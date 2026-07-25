Home and Away Spoilers – Leah warns Amelia off romance with David

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Leah and Justin’s attempts to help David and Amelia end up leaving them both confused.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is left confused next week when Amelia (Nicole da Silva) abruptly distances herself from him, unaware that Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has taken it upon herself to interfere in their growing friendship.

David has struggled with nightmares and flashbacks since he was accidentally shot by Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), but has tried to hide the extent of his trauma from his family.

After he eventually confided in Amelia, she began looking for further support and next week reveals that she’s found an experienced trauma counsellor named Jared (Glenn Hazeldine), who regularly works with veterans and people injured in the line of duty.

David is hesitant, but Justin (James Stewart) later draws on his own experience of counselling to encourage him. He eventually accepts the referral on the condition that the appointment is kept from his daughters, and Amelia offers to drive him there herself.

When Justin sees them preparing to leave together, he’s impressed by Amelia’s dedication. But his suspicions are further raised when he later asks how David got on and Amelia describes him as a decent man who’s been through a great deal.

As Justin remarks that she obviously cares about David, Amelia quickly insists that she cares about all her patients and ends the conversation.

During his first session with Jared, David explains what inspired him to join the police. He recalls being six years old when the house next door caught fire and an officer knelt down amid the chaos to explain what was happening and reassure him.

The encounter inspired David to become somebody people could rely on during the worst times of their lives, whilst also shaping his determination to make his daughters feel safe.

However, the conversation then turns to the anguish Jo (Maddison Brown) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) experienced when they nearly lost him.

When Jared asks David how that made him feel, he suffers another flashback to the shooting and has to take a break.

Explaining how he feels about the shooting, David admits that he’s furious with Richie. He’d supported the young officer through several mistakes, only to end up being shot by him.

Jared suggests David was more frightened of leaving his daughters without a protector than of dying himself, before asking who supports him.

David insists that he doesn’t need anybody, but Jared notices him touching his wedding ring and asks why he still wears it. David immediately ends the session and walks off.

Jared follows and suggests the ring is keeping him anchored in the past, but David refuses to continue and texts Amelia to pick him up.

Meanwhile, after witnessing Amelia’s efforts, Justin shares his suspicions with Leah that her concern may have moved beyond the usual boundaries between a doctor and patient.

Leah initially suggests that Amelia could be good for David, but Justin questions whether he’s really ready for somebody new when he still talks so much about his late wife Kristina.

That’s enough for Leah to decide that Amelia’s feelings could ‘derail’ David when he’s already vulnerable, and she announces that she intends to find out how Amelia really feels—despite Justin warning that confronting her is a terrible idea.

Sitting down with Amelia, Leah casually steers a conversation towards David, but Amelia closes down her questions and insists that she doesn’t discuss either her patients or her personal life.

Rather than taking the hint, Leah interprets Amelia’s defensiveness as confirmation. She deliberately seeks her out again and suggests they start over with a drink at Salt.

Amelia quickly realises that Leah still has an ulterior motive and invites her to say what’s really on her mind. Leah admits that she believes Amelia has feelings for David, before warning that he has a lot going on and may not be over Kristina’s death.

Amelia asks what makes Leah think she’s interested in David, but Leah maintains that she just doesn’t want her to get hurt.

The following morning, David apologises to Amelia for being withdrawn after his counselling session and offers to buy her a coffee.

But Amelia declines, and announces that she can no longer continue as his doctor.

She admits that too many lines have become blurred through the phone calls, home visits and driving him to counselling, and promises to arrange another doctor.

Left confused by the sudden change, David turns to Justin, worried that he has unknowingly offended her.

Although Justin has a good idea what prompted Amelia’s decision, he keeps Leah’s involvement to himself.

David nevertheless takes a positive step by booking another appointment with Jared.

Still unable to understand Amelia’s sudden change, he also decides to confront her directly, but Justin urges him to respect her wishes and let sleeping dogs lie.

Will David take his advice?

Elsewhere, Abigail’s (Hailey Pinto) row with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) prompts another reshuffle at the share house, as Remi (Adam Rowland) decides it’s finally time to move on.

At the end of this week, Abby refused to apologise after blaming Cash for Richie’s departure from the Bay.

Cash had declined to provide a reference for the security job that could have allowed Richie to remain, and Eden ultimately supported her husband’s decision.

Faced with Eden’s insistence that she apologise or live elsewhere, Abby packs her bags and returns to Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Abby claims to Levi and Mac that she asked Cash for one simple favour and was left with nowhere to live.

Mac welcomes her home, but Levi privately questions whether they’re ready to have somebody else around as they continue rebuilding their lives after the miscarriage.

Her departure leads Remi to suggest that he should move out too, reminding Eden that he was only meant to stay whilst recovering from his surgery. However, he agrees to remain when she pleads with him not to leave.

Levi later asks Eden to reconsider, only to discover that Abby hasn’t told him the full story—she chose to leave rather than admit she was wrong.

Confronting Abby, Levi points out that Richie is the person who hurt her, yet she’s directing her anger towards the family members still by her side.

After allowing her to stay for one night, Levi asks Abby to return to the share house. She heads back to Eden and admits that she shouldn’t have pressured Cash to help Richie or blamed them both when he refused.

Eden questions whether she’s genuinely sorry or simply wants her room back, and Abby admits that it’s a bit of both, with her honesty earning her another chance.

With Abby back, Remi’s concerns soon resurface as he accidentally interrupts a private moment between Cash and Eden.

Later, Cash admits to Tane (Ethan Browne) that he seems to be constantly surrounded by Eden’s strays.

When Cash reveals that he hopes to mentor young people, Remi again offers to move out, but Eden insists that he’s welcome to stay. However, after Cash secures a role with Tane’s revived youth programme, Remi confides in Tane that he feels like he’s getting in their way.

Tane offers him his spare room, and Remi moves across the road that night, leaving Eden a note to say he’s moved out rather than discussing the decision with her.

With Remi not returning Eden’s calls, it isn’t until the following morning that Tane tells her that Remi’s moved into his place.

Eden then storms over to the Parata house and demands that Remi return.

Remi assures her that he appreciated their support during his recovery, but believes moving in with Tane is the right decision.

Cash struggles to understand why Eden is so upset when Remi has only moved across the road. She admits that making music with him again—and hearing their song on the radio—had helped her reconnect with her rock-chick identity.

But now Remi’s departure has left her fearing that chapter had ended, and it’s time she grew up.

Cash tries to reassure her, and urges her never to give up the part of herself he fell in love with.

Will Eden be able to embrace the new living arrangement?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th July (Episode 8747)

Sonny’s problems snowball.

Abigail’s grudge backfires.

Beau flexes his grip on Sonny.

Tuesday 28th July (Episode 8748)

Amelia goes the extra mile.

Sonny needs money fast.

Mackenzie uses work as a distraction.

Wednesday 29th July (Episode 8749)

John scrambles for donations.

Jo and Lacey demand the truth.

David faces his trauma.

Thursday 30th July (Episode 8750)

David comes clean.

Tane texts his ex.

Jo misreads the situation.

Remi feels like a third wheel.

Friday 31st July (Episode 8751)

Eden fears a great loss.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

David struggles to join the dots.