Home and Away Spoilers – Police raid the gym after Beau hits Harper

This week on Home and Away in Australia, police descend on the gym after Remi exposes Beau’s dealing, whilst Harper faces a troubling decision following her boyfriend’s violent attack.

Beau (Blake Richardson) has shown an increasingly controlling side during his relationship with Harper (Jessica Redmayne), with his jealousy and possessiveness becoming harder for her to ignore.

Despite his suggestion of using an app to monitor each other’s movements immediately raising a red flag, Harper eventually agreed to it—only for Beau to violently grab her wrist when she later suggested that they delete it.

Although Harper was unsettled, Beau blamed his behaviour on the damage caused by previous relationships and convinced her to give him another chance.

Harper also remains unaware that Beau has been supplying Sonny (Ryan Bown) with steroids and pressuring him to sell them to other gym-goers.

Remi (Adam Rowland) discovered what was happening and demanded that Beau cut Sonny loose, but Beau instead named a price of $500,000.

Remi later persuaded Sonny to seek medical help for his addiction, only for Sonny to walk out of the hospital when Beau ordered him to meet two customers.

As a result, he failed to appear for Dana’s (Ally Harris) carefully planned surprise proposal.

Dana was furious to be stood up and only admitted what she had planned during their subsequent argument. Sonny assured her that he would have accepted if he had known, prompting Dana to propose and the couple to become engaged.

The situation later became more complicated at their engagement party. Remi discreetly questioned Harper about Beau’s connection to Sonny, but she assumed that he was jealous of their friendship and jokingly put an arm around him.

Having witnessed the exchange, Beau left the apartment and ordered Harper to meet him at Salt. He accused her of spending the party flirting with Remi, although Harper insisted that he was only a friend.

Back at the apartment, Dana explained to everyone that her difficult childhood had left her unable to trust anybody but Harper, until Sonny made her feel safe.

Unable to match her heartfelt speech, Sonny simply toasted his beautiful fiancée and promised to love her always.

Once the guests had left, Sonny almost confessed what he’d become involved in, but bottled it and told Dana he loved her instead.

The following morning, Remi warned Sonny that he could no longer watch his actions affect Dana and Harper. He gave him one final opportunity to confess, making it clear that he would otherwise report his dealing to the police.

At the same time, Harper gently told Beau that she wasn’t happy with him dragging her away from her baby sister’s engagement party.

Beau responded by immediately backhanding her across the face, leaving Harper horrified by how quickly his temper had turned violent.

As the story continues this week, Sonny refuses to tell Dana the truth, leading Remi to carry out his threat.

Heading over to Yabbie Creek police station, Remi reports that steroids are being supplied through Summer Bay Fit.

When Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) explains that he needs a formal statement before being able to take any action, Remi goes on record and names Beau as the dealer.

Cash immediately questions whether he has been told the full story—knowing how much time Sonny has recently been spending at the gym and suspecting that Remi may be shielding his friend—but Remi won’t give him anything further.

The statement provides enough for David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) to arrange a search warrant for the gym.

Cash feels that he owes owner Tane (Ethan Browne) some advance warning, but David refuses to take any chance that the drugs could disappear before officers arrive.

Meanwhile, Beau attempts to apologise to a shaken Harper for hitting her.

He blames his jealousy, but she remains guarded and leaves to collect Archie. Once with Tane, she asks him to keep Archie for another day, although he assumes that she simply wants more time alone with her new boyfriend.

“In this moment of violence Harper is shell-shocked and her first point of action is to get Archie and escape from the grips of Beau and his violent turn,” Jessica Redmayne tells TV Week.

“She finally realises Beau isn’t who he has made himself out to be.”

When Harper returns to the apartment, Beau points to the violence he witnessed growing up in an attempt to explain his actions.

Harper rejects his excuse, reminding him that she also had a damaging childhood but has never used it to justify hurting others.

An emotional Beau claims that Harper has inspired him to break the cycle, but continues his manipulation by insisting that he can only change if she stays with him.

Their conversation is soon interrupted by the arrival of Cash, who requests that Beau accompany him down to the police station for questioning.

At the same time, David leads a team of officers to the surf club and presents Tane with the search warrant for Summer Bay Fit.

Alf (Ray Meagher) and John (Shane Withington) watch on in confusion, whilst Remi stands nearby.

Tane is blindsided by the suggestion that drugs have been changing hands at his business, but has no option but to give the officers full access to the premises.

Fuming, Sonny quietly approaches Remi as the officers head inside and accuses his best friend of betraying him.

Over at the police station, Beau denies the allegations set out against him. Despite being torn over recent events, Harper eventually arrives at the station to throw her support behind her boyfriend.

Cash eventually has no option but to let Beau go, and when the police search reveals no sign of anything untoward at the gym, it seems the case against him has all but collapsed.

Remi confronts Sonny, realising that he must have moved his stash when Remi first warned him about going to the police. But Sonny is too angry about the report to heed Remi’s warning that his involvement can’t remain hidden indefinitely.

Meanwhile, once Beau and Harper return to the apartment, he suggests that they leave Summer Bay for a few days.

However, when he claims that the trip would give them time to work on “her issues”, Harper quickly realises that he’s gaslighting her and trying to shift the blame for his violence onto her.

Their exchange is interrupted when Tane arrives with Archie and confronts Beau over the allegations that saw his gym searched. Determined to protect Archie from the confrontation, Harper orders Tane to leave.

Tane then turns his attention to Sonny, finding him back at the gym just as he’s boldly hidden more pills in his locker. Tane demands the truth about Sonny’s involvement with Beau, leaving him struggling to explain himself.

With Tane also closing in, how long will it be before Sonny and Beau’s secret is finally revealed?

Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 10th August (Episode 8766)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau pleads his case.

David executes a search warrant.

Tuesday 11th August (Episode 8767)

Sonny’s lies spiral.

Tane’s concerns about Beau grow.

Does Zane deserve a second chance?

Wednesday 12th August (Episodes 8768)

Alf isn’t ready to let go of Zane’s past.

Leah micromanages her new hire.

Does David have a hidden agenda?

Thursday 13th August (Episode 8769)

Dana flaunts her new ring.

Marilyn blames Leah.

Levi snaps.