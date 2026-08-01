Home and Away Spoilers – Beau plans to steal Remi’s millions!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Beau tells Sonny to steal $10,000 from Remi to help him ramp up his operation. Elsewhere, Levi feels lonely as Mackenzie goes back to work.

When Harper (Jessica Redmayne) first met Beau (Blake Richardson), she was led to believe that he was a physiotherapist who had helped Sonny (Ryan Bown) during his rehabilitation, unaware that he’s actually a steroid dealer—and that Sonny is his latest customer.

Sonny’s dependence on the drugs has since allowed Beau to tighten his grip on him. Last week, he lied to Dana (Ally Harris) that he needed to repay money he owed Remi (Adam Rowland), before using the cash she gave him to clear his debt with Beau.

However, it isn’t long before Sonny needs another supply. When he asks Beau to provide the steroids on credit, Beau refuses and insists that he won’t hand over anything until he’s paid in full.

Meanwhile, Beau continues pushing for more time alone with Harper. After she leaves Archie with Tane (Ethan Browne), the couple finally have the house to themselves—but Beau panics when Harper briefly disappears to collect some coffees.

Although she hasn’t been gone for long, Beau admits that he feared something had happened to her. Harper apologises and promises to let him know where she is in future, but Beau suggests a more permanent solution—they could install an app that allows them to track one another’s locations.

Harper feels that the arrangement would be too intense at this stage of their romance, but Beau repeatedly questions her resistance and suggests that she may have something to hide.

Feeling pressured, Harper lies that Dana has asked to see her and slips away to seek her sister’s advice.

Dana doesn’t see what the fuss is all about, while admitting that she probably wouldn’t use a tracking app with Sonny. However, she encourages Harper to trust her instincts rather than agree simply to please Beau.

At the same time, Sonny arranges to meet Remi, apologising for their recent fallout and asking whether they can forget it ever happened. However, when Remi heads to the bar to order drinks, Sonny steals a credit card from Remi’s wallet.

After withdrawing cash from Remi’s account, Sonny hands the money to Beau and asks for more steroids.

Beau immediately suspects that something is wrong, wondering how Sonny is suddenly cashed up and forcing him to admit that he stole the card from a friend.

Rather than accepting the payment, Beau furiously accuses Sonny of placing his entire business at risk.

When a desperate Sonny tries to stop him from walking away, Beau punches him in the face!

Later that day, Harper and Dana are shocked to find Sonny nursing a swollen cheek, but Beau claims that he became overconfident on his feet and fell.

Sonny supports the lie, leaving Dana to believe that he has suffered another minor setback in his recovery.

The following day, Harper tells Beau that she’s decided the tracking app would be too much too soon. Beau doesn’t challenge her decision, but his cold response leaves Harper convinced that she’s upset him.

Meanwhile, Sonny continues trying to persuade Beau to accept the stolen cash.

When Beau warns that Remi will notice the missing money, Sonny reveals that his friend is a millionaire and insists that he won’t care about losing a few hundred dollars.

Seeing an opportunity to expand his steroid business, Beau instead proposes taking $10,000 from Remi’s account.

Sonny baulks at the amount, but with his desperation for more pills growing, he’s pressured into agreeing to think about it.

Still worried that she’s upset Beau, Harper later confides in Dana again. When Beau subsequently joins them and Sonny for lunch, he presents the app as a way for couples to remain connected and declares that he has nothing to keep private.

Harper consequently changes her mind and asks Beau to install it on her phone. Dana wonders whether she and Sonny should follow suit, but Sonny quickly refuses, prompting Beau to ask whether he has something to hide.

Once they’re alone, Sonny rejects the $10,000 scheme. Taking a few hundred dollars was bad enough, but Remi is his best mate and he refuses to steal such a huge sum from him.

Beau responds by forcing a large quantity of steroids into Sonny’s backpack and ordering him to begin selling them. If Sonny refuses, he’ll have to find himself another supplier.

Sonny’s guilt deepens when Dana praises his commitment to his recovery and tells him that his strength has made her love him even more. He then narrowly avoids discovery when she begins unzipping the backpack containing the pills.

Later, Sonny pours the steroids into the kitchen sink, seemingly determined to end the lies and reject Beau’s demands. Yet his resolve lasts only seconds, as he hurriedly retrieves the pills and sinks to the floor in defeat.

The following day, Sonny sparks up a conversation with a fellow gym-goer, Viv (Ashleigh Hermann), who admits that her progress in the gym has been slower than expected.

Sonny explains that he also struggled to achieve the results he wanted, until he received some extra ‘help’.

Is Sonny about to make his first sale—and how long can he continue deceiving Dana before the truth comes out?

Elsewhere, Levi (Tristan Gorey) struggles to build a life outside his relationship with Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

The couple have spent most of their time together since losing their baby, but their routines begin to diverge as Mac resumes work while Levi remains on leave from the hospital.

When he spends one of her shifts at Salt hovering and offering unsolicited advice, she insists that she’s coping and tells him to find somebody else to play with.

Left at a loose end, Levi drifts back to the hospital and asks Dana to join him for a coffee. She’s initially too busy, but later finds him still hanging around his office and realises that he has nowhere else to go.

Levi admits that he isn’t ready to return to work but has no idea how else to fill his time. He has no hobbies or close friends, having lost his friendship circle when his marriage to Imogen ended, so Dana encourages him to head out and meet new people.

However, Levi’s efforts at the surf club fundraiser repeatedly fall flat.

Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is too busy covering at Salt whilst Mac attends a catering expo, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is drawn away to watch Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) performance, and Remi soon abandons their drinks after receiving a message from a woman.

When Cash also turns down his suggestion of dinner, Levi wonders whether Mac has become his only person.

He proceeds to drown his sorrows, leaving Abby to bring him back to the share house to sleep it off.

The following morning, after a push from Eden, Cash reluctantly invites a hungover Levi on the adventure weekend he won at the fundraiser.

Levi is delighted—until he later overhears Eden admitting that she used her ‘wife card’ to force Cash into it.

Humiliated, Levi heads downstairs with Mac, who assures him that she knew nothing about the pity invite. Cash follows them to apologise and offers Levi the chance to pull out, but Levi is now resolute that he’s going to attend.

Cash puts on a brave face, but his unease grows when Levi declares that not only will he be joining them, but intends to beat Cash at every activity.

Cash points out that the weekend isn’t meant to be competitive, but Levi insists that he’s a surgeon who thrives under pressure—and as far as he’s concerned, it is now.

Will the trip provide Levi with the new friendships he needs, or has Cash unwittingly invited his new, fiercest rival?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd August (Episode 8752)

Harper is torn.

Dana sets Levi a friendly challenge.

Sonny stoops to a new low.

Remi babysits Archie for the first time.

Tuesday 4th August (Episode 8753)

Harper throws caution to the wind.

Sonny faces an ultimatum. David’s big day is bittersweet.

Beau changes the rules.

Wednesday 5th August (Episode 8754)

John buckles under pressure.

David and Amelia strike a deal.

Sonny does the unthinkable.

Thursday 6th August (Episode 8755)

Levi makes a solid effort.

Remi gets his groove back.

Spirits are high at the Surf Club fundraiser.

Friday 7th August (Episode 8756)

Remi and Tane set some ground rules.

Levi gets a pity invite.

Jo’s forced to intervene.