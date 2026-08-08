Home and Away Spoilers – Levi proves his outdoorsiness by falling off a cliff

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the boys’ adventure getaway ends in disaster, when Levi plunges off a cliff deep in the wilderness!

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) won the outdoor adventure experience at last week’s surf club fundraiser and quickly recruited Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Tane (Ethan Browne) to join him.

His final invitation went to brother-in-law Levi (Tristan Gorey), but only after Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) encouraged Cash to include him. Levi was initially delighted to be asked, until he overheard the others discussing the fact that he was merely a pity invite.

Humiliated, Levi vowed that he would still attend—and beat Cash at every activity on offer.

As the four men prepare to set off next week, it’s clear that Levi hasn’t forgotten his promise. He tells Mali that Cash may have invited him out of sympathy, but it’ll be Cash everyone feels sorry for by the end of the trip.

Mali insists that the reason behind the invitation no longer matters and hopes they can all enjoy themselves, but Levi is already treating the getaway as a chance to prove who comes out on top.

Cash is equally unwilling to back down. When Tane warns him that Levi is determined to turn the weekend into a head-to-head contest, Cash dismisses the threat and wonders what a surgeon could possibly beat him at.

Their bickering continues as they load the car outside the surf club, prompting Tane and Mali to make a last-minute change of plan. Rather than spend the long drive trapped between the two rivals, they decide to travel separately and leave Cash and Levi to enjoy some extra “bonding time” together.

That doesn’t go particularly well, with the brothers-in-law already fighting over the music before they’ve made it out of the car park.

By the time they reach the adventure centre, Cash and Levi are firmly getting on each other’s nerves and ready to prove who’s superior.

The rivalry carries over into their first activity, with Levi challenging Cash to a wager during the archery.

Despite having little experience with a bow, Levi is confident that the concentration and precision required in his work as a surgeon will give him an advantage.

His confidence is justified when he lands a bullseye, before distracting Cash with a stream of unwanted advice as he attempts his own shot.

Cash fails to match him, giving Levi the early lead and plenty of ammunition for further gloating.

However, Cash soon fights back during the tree-ropes course. As Levi struggles to beat Cash’s impressive time, he loses his footing, causing Cash to take the win.

With neither man willing to concede defeat, Mali and Tane are left wondering how long the rivalry will continue.

Their final activity forces the pair to change approach when Mali and Tane team up for laser tag, leaving Cash and Levi with no choice but to play together.

Although neither is pleased by the arrangement, the unlikely partnership proves surprisingly effective once the game begins.

Cash and Levi put their differences aside, work together and emerge victorious, with the shared success finally allowing them to enjoy one another’s company.

Buoyed by the day’s activities, Cash suggests that they extend the getaway rather than returning to Summer Bay as planned. He proposes hiring some camping equipment and heading further into the wilderness for an overnight hike.

Mali is immediately keen, whilst Levi has no reason to hurry home as he remains on leave from the hospital.

Tane decides not to join them, explaining that he needs to get back to Archie, leaving Cash, Mali and Levi to continue without him.

Mali is confident that Cash and Levi’s laser-tag victory has brought their rivalry to an end, but the teasing soon resumes as the three men complete the first part of their trek and stop to set up camp.

Cash offers to help Levi pitch his tent, joking that they wouldn’t want the surgeon damaging his hands or developing calluses.

Mali joins in by questioning whether Levi has ever done anything more adventurous than glamping, but both men are surprised by his response.

Levi reveals that he previously worked with Doctors Without Borders, spending plenty of time in remote locations where sleeping in medical tents was a regular part of life.

As the men settle in for the evening, Levi shares stories from his time working overseas and offers a glimpse of the life he led before coming to Summer Bay, including having to deal with a crocodile whilst operating on a patient in a tent in Peru!

Levi’s stories keeping them talking late into the night, though by the following morning, the reality of their ambitious hike begins to set in.

Levi is the first awake and initially mocks Cash and Mali for sleeping in, but his mood changes when he studies the trail ahead.

They’ve covered far less distance than expected and still have a long journey before the route begins looping back towards their car. With Cash due at work the next day, Levi questions whether they should abandon the hike and retrace their steps before they end up spending another night in the bush.

Cash refuses to turn around after they’ve already come this far, and confidently insists that they can complete the trail in time. Levi remains unconvinced, but eventually agrees to continue as the three men pack away their campsite and set off once again.

Determined to prove that he can keep up, Levi strides ahead of Cash and Mali through the hot sun.

He calls back to mock the others for falling behind, enjoying his chance to take the lead after spending much of the trip defending his outdoor credentials.

Levi eventually reaches a cliff edge and pauses to take in the spectacular view stretching out before him.

He calls for Cash and Mali to hurry up, unaware that the ground beneath his feet is dangerously unstable.

Suddenly, the earth begins to crumble.

Before Levi even has time to react, the ground gives way completely and he screams out as he plunges over the edge.

Cash and Mali race towards the cliff in horror, frantically calling his name as they peer down the rock face.

Some distance below, Levi lies unconscious on a ledge, completely out of their reach.

With the men deep in the wilderness and hours from the nearest help, will Cash and Mali be able to save Levi before it’s too late?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th August (Episode 8757)

Abigail drums up a girls’ night.

Justin puts his foot in it.

David’s eyes are opened.

Tuesday 11th August (Episode 8758)

Alf and Dana go fishing.

David is given food for thought.

Lacey comes one step closer to acceptance.

Wednesday 12th August (Episode 8759)

Beau snaps at Sonny.

Cash and Levi go head-to-head.

Are Dana and Sonny on the same page?

Thursday 13th August (Episode 8760)

Harper gets a glimpse of Beau’s true colours.

Remi confronts Sonny.

Cash and Levi team up.

Friday 14th August (Episode 8761)

The boys go bush.

Beau begs for another chance.

Dana has big plans.

Remi bows out.