New health scare storyline for Home and Away’s Eden Fowler?

Tonight’s Home and Away in Australia seemed to kick off a new health-based storyline for Eden Fowler.

The penultimate scene of the latest Aussie episode, which will air in the UK in two weeks’ time, saw Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) experience a nosebleed at Salt, commenting to Abigail (Hailey Pinto) that it’s not something she’s ever had before.

“Oh, this is weird,” Eden commented, as Abby added that she wasn’t looking great.

While it might well be a one-off, these things never happen in Summer Bay unless they’re foreshadowing something bigger.

In fact, we’re already pretty sure that Eden’s set for a major health scare in the weeks and months ahead, thanks to some intriguing scenes being filmed at Sydney’s Palm Beach earlier this year.

Back in late March, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 saw a peculiar scene being filmed at the beach – which is used for the majority of Home and Away‘s external scenes – with Eden at the forefront.

The YouTubers saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) helping Eden out of a ute, with Eden appearing unsteady on her feet as Cash escorted her towards a gathering of her friends and family on the grass nearby.

Cash then gently lowered her down into a camping chair before placing a blanket over her legs.

Cash then walked off with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), leaving Eden with her immediate family – siblings Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Haily Pinto).

In addition, the event saw the return of her dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery), who was last seen at her and Cash’s wedding in September 2025.

With something seemingly wrong with Eden, it seems Jimmy returns to the bay to help his daughter with her health issue.

Later on in the day’s filming, Eden was seen getting teary, before being helped back down to her seat by Cash.

In a later scene, Eden collapsed after trying to walk unaided. Cash was able to catch her, as Levi rushed over to help.

Soon after, the YouTubers witnessed an ambulance pull up as part of the scene.

Eden was taken inside, with Cash jumping in the back to escort her to hospital as their friends and family watched on.

Just what is wrong with Eden?

In more recent months, Eden has been seen walking more confidently during filming, suggesting that her condition will begin to improve as she deals with her mystery illness.

Last month, on 20th April, Nicholas Cartwright and Stephanie Panazzo were spotted filming walking along the beach arm in arm, with their characters looking loved up.

Jimmy isn’t the only Fowler parent to be back on set.

Fowler matriarch Deb is also returning to screens, with Tammy Macintosh spotted on set in May, filming alongside Tristan Gorey (Levi) and Emily Weir (Mackenzie).

On 26th May, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 spotted Tammy, Tristan and Emily filming, with Tristan sporting a bandage on his right hand.

The bandage is an improvement from the brace he’s currently wearing after his recent camping accident, suggesting that his arm is healing.

The trio filmed a scene near the top of the beach, where Levi and Deb were looking out to sea.

Mackenzie then walked down towards them, prompting the mother and son to turn, and Levi and Mackenzie to hug.

Whether Deb returns as part of Eden’s health scare, or for another reason, isn’t yet known.

Tonight’s episode also foreshadowed another upcoming event.

Dana (Ally Harris) mentioned to John (Shane Withington) that new fiancé Sonny (Ryan Bown) was off visiting his brother – and we already know that Dylan is set to arrive in Summer Bay in the weeks ahead, played by Noah D’Annunzio.

Find out more about the new characters arriving in the bay later this year.

Here’s the full spoilers next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 17th August (Episode 8770)

Remi stands up to Beau.

Sonny’s lies catch up with him.

Levi is impatient with his recovery.

Tuesday 18th August (Episode 8771)

Sonny begs for a second chance.

Remi backs his mate.

Harper is running out of options.

Wednesday 19th August (Episodes 8772)

Beau’s alibi falls through.

Tane’s anger reaches boiling point.

Cash implores Harper to help take down Beau.

Can Dana forgive Sonny?

Thursday 20th August (Episode 8773)

David seizes the day.

Amelia is the guest of honour.

Marilyn searches for Zane.

Levi feels lost.