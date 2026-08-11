EastEnders announces two new additions to the Fox-Trueman family

EastEnders will introduce two new members of the Fox-Trueman family later this summer, as Denise’s half-brother and his daughter arrive in Walford.

The Fox-Truemans will be left reeling when Kim (Tameka Empson) makes a shocking discovery in upcoming epsiodes, uncovering a half-brother of Denise’s (Diane Parish) that she never knew existed.

As the family reach out and come face-to-face with Darnell, they are also introduced to his daughter, Grace.

Darnell Larson Jr will be played by Christopher Colquhoun, best known for his roles in Absentia and Fleabag. His daughter Grace is being played by Krysstina Frempong, who has starred in Too Much and Essex Girls.

EastEnders producers tease that the arrival of Darnell and Grace is “far from straightforward,” as Darnell needs to battle both with an unexpected family reunion, and the news that his half-sister has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

While nothing is confirmed at this stage, spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Denise and Jack (Scott Maslen) are set for another shock next week, after the doctors reveal that her chemo isn’t working as they had hoped, and she’ll need a stem cell transplant. Will Kim reach out to Darnell as a potential donor?

Ben Wadey, EastEnders‘ Executive Producer, has teased: “Kim’s discovery uncovers a new branch of the Fox-Trueman family, and we’re excited to introduce viewers to new members of their extended family.

“It’s been great to delve into this wider family network, and we’re delighted to welcome Christopher and Krysstina to the cast as we bring two new faces to Walford.”

Of joining the show, Christopher says: “I am thrilled to be finally moving to Walford after all these years, and the welcome I’ve received has been phenomenal. Hearing I’d got the role was an absolute doof doof moment for me… hopefully there’ll be plenty more of those to come!”

Krysstina adds: “I am extremely excited to be joining EastEnders! I have watched the show for as long as I can remember and have such vivid memories of gathering around the TV with my family, especially at Christmas, to watch all the drama unfolding on the Square, so it feels pretty surreal to now be a part of the action!

“I’m really looking forward to working with, and learning from my new colleagues, whom I’ve long admired, and hope audiences enjoy getting to know Grace and all the complexities she’ll bring to their screens!”

Denise’s ongoing storyline has already seen the return of her daughter Libby (Belinda Owusu), who’s set to make another return later this year, as she featured in the 2026 flashforward episode, which teased what’s in store on New Year’s Day 2027.

The news comes just weeks after the announcement that the Hawkins family will join EastEnders this summer.

The family consist of Nicola’s (Laura Doddington) mother Rose, sisters Jodie and Gemma, Gemma’s husband Ned and their son Ryder. But over a year and a half after Nicola’s arrival in Walford, what has brought them to Albert Square now?

Patricia Potter (Holby City) and Jamie Bamber (Beyond Paradise) will be taking on the roles of Gemma and Ned, while Felix Uff (Amadeus) will be playing their son, Ryder.

They’ll be joined by Marian McLoughlin (Trying) as Rose, and Anna Constable (Imposter 22) as Jodie.

Of the arrival of Nicola’s estranged family, EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “The Hawkins family are a fantastic addition to Walford. While the family share a fierce loyalty to one another, decades of complicated history and Nicola’s estrangement from them has left fractures within the family that are far from healed.

“We’re all very excited for what we have planned for the family, and we can’t wait for the audience to meet them.”

Nicola first arrived in Walford in November 2024, five months after ex-husband Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), and sons Harry (Roland Manookian) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).