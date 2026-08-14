Home and Away Spoilers – Levi faces losing his career after horror fall

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Cash and Mali desperately try to rescue Levi, his injuries leave him at risk of losing his career forever.

Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) life, and his future as a surgeon, hang in the balance next week, as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) face a desperate fight to save him following his terrifying clifftop fall.

The three recently extended their outdoor adventure getaway, won by Cash in the surf club fundraiser, by venturing into the wilderness for an unplanned two-day hike.

With no phone signal and nobody aware of their location, the trio spent the night camping before continuing their long trek the following morning.

However, when Levi stepped towards the edge of a clifftop to admire the view, the ground crumbled beneath him and sent him plunging onto a ledge below.

Next week, Cash and Mali desperately shout down to Levi, but he’s out cold. As he slowly regains consciousness, Levi discovers to his horror that his arm is trapped beneath a huge boulder.

With no way to summon help, Cash uses a rope from Mali’s backpack to abseil down the cliff after Mali secures it to a tree above.

Loose rocks tumble during the precarious descent, but Cash safely reaches Levi and urges him not to move.

Levi can still feel his toes and doesn’t believe he has broken anything in the fall, but his trapped arm has gone numb. He asks Cash to examine it, but loses consciousness again before Cash can do so.

When Levi comes round, Cash offers him the only pain relief they have—two paracetamol tablets.

Levi then suggests using the camp shovel from his backpack to lever the boulder aside, prompting Mali to lower their remaining supplies before setting off through the bush in search of phone reception.

Cash manages to shift the rock slightly, but Levi is unable to pull his arm free and cries out in agony.

The failed attempt leaves Cash reluctant to risk hurting him further, and hoping Mali will soon return with help.

However, as daylight begins to fade, Levi directs Cash to look at his badly swollen hand.

When Cash reports that his fingers have turned blue, Levi recognises that the boulder is cutting off his circulation and warns that they can’t afford to wait any longer.

Knowing full well that he’s at risk of permanent nerve damage and tissue death, Levi insists that Cash must try again—even if moving the boulder means breaking his arm.

Cash reluctantly follows his instructions, continuing after Levi passes out from the pain. When Levi regains consciousness, Cash levers the boulder up again, allowing him to finally pull his arm free.

Meanwhile, after running through the bush for hours, Mali finally reaches a dirt road with only three percent battery remaining.

When Cash and Levi hear an approaching rescue helicopter soon afterwards, they realise Mali has successfully managed to summon help and that their ordeal is finally over.

After Levi is airlifted to Northern Districts Hospital, a relieved Mackenzie (Emily Weir) races to his side. Amelia (Nicole da Silva) goes on to reveal that his head scan is clear and, remarkably, there are no fractures to his hand or arm.

However, as she shows Levi the results of the scan on his arm, he realises that he’s not out of the woods just yet.

As Mac asks what’s wrong, Amelia explains that the crush injury has caused soft tissue trauma and nerve damage.

Levi may never regain full use of his hand, potentially bringing his surgical career to an end!

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th August (Episode 8762)

Levi’s life is on the edge.

Cash attempts a rescue.

Sonny and Dana are at odds.

Tuesday 18th August (Episode 8763)

Levi and Cash are out of options.

Mali’s against the clock.

Mackenzie, Abigail and Eden start to panic.

Wednesday 19th August (Episode 8764)

An ex-con arrives in the Bay.

Leah and Justin butt out.

David’s under the microscope.

Thursday 20th August (Episode 8765)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau’s temper reaches breaking point.

Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend.

David and Amelia clear the air.

Friday 21st August (Episode 8766)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau pleads his case.

David executes a search warrant.