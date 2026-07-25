13 Coronation Street Spoilers for This Week – 26th to 31st July

This week on Coronation Street, David and Shona confront Jodie over her disturbing secrets, Cassie’s plan to get rid of Ross backfires, and Betsy faces a daunting return home.

1) Lily makes a disturbing discovery

Jodie’s (Olivia Frances Brown) attack on Sarah (Tina O’Brien) finally catches up with her this week, as her mysterious trinket box resurfaces and leaves Shona (Julia Goulding) demanding answers.

The box first raised suspicions back in March, when Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) found it hidden in a bag under the stairs. Inside were a cut-out photograph of Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) from her wedding, and a book stolen from Brian (Peter Gunn), but Jodie managed to persuade her not to tell anyone.

A month later, viewers saw Jodie trash No.8 just before Sarah arrived, who had fled after killing Theo (James Cartwright). As Sarah saw the box and went to investigate, Jodie crept up behind her and struck her over the head, leaving Sarah unconscious and unable to remember who had attacked her.

Sarah finally identified Jodie last month after she slipped up by revealing that David the dog had been barking at the time. Jodie didn’t deny what she’d done, but retaliated by pointing out that Sarah had lied about the timing of the assault (i.e. her alibi for Theo’s death)—leaving them each holding a damaging secret about the other.

Their uneasy stalemate ended last week when Sarah finally confessed to Theo’s murder following her arrest. When Kit (Jacob Roberts) suggested that the Platts—including Jodie—would all be looking out for her son Harry (Joshua Leavy), Sarah revealed that Jodie had attacked her and warned that she was dangerous.

After Kit passes the news to Shona and David (Jack P Shepherd), Shona angrily confronts her sister and demands answers.

At the same time, David visits Sarah in prison, where she tells him about seeing Jodie’s trinket box moments before she was attacked.

Back at No.8, David and Shona search for the box but are unable to find it.

“With the stress of having a baby in the hospital, Shona just sees it as a box of Jodie’s things and can’t really understand the fuss,” Julia Goulding tells us. “She doesn’t have the bandwidth to be suspicious, and she doesn’t know about Jodie’s history of theft.”

Once they’ve given up and gone to bed, Lily creeps downstairs in search of her games console and ends up pulling out the trinket box from beneath the sofa. This time, however, its contents include a dangerous new addition—the gun Jodie stole from Carl (Jonathan Howard)!

2) Can Maria and Gary repair their marriage?

Over at Victoria Court, Maria (Samia Longchambon) may have decided to stand by Gary (Mikey North) following Sarah’s arrest, but the fallout from his role in covering up the circumstances of Theo’s death continues to place their marriage under strain.

Last week, Maria considered withdrawing the false alibi she’d given Gary, but ultimately decided that she couldn’t tear their family apart. Although she asked him to stay, she warned that repairing their relationship wouldn’t happen overnight.

Following Maria’s drunken evening in the Rovers, Gary suggests that she calls in sick and spends the day with him. Their plans soon provoke an angry reaction from David, who’s had to shut the salon so that he can visit Sarah in prison.

However, Maria makes it clear that she has no sympathy for Sarah and believes she deserves to be behind bars, before storming away.

3) Sam struggles to adjust at home

Meanwhile, Sam (Jude Riordan) finally returns home after spending six weeks in a mental health unit, but soon discovers that life on the cobbles has changed in his absence.

As Sam became increasingly paranoid that Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) posed a threat to him, he began seeing and hearing an imaginary Roy (David Neilson) who fuelled those fears and encouraged him to act against the teenager.

His condition eventually reached crisis point when he lashed out at the real Roy and went missing overnight. Sam was subsequently admitted to hospital, sectioned and diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Nick (Ben Price), Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Leanne (Jane Danson) are delighted to have him back and make a fuss of him as he settles in. However, Sam seems initially troubled when Leanne reveals that she’s now in a relationship with Idris (Junade Khan).

Leanne reassures him that she’d like the two of them to get to know one another, before taking Sam to Speed Daal for his first meeting with Idris.

How will Sam adjust to having a new man in Leanne’s life?

4) Harper’s big day brings further drama

The following day, there’s another long-awaited homecoming for the Platts, as David and Shona finally bring baby Harper home to No.8 after nearly seven months in hospital.

Having never previously spent a night at home, Harper is greeted by the rest of the family with a surprise party.

However, the celebrations are soon interrupted by Jodie, who announces that she’s confessed to the police about attacking Sarah.

Her next request causes further disbelief, as Jodie asks to move back into No.8 whilst she awaits her court case.

The gathering also proves difficult for Sam. When David refuses to let him hold Harper, he takes it as confirmation that his uncle still sees him as mentally unstable and he can’t be trusted around the baby.

Sam later opens up to Idris about what happened in Victoria Garden.

Idris shares his own experiences of anxiety during his teenage years and explains how he eventually learned to manage it. When Nick and Toyah join them, Sam assures them that the conversation has helped him feel much better.

5) David and Shona confront Jodie

Jodie is soon back living at No.8 after managing to talk Shona around, with her sister accepting that she mistook Sarah for one of the men who’d previously been threatening her.

“Shona is the one who brings her back into the fold because she genuinely believes it was a case of mistaken identity,” Julia explains.

“Shona was panicked about the haulage guys coming after Jodie so she understands that Jodie was hyper-vigilant and likely perceived Sarah as an intruder. She’s cross that Jodie lied about it, but she understands the motivation.”

However, Lily remains concerned about what she discovered beneath the sofa and privately questions Jodie about the gun hidden inside her trinket box.

Meanwhile, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) visits Sarah in prison and tells her about Jodie’s surprise arrival at the party and her confession to the police.

Back at No.8, it’s not long before David and Shona learn about the firearm and furiously confront Jodie over what she was doing with it.

“Shona’s livid,” Julia exclaims. “There are children in the house, after all.”

“Jodie has to do a lot of work to convince them it’s not a real gun—and presenting a fake one eventually puts their worries to bed—but it’s a heartbreaking situation, especially given how Lily has been manipulated.”

Despite this fresh trouble, Jodie continues trying to repair her relationship with Lily.

When she spots her niece defending Harry from a group of bullies at the precinct, she steps in and sends the lads packing, but not before taking photographs of them.

Lily later tells David how Jodie came to Harry’s rescue, but her aunt’s behaviour soon takes another disturbing turn. Logging on to a forum for mothers, Jodie poses as Shona and claims that she’s a first-time mum who endured a traumatic birth.

It isn’t the first time she’s assumed her sister’s identity, having previously allowed another new mum at the hospital to believe that Harper was her daughter, before being caught out by Shona.

What is Jodie hoping to achieve by stealing her sister’s story?

6) Ross is faced with his past in the Rovers

Meanwhile, Cassie (Claire Sweeney) launches a fresh attempt to expose Ross (Ian Burfield), but her efforts only leave him more firmly embedded in Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) life.

Since arriving in Weatherfield, Ross has used the circumstances surrounding Tyrone’s conception to keep Cassie quiet, threatening to reveal the truth to their son if she stood in his way. Although Cassie eventually confided in Steve (Simon Gregson), she remains determined to prove that Ross is a monster who can’t be trusted.

Her plan involves uploading Ross’s photograph to an app where women share their experiences of former partners. Cassie hopes that somebody from his past will come forward with information that finally opens Tyrone’s eyes, but Steve urges her to remove the post before it causes more trouble.

Cassie ignores his warning and soon receives a call from Alison Shipley, whose name immediately catches Ross’s attention when he overhears their conversation.

Sensing that she’s found the evidence she needs, Cassie gathers Steve, Tyrone, Tracy (Kate Ford) and Ross in the Rovers before introducing them to Alison. Cassie then reveals that he stole money from Alison and later threatened her—but will her account convince Tyrone that his dad isn’t the man he claims to be?

7) Cassie drops a bombshell

Sadly, the confrontation does little to weaken Ross’s position. She and Steve later find him enjoying celebratory drinks with Tyrone and Tracy, before he announces that he’s accepted a job at Highfield Prison and intends to remain in the area.

Unable to hide her fury, Cassie walks out, leaving Steve to follow and warn her against doing anything rash. He remains convinced that Ross will eventually expose his true nature without any further interference from her.

Instead, Ross appears to be becoming an even bigger part of the family. When he arrives at No.9 the following day and reveals that it’s his birthday, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) insists that he, Tracy, Cassie and Steve stay for tea.

Cassie struggles as everyone sings Ross’s praises, whilst Tracy boasts about being with a “real alpha male”. She eventually slips outside for some air, but returns to find the family singing Happy Birthday to him.

It’s the final straw for Cassie, who’s unable to keep quiet any longer. After the kids are sent upstairs, Cassie finally drops the bombshell on her family.

“You know this ‘real’ man? He didn’t cop off with me,” she explains. “It wasn’t a one night stand. I was a 15-year-old girl, and he paid me for sex.”

How will Tyrone react?

8) Cassie loses everything as her plan backfires

Cassie’s revelation does little to bring about the outcome she’d hoped for. The following morning, she arrives at No.1 and is furious to discover that Ross spent the night with Tracy, who has clearly decided to forgive him.

Ross then reveals that he’s due to start work at Highfield Prison that day and must first undergo a drugs test. Cassie immediately sees another opportunity to sabotage his fresh start.

When Amy (Elle Mulvaney) shares her smoothie with Ross and tops up his travel mug, Cassie secretly slips some of Tyrone’s strong painkillers into his drink before making a quick exit, unaware that she’s dropped the empty packet.

Whilst we can’t reveal what happens next, Cassie’s actions later come to light when Steve happens to find the box of painkillers in the pocket of her cardigan.

Horrified by what she’s done, he ends their relationship, and Tyrone orders his mum out of the house.

Has Cassie’s determination to protect Tyrone finally cost her everything?

9) Ollie’s new job leaves Ben fuming

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) begins a new chapter at Speed Daal, much to the surprise of dad Ben (Aaron McCusker).

Last week, Ollie revealed that he’d been offered a restaurant job in Brighton. Although Lauren (Cait Fitton) hid her disappointment and encouraged him to take the opportunity, his hesitation proved costly when the restaurant filled the vacancy—much to the annoyance of Ben, who accused his son of deliberately sabotaging himself.

Leanne subsequently offered Ollie a lifeline with a chef’s job at Speed Daal, and this week he arrives for his first shift.

She leaves Alya (Sair Khan) to help him settle in, before Ben walks through the door and is taken aback to find his son dressed in chef’s whites and working for the Rovers’ competition!

10) Idris reveals a shocking family secret

Idris later turns his attention to the future of Speed Daal, as he makes Alya an unexpected business proposition before delivering an even bigger shock.

After Leanne mentions that Alya’s legal work now takes up much of her time, Idris approaches her with the suggestion that she sell her share of the restaurant.

The idea catches Alya off guard, but it isn’t the only surprise he has in store. Idris goes on to reveal something unexpected about their family, leaving Alya with far more to take in.

Her loyalties are then tested by Idris’s continuing dispute with Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine). Adam (Sam Robertson) admits that he’s representing Abi in her claim over the mould at the flat, and although Alya disapproves, she explains to Idris that she can’t force her boyfriend to abandon his client.

Idris is less accepting and tells Leanne that he intends to teach Adam a lesson. He offers Brody (Ryan Mulvey) £100 to intimidate the solicitor—but how far will Brody go?

When Idris later offers Abi £5,000 to settle the case, Adam advises her to reject it. Alya then points out that taking the matter to court could leave Abi with nothing, forcing her to decide whether pursuing Idris further is worth the risk.

11) Nina’s suspicious of Sienna

Over at the shop flat, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) takes her friendship with fellow paramedic Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) in a romantic direction, but their promising first date soon leaves Asha’s ex-girlfriend Nina (Mollie Gallagher) deeply suspicious.

The pair grew closer last month after Sienna was stood up at the bistro and invited Asha to join her instead. As Asha now prepares for their first proper date, Nina offers some encouragement and assures her that she looks gorgeous.

The evening appears to have gone well when Asha and Sienna return to the flat smiling. However, Sienna’s mood abruptly changes after she answers a phone call, and she rushes off without much explanation—leaving Asha, Nina and Amy puzzled.

Sienna later apologises and claims that she had to take her elderly aunt to bingo, but Nina isn’t convinced by the excuse. Asha is happy to give her the benefit of the doubt, and Nina subsequently gets an eyeful when she pokes her head around Asha’s bedroom door and finds the new couple in bed together.

After Sienna has left, Nina realises that her pay packet has disappeared and suggests that Asha’s new love interest may have stolen it.

Asha is horrified by the accusation, but Nina refuses to let the matter drop and later confronts Sienna directly.

An offended Sienna accuses Nina of behaving like a jealous ex before storming out—has Nina misjudged her?

12) Betsy faces a daunting return home

Over at the Connor-Swain residence, Carla (Alison King) and Lisa (Vicky Myers) prepare to welcome Betsy (Sydney Martin) home, but the teenager’s recovery forces her to reconsider the future she’d planned in London.

Betsy suffered two strokes earlier this month after a blood clot developed from damage to her carotid artery, linked to Dylan (Liam McCheyne) choking her consensually during sex. Although doctors successfully removed the clot, she has been left with reduced movement on her right side, as well as aphasia and dysarthria affecting her language and speech.

On Tuesday, Carla tells Lisa that she intends to visit Sarah, who’s struggling with life behind bars whilst Harry is finding the separation from his mum increasingly difficult. Given her involvement in the murder investigation, Carla’s decision leaves Lisa troubled.

Roy later supports Betsy as she works on her language skills, before Carla shares the welcome news that doctors are ready to discharge her the following day. However, Betsy admits that she feels nervous about returning home.

Lisa helps her into No.6, where she, Carla and Ryan (Ryan Prescott) attempt to remain positive as they show Betsy the bed they’ve prepared in the living room.

Faced with how much her life has changed, Betsy asks Lisa to contact the London College of Fashion and tell them that she won’t be taking up her place. Are her plans for London now over?

13) Sally’s garden party takes a sad turn for Debbie

Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) young-onset vascular dementia causes fresh distress this week, when she fails to recognise a familiar face during an afternoon spent drinking with her mates.

Having just returned from holiday, Debbie eagerly accepts when Sally (Sally Dynevor) suggests throwing a garden party with Tim (Joe Duttine). Bernie, Fiz, Christina (Amy Robbins), and Mary (Patti Clare) soon gather in the couple’s garden, where Sally unveils her new pizza oven and puts Tim in charge of preparing the hot tub.

As the women enjoy pizza and cocktails in their swimsuits, Tim wanders over to join them. However, a confused Debbie doesn’t recognise him and angrily accuses the apparent stranger of ogling the group.

Mary gently explains who he is, leaving Debbie mortified by the latest reminder of how her dementia is affecting her. She apologises to Tim before declaring that she’s giving up alcohol altogether.