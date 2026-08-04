Who is Zane, Home and Away’s newest character?

Tonight’s episode sees the arrival of Zane Talbot, Home and Away‘s newest character – here’s all we know about him so far.

A promo after Tuesday’s Australian episode of Home and Away previewed the arrival of Zane, played by actor and artist Angus McColl. Thanks to filming being spotted by fans, we already know a few things about the newcomer even before his first scenes air.

Teaser spoilers for tomorrow’s episode reveal that “an ex-con arrives in the Bay,” and that ex-con is now revealed to be Zane, who’s already got an intriguing connection to Marilyn (Emily Symons).

In the new promo, we see Marilyn and Alf at the Surf Club, where Maz introduces Mr Stewart to the new arrival:

“I just wanted to introduce you to Zane,” she tells Alf, as text across the promo tells us that “he’s a stranger.”

“Heya mate, Alf Stewart” Alf replies cheerily, but it won’t be long until Alf’s impression of the newcomer begins to change.

On Thursday, teaser spoilers tell us that “Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend” as he learns more about his chequered past.

We see Zane arrive at Yabbie Creek police station, where he meets Cash. As Cash asks the new arrival what he can do for him, Zane replies that “I’m on parole, I’m moving here.”

“You don’t know him, but he seems to know a lot about you,” the promo’s voiceover tells us, as we see Zane walking into the diner.

As he’s introduced to Leah (Ada Nicodemou), it seems he already knows who she is, greeting her as “the famous Leah”!

“What an honour,” he continues, as Maz introduces him to Leah and John (James Stewart).

“You must be Justin,” he adds, shaking Justin’s hand. How does he know so much about our Summer Bay favourites?

“Yeah,” Justin replies cautiously, before Leah asks what everyone in town is thinking: “So how do you know us?”

At the Surf Club, Marilyn explains to Alf that “Zane’s actually just got out of prison,” prompting a shocked look from Mr Stewart.

Over dinner at Salt with Zane and Marilyn, Alf pulls no punches, asking the new arrival why he did time.

It’s clear that Alf is sceptical of the newcomer, and in a later scene at the diner, Zane tells him: “If I was in your shoes, I wouldn’t want me around either.”

“Should you trust him?” asks the promo’s voiceover.

It seems that Alf’s scepticism of the newcomer will be difficult to overcome, as in the episode airing on Wednesday 12th August, “Alf isn’t ready to let go of Zane’s past.”

However, it seems Leah is more willing to forgive, as she “micromanages her new hire” in the same episode – is Maz about to convince Leah to give Zane a job in the diner?

Tonight’s episode will reveal that Marilyn and Zane are pen-pals, and Maz has been writing to him while he was behind bars. We’ve known that there was a connection between them for a number of months, thanks to fans spotting Angus McColl filming with actress Emily Symons at Sydney’s Palm Beach earlier this year.

As the pair walked along the beach, the then unknown character was seen handing Marilyn a large brown envelope, which she proceeded to open.

Maz pulled out and looked at a number of pages, before handing one of the sheets back to the man we now know as Zane. The pair then engaged in a brief conversation, before Zane handed the page back to Marilyn and walks off.

In another scene – filmed later in the day but presumably set to appear earlier on screen – Marilyn walked along the parkland and sat next to the new arrival on the bench overlooking the water.

The pair then sat together, deep in conversation, as Zane held the brown envelope in his hand.

In a scene filmed shortly after, the pair walked up from the beach towards the road, where they posted the intriguing envelope into a postbox.

As for what’s in the mysterious letter, we’ll just have to wait and see…

In late April, Angus was once again seen filming with Emily, suggesting that he’ll be sticking around for at least two months.

Emily Symons isn’t the only character to become close to Zane. In a scene filmed in early March, the R&F Adventure YouTubers saw Kyle Shilling – aka Mali – filming a scene with the new character. Zane character was seen running out of the surf club, with Mali in pursuit.

Mali tried to stop him, telling him that he’s bleeding and that there’s a first aid kit inside, insisting that he help him get cleaned up.

The new arrival was reluctant to accept Mali’s help and seemed to want to get away as quickly as possible.

“I don’t care about that, okay, I’m not gonna call the cops,” Mali was heard saying, and he eventually managed to convince the new arrival to come back inside.

With Zane struggling to escape the shackles of his criminal past, will he feel judged by those around him in Summer Bay?

Watch the scene being filmed on YouTube here.

Angus was later seen filming at the beach alongside Kyle Shilling, suggesting that the new character and Mali are set to grow close.

Despite Zane clearly being in Summer Bay in search of a fresh start, it seems that he’ll soon return to his old ways and won’t get a happy ending. At the end of April, a photo was uploaded to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info group showing Angus’s character being led away by a police officer!

Actor Angus McColl isn’t believed to have been spotted by fans at Palm Beach since the dramatic scenes were filmed in April, suggesting that his arrest is what causes his exit from Summer Bay.

Zane arrives on Australian screens on Wednesday 5th August. UK viewers will meet him just two weeks later on Wednesday 19th August.

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 5th August (Episode 8764)

An ex-con arrives in the Bay.

Leah and Justin butt out.

David’s under the microscope.

Thursday 6th August (Episode 8765)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau’s temper reaches breaking point.

Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend.

David and Amelia clear the air.

Monday 10th August (Episode 8766)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau pleads his case.

David executes a search warrant.

Tuesday 11th August (Episode 8767)

Sonny’s lies spiral.

Tane’s concerns about Beau grow.

Does Zane deserve a second chance?

Wednesday 12th August (Episodes 8768)

Alf isn’t ready to let go of Zane’s past.

Leah micromanages her new hire.

Does David have a hidden agenda?

Thursday 13th August (Episode 8769)

Dana flaunts her new ring.

Marilyn blames Leah.

Levi snaps.