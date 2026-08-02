The race is on to save Levi as Home and Away returns to Australia tonight

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Levi lies unconscious after falling off a cliff, it’s a race against time as Cash and Mali try to save his life.

As the show returns after a week-long break for Commonwealth Games coverage, Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) life hangs in the balance following his dramatic cliff fall, whilst on an adventure getaway with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Mali (Kyle Shilling).

The dramatic cliffhanger came during the boys’ trip to the Blue Mountains, which began after Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) won a weekend adventure experience for himself and three friends at the surf club fundraiser.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) swiftly ruled herself out of joining her husband for two days of rock climbing, high ropes, archery and laser tag, whilst Mali (Kyle Shilling) eagerly claimed one of the available places.

Eden then persuaded Cash to offer another spot to Levi (Tristan Gorey), who had found himself struggling with loneliness as Mackenzie (Emily Weir) returned to work.

Levi was initially delighted by the unexpected invitation, but his excitement disappeared when he overheard Eden and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) discussing how she’d pushed Cash into including him.

Cash apologised and offered Levi the chance to pull out, but Levi was now determined to attend—and to make Cash regret underestimating him.

Tane (Ethan Browne) completed the group, but it soon became clear that the weekend was going to be dominated by Levi’s new rivalry with Cash.

Mali and Tane travelled separately and shared a room, leaving Cash and Levi stuck together for the entire getaway.

Determined that Cash would be the one everyone pitied by the end of the trip, Levi beat him at archery before Cash levelled the score on the tree-ropes course.

However, they proved surprisingly effective as a team when they joined forces to defeat Mali and Tane at laser tag.

Still riding the adrenaline high, Cash suggested extending their adventure by hiring some camping equipment and heading into the wilderness.

Mali and Levi were both keen, but Tane decided to return to Summer Bay as he had work commitments and was missing Archie.

Cash called Eden to say that they were extending the trip, whilst Levi informed Mac that he’d be staying away for another day. However, nobody back home knew precisely where the trio intended to go.

After several hours of walking, Levi began questioning how much further Cash and Mali intended to go.

He pointed out that they were already three hours away from the car, but his companions were happy to continue and teased him over his apparent lack of wilderness experience.

As they set up camp for the night, Levi surprised them by revealing that he’d spent several years working with Doctors Without Borders, and had operated in medical tents across the world.

The following morning, Levi checked the trail map and discovered that they were still four hours away from the halfway point.

With the prospect of another night in the wilderness looming, he urged Cash and Mali to get moving—or consider turning back.

Cash insisted that they’d finish the trail and still be home in time for him to return to work the next morning.

But as Levi marched ahead and stopped beside a cliff to admire the view, the ground suddenly crumbled beneath his feet.

As Levi shouted out, Cash and Mali watched helplessly as Levi plummeted onto a cliff ledge several feet below. He was left unconscious and bleeding, far beyond their reach.

As the show returns this week, with no phone reception and nobody else around to help, Levi’s life is entirely in his friends’ hands.

With few other options, Cash decides to abseil down the cliff using the limited equipment available to them.

Mali secures a rope to the nearest tree and attempts to bear the brunt of Cash’s weight as he makes the hazardous descent.

By the time Cash reaches Levi, he has regained consciousness—but he’s in agony. His arm is trapped beneath a boulder and, even more alarmingly, he’s beginning to lose the feeling in his hand.

Levi knows that the rock must be moved if there’s any chance of saving both him and his arm. He urges Cash to lift it, despite being fully aware of the excruciating pain that this will cause.

As Cash struggles to free him, Mali races through the bush in search of higher ground, desperately hoping to find enough phone reception to summon emergency assistance.

Mali eventually manages to get a message out and Levi is taken to hospital, but his ordeal is far from over.

Back in Summer Bay, Mac is having lunch with Eden and Abby when she receives a terrifying call informing her that Levi has been admitted to hospital and it’s touch and go.

Mac rushes to be by his side, where she learns that whilst the doctors may be able to save his life, they’re also fighting to preserve his badly injured arm.

Any lasting damage to his hand could have profound consequences for Levi, whose future as a surgeon depends upon him regaining full movement.

“It’s possible, if they save it, that he might never get back the full use of his hand, which changes the trajectory of his entire purpose in the Bay,” Tristan Gorey tells TV Week.

The accident leaves Mac facing another frightening ordeal only weeks after the couple’s devastating loss.

Will Levi pull through?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 3rd August (Episode 8762)

Levi’s life is on the edge.

Cash attempts a rescue.

Sonny and Dana are at odds.

Tuesday 4th August (Episode 8763)

Levi and Cash are out of options.

Mali’s against the clock.

Mackenzie, Abigail and Eden start to panic.

Wednesday 5th August (Episode 8764)

An ex-con arrives in the Bay.

Leah and Justin butt out.

David’s under the microscope.

Thursday 6th August (Episode 8765)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau’s temper reaches breaking point.

Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend.

David and Amelia clear the air.