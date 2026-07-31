Emmerdale’s women take centre stage this summer

As the Emmerdale drama heats up this summer, Gabby, Charity, Dawn, Sarah, Serena, and Sadie all take centre stage as new allegiances are formed and old feuds are reignited.

It’s set to be an explosive season which will leave the village changed forever.

Charity (Emma Atkins) is desperate to protect her family. Soon, she finds herself caught in a web of lies that threatens to shatter everything she holds dear, culminating in a confession that rocks the village to its core.

Sadie (Patsy Kensit) makes her dramatic return with an agenda. With her arrival sparking surprise, she reveals a startling secret, leaving the village reeling.

With Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) big day fast approaching, she will find herself caught in the crossfire of a terrible feud. Feeling trapped, she faces a harrowing choice between her present life and the hope of a future.

Sarah (Katie Hill) will be pushed to the edge as she struggles to hold it together. With the truth of Leyla’s parentage threatening to reveal itself at any time, is her world set to come crashing down around her?

Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) finds herself in an increasingly volatile situation and she must decide how much she is willing to lose to protect those secrets.

Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is struggling to keep things under control which will severely impact her health, putting her life at risk. When a terrible incident occurs she’s left with a moral decision to make which could destroy the life of those she cares about.

Laura Shaw, Emmerdale‘s Producer, teases what’s in store: “From explosive secrets that shatter lives to dangerous new allegiances that threaten to tear the village apart, this season promises to be one of our most intense yet.

“The village is set for a dramatic transformation, and we can’t wait for our audience to see the peril these characters face.”