EastEnders welcomes new family The Hawkins this summer!

Five new faces are heading to EastEnders as Nicola Mitchell’s estranged family arrive this summer!

The Hawkins family consist of Nicola’s mother Rose, sisters Jodie and Gemma, Gemma’s husband Ned and their son Ryder. But over a year and a half after Nicola’s arrival in Walford, what has brought them to Albert Square now?

Viewers are already aware that Nicola has a fractured relationship with her family and has kept them at arm’s length for a number of reasons. With old wounds and complicated family dynamics in tow, the Hawkins are set to make an explosive impact on the Square.

Patricia Potter (Holby City) and Jamie Bamber (Beyond Paradise) will be taking on the roles of Gemma and Ned, while Felix Uff (Amadeus) will be playing their son, Ryder.

They’ll be joined by Marian McLoughlin (Trying) as Rose, and Anna Constable (Imposter 22) as Jodie.

EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey says: “The Hawkins family are a fantastic addition to Walford. While the family share a fierce loyalty to one another, decades of complicated history and Nicola’s estrangement from them has left fractures within the family that are far from healed.

“We’re all very excited for what we have planned for the family, and we can’t wait for the audience to meet them.”

On joining the show, Patricia says: “I am so delighted to be joining this iconic show as part of a new family. What a joy and a privilege to be working with such talented actors and wonderful people. I couldn’t be more excited and grateful!”

Jamie says: “When 12-year-old me rushed home from school in 1985 to catch the very first episode of EastEnders, I could never have dreamed that one day I’d be walking onto the iconic Albert Square as a character myself. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m thrilled to be making my mark on this crown jewel of my beloved BBC”.

Marian adds: “I feel so lucky to be joining such a brilliant cast and I can’t wait for the viewers to meet the Hawkins family. Now in my 70s, this is an opportunity I never expected, and I am incredibly grateful to be part of such a cherished drama.”

Felix adds: “EastEnders is a staple of British culture and it’s a real privilege to join the cast. I can’t wait for everyone to see the Hawkins family shaking things up!”

Anna adds: “Growing up watching EastEnders I never thought a disabled actress like me could ever land a role like this. But here I am loud and proud and taking no prisoners in mine or Jodie’s wake.”

Nicola first arrived in Walford in November 2024, five months after ex-husband Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), and sons Harry (Roland Manookian) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).