7 Coronation Street Spoilers for This Week – 9th to 14th August

This week on Coronation Street, Sarah pushes Kit away following a prison attack, Dylan struggles at work, and Tim’s family reunion turns deadly!

Note: Corrie will be airing on Sunday 9th August, with no episode on Wednesday 12th August.

1) Sarah pushes Kit away after a brutal prison attack

Sarah’s (Tina O’Brien) ordeal behind bars takes a worrying turn this week, as the reality of prison life begins to take its toll.

Kit (Jacob Roberts) has been doing everything he can to strengthen Sarah’s case, believing that proving Gary (Mikey North) played a major part in covering up Theo’s (James Cartwright) death could help explain why she didn’t go straight to the police.

At the end of last week, Kit confronted Gary after tracing his movements to wasteland where Kit believes Gary must have disposed of the murder weapon.

Despite Gary reminding him that he’d promised to help, Kit issued an ultimatum—hand himself in by 3pm the following day or he’d send officers to search for the weapon.

This week, Sarah finds she has more immediate problems to contend with when a tough-looking fellow inmate takes an instant dislike to her.

When Bethany (Lucy Fallon) later visits, she’s horrified to see that her mum’s face is badly bruised. Sarah tries to play down what’s happened, but it’s clear that life inside is becoming increasingly difficult.

Her concerns soon turn back to Kit. Although Sarah assures him that she still loves him when he visits, she explains that this is precisely why their relationship has to end—she’s not prepared to let him throw away his police career trying to help her.

The decision leaves Kit devastated, whilst Sarah later confides in David (Jack P Shepherd) that she only broke things off for Kit’s own sake.

Kit struggles badly with the rejection and turns to vodka as he tries to numb the pain.

When Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) comes across him at the bistro, he reveals that Sarah has dumped him before giving her short shrift and walking away.

Jodie isn’t deterred for long. Spotting Kit again on the street, she declares that there’s nothing worse than a broken heart and offers to treat him to a pizza.

With Kit at a particularly vulnerable moment, will he allow Jodie to get her claws in?

2) Harry lashes out as he struggles without Sarah

Meanwhile, Harry (Joshua Leavy) continues to struggle with Sarah’s absence, leaving Kit with another family crisis to handle.

Last week, Harry’s upset began to show when he started misbehaving at holiday club, prompting Kit to reassure him that he understood how much he was missing his mum.

With Harry still feeling low, Kit and Bethany agree that it would be best for Kit to remain at the flat for his sake, despite the break-up with Sarah.

After Glenda (Jodie Prenger) offers to take Harry along to Little Big Shotz so that Bethany can go on a date, Kit makes arrangements for Harry to attend there for the entirety of the following week, as he won’t be available to look after him.

Harry is far from impressed by the arrangement and his frustration boils over at dinner, when he throws his pizza onto the floor.

With Bethany out on her date with Roman (Sam Craig), Kit is left to deal with the upset youngster alone.

Back in prison, Sarah remains deeply worried about how Harry is coping without her. She opens up to fellow inmate Kacey (Emma Matthews) about her son and admits how grateful she is that Kit has stepped in to support him.

However, Sarah is caught off guard when Kacey reveals that the other prisoners already know her ex is a police officer.

Later, Kacey finds Sarah hiding away after another inmate has threatened her and promises to look out for her. When Bethany next visits, she notices Kacey watching them and Sarah explains that her new friend has become a pillar of support inside.

3) Tim’s family reunion turns deadly

Over at No.4, Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) lives are turned upside down, after Tim’s reunion with cousin Richie (Nathan Sussex) takes a horrifying turn.

Richie unexpectedly resurfaced last week when Tim picked him up as a fare, having not seen him in years. The cousins soon made up for lost time over drinks, before Richie admitted that things weren’t going well with his wife Rachel and accepted Tim’s offer to stay the night.

When Sally returns home on Sunday, Tim initially tries to pass the previous evening off as a quiet night of board games with the lads. His story doesn’t last long when Richie reappears with a holdall and reveals that Rachel has thrown him out.

Awkwardly introducing Richie to Sally, Tim is forced to admit that he and Richie actually got drunk together and that his cousin stayed the night.

Sally reluctantly agrees that Richie can remain at No.4 for a little longer, but her patience soon wears thin the following day and she tells Tim that she wants Richie gone.

Richie agrees to leave and claims that he can stay with a friend in Liverpool. As Tim helps him into his cab, however, he encourages his cousin not to give up on his marriage and urges him to go home and talk things through with Rachel instead.

Tim later discovers that Richie has left his wallet behind and heads over to his house to return it.

But when Richie answers the door, Tim is alarmed to find him disorientated with blood splattered over his shirt.

Pushing past Richie, Tim heads inside and is horrified at what he finds inside, leaving him with no option but to call the police!

After a sleepless night, Tim and Sally are left struggling to process what’s happened. Lisa (Vicky Myers) soon arrives with an update and confirms that Richie has now been charged with Rachel’s murder.

She also reveals that Richie is claiming he acted in self-defence, whilst his daughter Lucy (Anya Dewin) has been taken into care.

For Tim, the news is particularly hard to take, unable to stop thinking about the fact that it was his own advice which sent Richie back home to Rachel.

4) Lucy’s arrival brings fresh turmoil for Sally and Tim

With Richie behind bars and Lucy suddenly without either parent, Tim and Sally are soon drawn even further into the family crisis.

When Sally receives a call from social worker Ruth (Amy Drake), she explains that Lucy’s foster placement has fallen through and another suitable family can’t immediately be found.

Having already welcomed the Michaelis brood into the household as foster parents, Tim wastes little time in offering to take his cousin’s daughter in too as an emergency placement—but neglects to consult Sally before making the arrangement.

When Lucy arrives, a reluctant Sally does her best to welcome her, whilst Ruth explains that the youngster is dealing with considerable grief and trauma and will need plenty of reassurance.

It quickly becomes clear just how unsettled Lucy is. When Sally heads upstairs to fetch her for tea, she discovers that the teen has already disappeared, prompting her and Tim to search for her.

They eventually find Lucy at the bus stop and persuade her to return home, but things remain difficult the following morning when a scream wakes Tim and Sally and they find Lucy shaken after suffering a terrible nightmare.

The strain also begins to cause tension between the couple. Still consumed by guilt over sending Richie back to Rachel, Tim tells Sally that Rachel might still be alive if she hadn’t insisted that Richie leave their house.

Later, Lucy is alone in Victoria Garden when Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) approaches her. After Lucy ignores her attempts at conversation, Lily calls her a freak and starts to walk away—but Lucy suddenly grabs hold of her arm.

As the pair begin to scuffle, a nearby Jodie intervenes before things can escalate further.

5) Dylan snaps at work

Elsewhere, Dylan (Liam McCheyne) struggles to keep his emotions in check at Speed Daal, following a difficult few weeks in the aftermath of Betsy’s (Sydney Martin) stroke.

Doctors established that damage to Betsy’s carotid artery had been caused when Dylan choked her during sex. Although Betsy had consented and has repeatedly insisted that Dylan never meant to hurt her, Lisa reported him to the police and he was arrested.

Betsy has since refused to give a statement against Dylan, maintaining that what happened was an accident.

After Ryan (Ryan Prescott) took the time to explain to Dylan exactly how the injury occurred, Dylan came to accept that he was responsible for Betsy’s condition and acknowledged that there was no safe way of doing what they’d done.

“I think it’s a crucial story, because of the recent legislation passed regarding non-fatal strangulation,” Liam McCheyne explains. “A lot of people don’t actually know that even if consent is fully given by both parties, the act of strangulation during sex is still illegal.”

“Neither of them wanted to hurt the other. Even though Dylan initially echoes his dad’s defense that ‘Betsy wanted to do it’ they ultimately try to stick together, with Betsy reassuring him, ‘This wasn’t your fault, we both wanted this.’”

Last week brought further tension when Lauren (Cait Fitton), still furious over what had happened to Betsy, confronted Dylan in the precinct. She pushed him during the argument, causing him to fall backwards, hit his head and lose consciousness.

Dylan later protected Lauren by refusing to reveal that she was responsible, and the pair eventually cleared the air over their respective reactions to Betsy’s ordeal.

This week, Dylan is back at work, where Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) is also having a frustrating day after Alya (Sair Khan) proves less than enthusiastic about his latest menu ideas.

Hoping he can avoid further public scrutiny, Dylan asks if he can work his shift in the kitchen instead, but Alya needs him serving customers and turns him down.

His patience is then tested when Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) arrives for lunch with Ed (Trevor Michael Georges), Michael (Ryan Russell) and James (Jason Callender).

With Ronnie preoccupied by his worries over Debbie, he’s short with Dylan as he takes their order.

Dylan takes Ronnie’s manner personally and loses his temper, forcing Alya to intervene as Idris (Junade Khan) ushers him away.

“He’s definitely losing his rag with the wrong person when it comes to Ronnie!” Liam continues. “But for Dylan, it’s driven by pure embarrassment and overwhelming shock. At this point in the story, he still hasn’t truly come to terms with what has happened.”

“He wants to hide away and just get on with normal life,” Liam adds. “But how on earth does an 18-year-old balance all of that? That’s what I want the audience to remember: just how young these two characters are. In a way, they are battling through this nightmare together, feeling like it’s them against the world.”

6) Idris makes his move

Later in the week, Idris steps up his interest in Speed Daal, as Alya finally accepts that she can’t continue juggling the restaurant with her legal career.

Idris has already made it clear that he’s keen to help Alya find a buyer, whilst secretly telling Leanne (Jane Danson) that he’d actually like to take her share himself. For now, he keeps that to himself and reiterates that his ‘friend’ is still interested.

He also crosses paths with Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), whose recent dispute with him as her landlord has only just been resolved.

Abi took action after mould at her flat contributed to Alfie (Carter & Oakley Razak Townsend) becoming seriously ill, eventually accepting Idris’s £5,000 settlement rather than taking the case to court.

With the bad blood apparently easing, Idris insists on paying when Abi calls into Speed Daal for a takeaway.

Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Robertson) warns Alya that she’s missed an important legal deadline and can’t keep dividing her attention between two careers. Knowing he has a point, Alya tells Leanne that she’s finally decided to sell her share of Speed Daal.

Alya has a buyer of her own in mind, however, and arranges to show family friend Gavin (Andrew Lewis) around the restaurant. Gavin likes what he sees, but Idris watches the meeting closely and intercepts him as he heads back to his car.

By Thursday, Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) have heard that Idris put the frighteners on Gavin and warn Leanne that he may not be someone she should trust.

Idris later makes his intentions clear . After stepping in to help when Alya is called away to an urgent client meeting during the lunchtime rush, he offers her £35,000 in cash for her share of Speed Daal.

Alya promises to consider the proposal—but will she realise just how determined Idris has been to get his hands on the business?

7) Ross slips up as Fiz’s suspicions grow

Also this week, Ross (Ian Burfield) comes under fresh scrutiny, as Fiz’s (Jennie McAlpine) suspicions over Cassie’s (Claire Sweeney) disappearance refuse to go away.

Cassie was last seen getting into Ross’s car as she prepared to leave Weatherfield. When Steve (Simon Gregson) later asked where he’d taken her, Ross initially denied seeing Cassie at all, before changing his story once Steve revealed that he’d watched her get into the car.

Ross then claimed he’d dropped Cassie at Piccadilly Station. That was enough to set alarm bells ringing for Fiz, who realised Ross had previously acted surprised when he heard that Cassie had left. She challenged him over the inconsistency and made it clear that she’d be keeping a close eye on him.

Her concerns only grew when Cassie still failed to make contact, whilst Ross continued trying to settle into life around the family and started his new job at Highfield Prison.

This week, Ross tells Hope (Isabella Flanagan) to help herself to a tenner from his wallet, only for her to stumble across something else inside.

Ross has already been seen to be in possession of the family photo Fiz handed over to Cassie as a bittersweet parting gift—has Hope stumbled upon it?

The discovery quickly catches Fiz’s attention, and gives her fresh reason to question Ross’s story about Cassie’s disappearance…