Next week on Emmerdale, the Dingles are rocked by a death in the family, Nicola worries that Jimmy’s having an affair, and will Noah sacrifice his opportunity for Charity’s sake?

Note, there’s no episode of Emmerdale on Friday next week.

1) A devastating death rocks the Dingles

The Dingles are forced to say a heartbreaking goodbye to Monty next week, as the much-loved dog reaches the end of his life.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) has struggled to accept that Monty is dying since learning that his tumours are inoperable. Seeing uncomfortable parallels with his own cancer battle, he sought a second opinion and hoped that radiotherapy might buy Monty more time.

However, Monty collapsed after helping Kyle (Huey Quinn) and Graham (Andrew Scarborough) find Cain following his fall during their camping trip, and Rhona (Zoe Henry) warned that he may now only have weeks left.

Cain’s ordeal also led Kyle to admit that he was frightened about what would happen if his dad died.

Although Cain assured him that he would still have Moira (Natalie J Robb), Kyle pointed out that she wasn’t legally his mum.

Once they were safely home, Cain told Moira how much the conversation had affected him and asked her to adopt Kyle.

Next week, the couple prepare to discuss the idea with Kyle himself. However, when Moira is unexpectedly called away to visit an injured Nana Barton, Cain decides to speak to his son alone.

Kyle is blindsided by the suggestion and seeks advice from gran Kerry (Laura Norton).

He later returns home ready to give Cain his answer, only for the conversation to be interrupted by Sam (James Hooton), who tells them Monty has taken a turn for the worse.

Rhona examines him and fears that his cancer has spread further, gently warning Cain and Sam that the time has come to think about what happens next.

Cain takes the setback particularly hard, having come to see Monty’s fate as closely connected to his own.

When Cain and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) later find Monty asleep next to Zak’s (Steve Halliwell) grave, Monty’s wishes are heartbreakingly clear.

He’s tired, and it’s time to go and be with his former master.

Cain finally accepts that the time has come and breaks the news to Kyle and Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir).

The following day, Cain, Belle, Kyle and Isaac take Monty back to the vets, where Rhona is there to support them.

As they share one final emotional moment with him, Cain braces himself to say goodbye.

Isaac later suggests that Monty deserves to be seen off like a true Dingle, prompting the family to arrange a funeral.

Outside Wishing Well, next to Zak’s grave, the Dingles gather to pay their respects to Monty as Cain delivers a moving eulogy.

2) Is Noah leaving Emmerdale?

Meanwhile, Noah (Jack Downham) seemingly gives up his plans for a new life in Germany next week, after seeing how devastated Charity (Emma Atkins) is by the prospect of him moving away.

Noah recently admitted that he felt stuck in a dead-end job whilst everyone around him was moving forward. After learning that electricians could earn three times as much abroad, he began exploring his options and applied for work in Germany.

Last week, Noah told Joe (Ned Porteous) that a British company was looking for electricians to help refit an airport in Düsseldorf, although he was still waiting for an interview and hadn’t yet broken the news to Charity.

With Noah now planning to make the move, he nervously prepares to tell his mum that he intends to leave Emmerdale.

As he’d feared, Charity is heartbroken. Knowing that she’s already struggling, Noah can’t bring himself to leave her and decides to remain in the village for her sake—sacrificing the fresh start he had hoped to build for himself.

But will Noah change his mind again and decide that his future lies in Düsseldorf after all?

3) Charity confronts her guilt

Later in the week, Charity takes another brave step forward as she returns to the survivors’ support group and opens up about why she felt unable to stay before.

After finally telling Mack (Lawrence Robb) the truth about being attacked by Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker), Charity went back to the police to report her blackmail attempts. However, her hopes of seeing Todd brought to justice were dealt another major blow when the CPS again decided there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue the case.

Charity recently made her first attempt to attend a support group, but walked out after hearing another survivor describe how being attacked had destroyed her trust in men.

As Todd is a woman, Charity felt that her own experience set her apart from everyone else in the room. She later admitted to Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) that she’d felt like a fraud amongst women who had all been attacked by men.

Next week, Charity finds the strength to return and, this time, opens up to the group about why she believes her experience is different. She also speaks honestly about the self-blame she’s been carrying since the attack.

The facilitator gently challenges Charity’s thinking, helping her to recognise that the guilt and shame don’t belong to her—they belong entirely to Todd.

Can Charity begin to believe that herself?

4) Is Jimmy having an affair?

Elsewhere in the village, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) fears that Jimmy (Nick Miles) could be playing away, after his attempt to put the spark back into their marriage goes badly wrong.

Hearing about Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Rhona’s date night this week left Nicola wondering when she and Jimmy had last made any time for romance. After she complained that their love life had become stale, Jimmy promised to arrange a surprise for them.

Nicola’s initially delighted that he has taken the hint, but her enthusiasm soon disappears when she discovers what he has planned—and how he intends to use the extra time they’ll have together.

The following day, Jimmy arrives at the café with his golf clubs in tow. A frustrated Nicola gives them a shove, only for a jewellery box to come tumbling out.

Rather than assuming the present is for her, Nicola can’t believe that Jimmy would have thought of such a romantic gesture and becomes convinced that he’s bought it for somebody else.

Who is the jewellery really intended for—and how will Jimmy respond to Nicola’s suspicions?

5) Gabby learns the truth about Billy

Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is dealt a fresh blow next week when she learns that Billy (Jay Kontzle) tried to kiss his ex-wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley)—shortly before ending his relationship with Gabby.

Gabby’s suspicions about the pair had begun after Dawn found her barely conscious and raised concerns with Billy about her restrictive diet and decision to stop taking the pill.

Furious that Dawn had shared such private information, Gabby accused her of interfering because she still wanted Billy herself.

Last week, Billy and Dawn were brought together by a problem at school involving Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall). As they reminisced about their marriage, Billy misread Dawn’s reassurance that she’d always care about him and leaned in for a kiss.

Dawn pulled away, but Billy later admitted that he still had feelings for her. Deciding it was unfair to continue stringing Gabby along, he ended their relationship without explaining why.

A bitter Gabby warned that karma would catch up with Billy for hurting her.

At the same time, Joe had learned about the ‘kiss’ from Caleb (Will Ash) and declared that Billy would now have to watch his back.

Billy was subsequently found unconscious at Caleb’s depot after an attack left him with a bleed on the brain. He was placed in an induced coma, whilst Joe was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

Next week, Gabby discovers what really happened between Billy and Dawn.

Will she believe that Dawn rejected him—or see the kiss as proof that her suspicions were right? And will the identity of Billy’s attacker finally come to light?