s bad news and that he’s fooling everyone, especially Tyrone. She doesn’t necessarily want to hurt him; she just desperately wants to get rid of him before he causes more damage.”

However, spotting Cassie leaving via the back gate, Ross realised what she’d done.

After upping the dosage, he handed the flask over to Tracy instead, leading to her being rushed to hospital after an overdose.

When Steve (Simon Gregson) discovered the empty pill packet in Cassie’s cardigan, the truth came out, though Cassie protested that she’d only used a couple of tablets.

Neither Steve or Tyrone were prepared to listen. Steve ended their relationship, whilst Tyrone threw his mum out of No.9 and accused her of repeatedly destroying every chance she was given.

Next week, Cassie wakes on the sofa at No.4, where Tim (Joe Duttine) explains that he found her slumped in the cab office with a bottle of whisky and brought her home.

With both her relationship and her place in the family apparently lost, Cassie announces that she’s secured a job cleaning aboard a cruise ship and intends to leave Weatherfield.

“She feels she has absolutely no choice,” Claire explains. “She has been rejected by the love of her life, Steve, and everyone else has turned their backs on her. She feels her life there has been destroyed. The only option left is to take that job on the cruise ship.”

She shares an emotional goodbye with grandchildren Hope (Isabella Flanagan), Ruby (Billie Naylor) and Dorin (Henry Meller), whilst Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) gives her a family photograph to take with her.

A grateful Cassie attempts to warn Fiz that Ross is dangerous, but Tyrone enters and shuts down the conversation.

Before she leaves, Cassie asks Steve to meet her in the precinct, seemingly hoping for one last chance to say goodbye.

However, Ross gets there first and offers her a lift. Once Cassie is inside his car, he locks the doors and guns the engine—just as Steve arrives and witnesses them driving away.

Has Cassie genuinely escaped Weatherfield for a new life at sea, or has she unwittingly placed herself at the mercy of a man who has already threatened to kill her?

“Whether she actually makes it to that ship or what happens when Ross takes her—that’s the beauty of it. No one knows, and it’s left wonderfully open.” Claire adds.

“I would love to come back. I only left because a project I’ve been working toward for 15 years finally came to fruition, and I simply couldn’t turn it down. There was no other reason for me to leave other than getting the part of Miss Hannigan [in the UK tour of musical ‘Annie’].”

“I was genuinely so happy at Corrie. I loved the work, the people, and the routine—it really is like a family.”

2) Will Fiz see through Ross’s lies?

With Cassie gone, Ross wastes no time in trying to make himself a more permanent fixture in Tyrone’s life. But Cassie’s sudden departure soon leaves Fiz increasingly uneasy about the man she’s left behind.

Ross tells Fiz and Tyrone that he’s considering settling in the area, keen to remain close to his newly discovered son. However, Fiz is noticeably less enthusiastic than Tyrone and discourages him from making any immediate plans.

Her concern grows when Steve questions Ross about the lift he gave Cassie. Ross initially pretends not to know what he’s talking about, before changing tack once Steve reveals that he saw them drive away together.

He claims that Cassie was safely dropped at Piccadilly Station, but his shifting account does little to reassure Fiz.

By the end of the week, Ross is preparing to begin work at Highfield Prison, seemingly confident that he’s now secured a place in Tyrone’s life. Fiz remains distant, though, and pointedly tells him that she misses Cassie.

After previously standing back as the rest of the family accepted Ross’s explanations, is Fiz finally beginning to wonder whether Cassie was right about him all along?

3) Debbie’s shaken by Sienna’s family crisis

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is confronted with a frightening glimpse of what her own future could hold.

Debbie’s dementia caused an upsetting incident at Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) garden party earlier this week, when a confused Debbie failed to recognise Tim and accused him of spying on the women in their swimsuits.

Mortified once Mary (Patti Clare) explained who he was, Debbie vowed to give up alcohol in the hope of protecting her brain.

She remains determined to make the change as the new week begins, telling Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) that she’s finished with drinking.

Debbie later encounters Sadie (Elizabeth Rider), a distressed woman who appears to be searching for her daughter. She tries to offer some assistance, only to be taken aback when Sadie reacts angrily.

The situation becomes clearer when Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) rushes over and reveals that Sadie is her mum. However, Sadie doesn’t recognise her own daughter and lashes out again, leaving Sienna to try and gently guide her away after rejecting Asha’s (Tanisha Gorey) offer of help.

As Debbie watches the painful scene unfold, she’s shaken by the realisation that her dementia could eventually affect her in the same way.

The encounter also weighs heavily on Ronnie, who later overhears Asha and Sienna discussing Sadie’s condition and the care she may now need.

Opening up to James (Jason Callender), Ronnie admits that his recent holiday with Debbie was more difficult than he’d let on. Taking her away from familiar surroundings had proved challenging, and he now believes the trip may have been a mistake.

Ronnie promises Debbie that he’ll arrange professional help when the time comes, but after witnessing Sadie’s decline, can either of them avoid thinking about how soon that day might arrive?

4) Sienna faces a difficult decision

Asha is keen to support Sienna despite the awkward end to their week of dating. After Nina (Mollie Gallagher) discovered that her tips from the café were missing, she accused Sienna of stealing them and was branded a jealous ex in return.

However, Asha later found the cash in the sideboard drawer, proving that Sienna was innocent.

The tension is soon pushed aside as Sienna struggles with the reality of her mum’s worsening dementia. Asha and Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) gently suggest that Sadie may now be safest in a nursing home, where she can receive the specialist care she needs.

Sienna reluctantly agrees to explore the option, with Asha accompanying her, Sadie and Sienna’s brother to look around a home. The visit quickly falls apart when Sadie realises why they’re there and becomes deeply distressed.

Asha later tells Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) what happened, whilst Ronnie overhears and is troubled by the obvious parallels with Debbie.

5) Lauren’s fury puts Dylan in hospital

Over at No.6, Betsy (Sydney Martin) reaches out to Dylan (Liam McCheyne), wanting to assure him that she doesn’t blame him for her condition.

Although she suffered a stroke after he choked her during sex—something she’d consented to—she knows he never intended to hurt her.

Her decision goes against both Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Lauren (Cait Fitton), who have been urging Betsy to press charges against Dylan over what happened.

Knowing that Lisa won’t approve, Betsy confides in Ryan (Ryan Prescott) that she’d like to see Dylan, and he quietly arranges for him to call round. However, their conversation is interrupted when Lisa arrives home.

Lauren is horrified to learn about Dylan’s visit when she and Brody (Ryan Mulvey) call round the following day. As Betsy struggles to find her words during a session with the speech therapist, Lauren’s anger towards Dylan continues to build.

She pushes Brody to confront him, and he later corners Dylan in the café and orders him to stay away from Betsy. Dylan hits back that Brody is only jealous because Betsy was never interested in him, leaving Nina (Mollie Gallagher) to intervene before their argument turns physical.

However, it’s Lauren who later takes matters too far when she confronts Dylan in the precinct herself.

She orders him to keep away from Betsy, but Dylan tells her that he’s sick of everyone judging him and demands that she leave him alone. When he dismisses her as a pathetic little girl, Lauren slaps him hard enough to cut his cheek.

Still furious over what happened to Betsy, Lauren continues railing at him and refuses to accept that he never meant to cause her any harm. She pushes Dylan, who trips backwards over the kerb, hits his head and falls unconscious.

A panicked Lauren flees, leaving Nina to discover him lying in the precinct.

He’s rushed to hospital, where questions remain over who was responsible.

After being discharged, Dylan and Sean (Antony Cotton) bring Nina flowers to thank her for helping him. Sean later confronts Brody and accuses him of carrying out the attack, but Dylan insists that Brody had nothing to do with it.

As suspicion falls on the wrong person, will Dylan reveal that Lauren was really responsible?

6) Lauren abandons Betsy

The situation between Lauren and Betsy deteriorates further when another argument over Dylan erupts between the friends.

Lauren storms out of No.6, leaving Betsy alone despite the difficulties she’s still facing following her stroke.

When she eventually returns, she finds Carla (Alison King) comforting a tearful Betsy, who has wet herself whilst nobody was there to help.

Carla is furious that Lauren walked out and left Betsy to fend for herself, forcing Lauren to confront the consequences of losing her temper.

The following day, Lisa encourages Betsy to get out of the house for some fresh air, but she refuses, increasingly reluctant to let anybody see how much she’s struggling.

Lauren later returns to apologise for abandoning her when she needed support most. After everything that’s happened between them, will Betsy be ready to forgive her?

7) Kit closes in on Gary

Meanwhile, Kit (Jacob Roberts) refuses to give up on helping Sarah (Tina O’Brien), despite her decision to confess to killing Theo (James Cartwright) whilst continuing to protect Gary (Mikey North).

Although Gary helped Sarah conceal what happened that night, she’s resisted Kit’s attempts to reveal his involvement. Kit now hopes to prove that Gary influenced her decision not to go straight to the police, believing it could help reduce the sentence she receives.

His secret investigation takes a significant step forward when Jay (Akid Ahmed)—the tech contact Kit previously gave Gary’s phone to—arrives at the flat with a hard drive containing the data he managed to recover.

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) walks in on the exchange and demands to know what Kit is doing. Rather than shutting her out, he explains that he’s searching for evidence which could show why Sarah felt unable to tell the truth at the time.

As Kit pores over the recovered data, something catches his attention.

The following day, he approaches Gary in the Rovers and reveals that he’s had a very interesting day. Kit then suggests that Gary call at the flat later, leaving him to wonder exactly what has been uncovered.

Has Kit finally found the evidence he needs to turn the tables on Gary?

8) Tim has an unexpected family reunion

Tim’s cousin Richie (Nathan Sussex) makes an unexpected arrival in Weatherfield next week, when Tim picks him up as a passenger in the precinct.

The pair haven’t seen each other in years, but quickly fall back into reminiscing about their childhood together. With Sally away, Tim decides it’s the perfect opportunity for an impromptu lads’ night and invites Richie back for drinks with his mates.

Steve joins them, but soon feels pushed out as the cousins become engrossed in their shared memories.

After the others have gone, Richie’s upbeat façade begins to slip and he admits that he’s unhappy in his marriage. Sympathetic, Tim offers him somewhere to stay for the night, and Richie gratefully accepts.

However, this unexpected family reunion looks set to turn Tim and Sally’s lives upside down in ways neither of them could have imagined…