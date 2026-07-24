Home and Away Spoilers – Sonny betrays Dana to fund his addiction

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Sonny continues to betray Dana as he uses her money to fund his steroid habit.

Sonny (Ryan Bown) has faced a long road to recovery since the train crash left him temporarily paralysed early this year.

Although months of rehabilitation have helped him back onto his feet, he remains frustrated by his slow progress and determined to regain his full strength as soon as possible.

That desperation has led Sonny to secretly take steroids supplied by Beau (Blake Richardson). However, Dana (Ally Harris) remains unaware, having believed Sonny’s claim that Remi (Adam Rowland) jumped to the wrong conclusion after finding the drugs hidden in his bag.

He instead stated that an unknown man at the gym had offered them to him on a bad day, when he was frustrated by the slow pace of his recovery.

Sonny claimed that he regretted buying them immediately, put them back in his bag and tried to forget about them.

Dana accepted Sonny’s denial and sided with him over Remi, unaware that her boyfriend was continuing to use behind her back and was resorting to ask Beau for credit in order to do so.

Next week, with Archie now back at the apartment, there’s further signs of Beau’s growing possessiveness as he questions how Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) son being around will affect their new relationship.

Harper explains that she and Tane (Ethan Browne) don’t follow a set schedule with Archie, but Beau wants reassurance that they’ll still have enough time alone together.

When Harper points out that they’ve just enjoyed two uninterrupted weeks, Beau presses her to agree that they’ll both make an effort to keep finding time for one another.

Later, Dana reveals that she’s secured a highly-sought after reservation at a new Italian restaurant in Yabbie Creek, and is treating Sonny to dinner.

Beau jokes that he and Sonny have hit the jackpot by dating the Matheson sisters, before dragging Sonny out to fetch coffees.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) remarks on how perfectly things have worked out, with the two friends now dating two sisters. However, the apparently cosy set-up gives Beau another opportunity to remind Sonny exactly who’s in control.

After paying for their drinks, Beau warns that he may add the coffees to Sonny’s tab. He then demands to know why Sonny can apparently afford a night out but still hasn’t begun repaying him.

Sonny points out that Dana is paying for dinner, but Beau isn’t interested. As a first concession, he orders Sonny to hand the restaurant reservation over to him and Harper.

Sonny reluctantly returns to the apartment and pretends that he’s exhausted himself at the gym, suggesting that he and Dana stay behind with Archie, and allow Harper and Beau to use their table instead.

Harper hesitates, having been looking forward to spending the evening with her son, but Beau reminds her that they’ve just agreed to make more time for their relationship.

Dana’s excited by the chance to look after Archie, leading Harper to accept the arrangement.

Sonny struggles to hide his unhappiness as he and Dana settle for a quiet evening at the apartment. Dana wonders whether he’s upset about missing their date or still dwelling on his fallout with Remi, but he uses Archie’s dirty nappy as an excuse to avoid answering.

The following day, Sonny hopes that surrendering the reservation might have bought him some breathing room, only for Beau to make it clear that his debt remains.

The favour has merely earned him another 24 hours to start finding the money, and if he doesn’t then Beau warns there will be a problem.

With time running out, Sonny approaches Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) for a loan and claims that his savings have dwindled during his recovery.

However, Remi overhears and immediately intervenes, refusing to let anyone unknowingly fund Sonny’s drug use.

Dragging Sonny outside, Remi threatens to involve the police if he tries the same tactic again.

Dana witnesses the end of their confrontation, and after following Sonny back to the apartment, demands to know what’s going on.

Taking advantage of the ongoing rift with his former best mate, Sonny claims that Remi has suddenly asked him to repay some money he borrowed from him.

Although Dana immediately offers to settle the supposed debt, Sonny insists that he wants to earn the money himself.

He pitches himself to Justin (James Stewart), but Justin explains that his new mobile mechanic business isn’t yet bringing in enough money for him to hire anyone.

Sonny then talks Mackenzie (Emily Weir) into letting him do a trial shift at Salt. Both Mac and Levi (Tristan Gorey) question whether he’s ready for such a physically demanding job, particularly as he’s tasked with lifting heavy boxes from a delivery, but Sonny maintains that returning to work will help him regain some independence.

Dana agrees to let him prove himself, but the strain soon becomes too much.

As she arrives to see how he is getting on, Sonny’s legs give way and he collapses with a stack of plates, bringing his trial to an abrupt end.

Back at the apartment, Sonny admits that he feels humiliated and has no idea how he’ll now find the money. But when he finally puts a figure on his invented debt to Remi, Dana gives him the $400 and refuses to take no for an answer.

Sonny promises to repay every cent, but once Dana is out of sight, he messages Beau to confirm that he has the money.

How long can he continue deceiving the woman who has supported him throughout his recovery?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th July (Episode 8747)

Sonny’s problems snowball.

Abigail’s grudge backfires.

Beau flexes his grip on Sonny.

Tuesday 28th July (Episode 8748)

Amelia goes the extra mile.

Sonny needs money fast.

Mackenzie uses work as a distraction.

Wednesday 29th July (Episode 8749)

John scrambles for donations.

Jo and Lacey demand the truth.

David faces his trauma.

Thursday 30th July (Episode 8750)

David comes clean. Tane texts his ex.

Jo misreads the situation.

Remi feels like a third wheel.

Friday 31st July (Episode 8751)

Eden fears a great loss.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

David struggles to join the dots.