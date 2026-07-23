Home and Away promo teases return after Commonwealth Games

As Home and Away takes a break from Australian screens, a new promo has teased what’s in store for Levi when we return to Summer Bay next month. Plus, new character Zane is set to arrive.

With the Commonwealth Games getting underway in Glasgow, Channel 7’s evening schedule will be taken over with coverage of the event from tomorrow, meaning Home and Away will be taking a one-week break from Australian screens.

Today’s Australian episode saw a special mid-season finale, ending on a cliffhanger to keep viewers guessing before the show returns in 11 days’ time.

The episode saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) take friends Mali (Kyle Shilling), Tane (Ethan Browne) and brother-in-law Levi (Tristan Gorey) on an adventure holiday, which he’d won as part of John’s (Shane Withington) fundraising silent auction.

Cash had no intention of inviting Levi, but Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) pulled the wife card and insisted that her husband invited along her brother, knowing that Levi been feeling lonely with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) away.

Levi was hurt when he overheard that he was a pity invite, but he decided to go along anyway, and made it his mission to beat Cash at every activity.

The rivalry saw Levi win at archery, but Cash dominated during a high ropes course, as Mali and Tane found the tension between them hilarious.

When Levi and Cash were then paired up during a game of laser tag, the brothers-in-law finally began to bond.

After a fun couple of days of adventures, Tane headed back to Summer Bay, whilst the remaining three extended their holiday with a trip into the bush.

Unfortunately, they didn’t tell anyone where they were heading, and it wasn’t long before disaster struck.

While a nervous Levi was keen to return to Summer Bay, Cash and Mali were keen for their trek to continue, with Cash insisting that he’d have them back in the bay ready for work the following morning.

In the final moments of the episode, as a confident Levi ran ahead and stepped out to peer over a cliff ledge, the ground gave out beneath him.

He plummeted to the ground and was knocked out cold.

Not only did Cash and Mali have no easy way to get down to their friend, the trio were hours from emergency assistance.

A promo after the episode gave us our first look at what’s in store for the trio when the show returns in August.

Mali helps Cash abseil down to beside Levi, where he finds Levi trapped with a rock crushing his arm.

Leaving the pair, Mali races through the bush in search of signal so he can call for help, as Levi’s condition deteriorates.

Will Levi be okay?

Does Levi survive?

Thankfully, Tristan Gorey is still filming, meaning Levi will survive his fall – but with his arm crushed, what his injury means for his future as a surgeon remains to be seen…

New character Zane arrives in Summer Bay

The return week will also give us our first look at brand new character Zane (Angus McColl).

“There’s a new face in town when Zane, a friend of Marilyn’s, turns up unexpectedly,” a new press release has revealed. “But what has brought Zane to the Bay, and will Marilyn’s closest friends welcome the newcomer?”

Teaser spoilers for the first week back have revealed that “an ex-con arrives in the Bay” on Wednesday 5th July, meaning Zane has a chequered history.

We’ve known for a while that a new face would be arriving with some form of connection to Marilyn (Emily Symons), thanks to filming witnessed by fans earlier in the year.

In late March, the guys at R&F Adventures spotted Emily Symons filming alongside actor Angus McColl at Sydney’s Palm Beach.

As the pair walked along the beach, the mystery new character handed Marilyn a large brown envelope, which she proceeded to open.

In a scene filmed shortly after, the pair were seen walking up from the beach towards the road, where they posted the intriguing envelope into a postbox.

We’ve got no idea who the newcomer ‘ex-con’ is, what his connection to Maz is, or what’s in the mystery letter, but we’ll find out in the weeks ahead.

Angus’s character has also been seen interacting with Mali, and one scene saw Mali run after him after the newcomer made a swift exit from the surf club.

Mali is heard telling him that he’s bleeding and that there’s a first aid kit inside, insisting that he help him get cleaned up.

The new arrival is reluctant to accept Mali’s help and seems to want to get away as quickly as possible, despite Mali’s insistence that they don’t need to get the police involved.

Teaser spoilers for Thursday 6th tell us that “Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend” – and it seems that Alf is right to be concerned.

We know that the newbie won’t be getting a happy ending – at the end of April, a photo was uploaded to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info group showing Angus’s character being led away by a police officer!

What has he done, and how is he connected to Marilyn?

What does the future hold for Dana and Harper?

The triple-episode mid-season finale also saw Dana (Ally Harris) fail in her attempt to ask Sonny (Ryan Bown) to marry her when he didn’t turn up to her carefully-planned proposal.

When she later arrived home, Sonny’s only excuse was that he was too tired to meet her, leaving Dana hurt and feeling that maybe her boyfriend isn’t as committed as she thought.

Will the pair manage to pull through?

Elsewhere, Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) new boyfriend Beau (Blake Richardson) showed his true colours as he grabbed Harper by the wrist and demanded that she didn’t delete the location tracking app he’d installed on her phone.

While Beau did his best to apologise for his actions, telling Harper that he sometimes struggles to control his emotions, Harper soon asked Beau to leave before breaking down in tears.

In the final half hour of the triple episode, Beau managed to win Harper over and she headed out of the bay to Beau’s place after he confessed his love for her.

But will his controlling and violent actions ramp up when Home and Away returns?

Harper is expected to depart the bay in the months ahead, as Jessica Redmayne is believed to have finished filming – will Beau’s behaviour contribute to her exit?

And with Ally Harris also believed to have left the show, is this really the end for Sonny and Dana?

Meanwhile, Remi (Adam Rowland) discovered that Beau has been forcing Sonny to sell steroids at the gym. When Remi told Beau that he’d tell Harper the truth if he didn’t cut Sonny loose, Beau turned the tables on him, attempting to blackmail him for $500,000.

By the end of the finale, Remi had given up on his mate, telling Sonny that he can fix his own problems after he left the hospital where Remi had taken him to get help.

However, it seems Remi won’t be able to escape Sonny’s woes, and there’s major drama for him soon after Home and Away returns.

On 27th February, YouTube channel R&F Adventures 2.0 witnessed the filming of a scene where Remi was thrown out of a mystery black car, a black bag over his head.

His character was seen lying on the ground, as Levi and Mackenzie ran over to help.

Later, Eden rushed to her friend’s side as Remi was placed a stretcher and taken off in an ambulance.

Is his apparent kidnapping a result of Sonny’s ongoing issues with Beau?

Amelia and David become a couple

The weeks after Home and Away returns will also see David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Amelia (Nicole da Silva) become a couple after David realises he’s got feelings for his new friend.

Recent weeks have seen David struggle with the idea that his doctor has feelings for him, as he tries to figure out if he’s ready to move on from his late wife.

On 28th April, fans watching filming saw David and Amelia kissing at the beach before standing arm in arm, confirming once and for all that they’re set to become a couple in the coming weeks.

What’s in store in the rest of 2026?

We’ve also got a good idea of what else is in store in the rest of 2026, including first details of this November’s big season finale.

The return of Jimmy and Deb Fowler as Eden’s health deteriorates

As we revealed in our May spoiler roundup, Eden is set for a health scare in the coming months, resulting in the return of her dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery).

While Cash and Eden’s relationship has been rocky in recent months thanks to their differing views over children and fostering, a major health issue for Eden will soon push the subject of kids to the back burner.

The scenes filmed in March saw Eden taken away in an ambulance after collapsing.

However, future scenes saw her and Cash up and about, and while Eden still seemed shaky on her feet, her condition did appear to be improving.

Yet Jimmy isn’t the only Fowler parent to be back on set. Fowler matriarch Deb is also returning, with Tammy Macintosh spotted on set in May, filming alongside Tristan Gorey (Levi) and Emily Weir (Mackenzie).

On 26th May, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 spotted Tammy, Tristan and Emily filming, with Tristan still sporting a bandage on his right hand as a result of the injury he sustains in tonight’s mid-season finale.

The trio filmed a scene near the top of the beach, where Levi and Deb were looking out to sea.

Mackenzie then walked down towards them, prompting the mother and son to turn, and Levi and Mackenzie to hug.

Romance for Lacey and new arrival Dylan

In our previous spoiler roundup from May, we revealed that Sonny’s brother Dylan would soon be arriving in Summer Bay.

Played by Noah D’Annunzio, he was first spotted filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach in early May, and has been seen numerous times since.

One of Noah’s first scenes saw him filming alongside Sophea Pennington, who plays Lacey, as their characters chatted together on the beach.

Much of Noah’s filming has been with Sophea, and it now looks like Dylan and Lacey are set for romance.

In late May, a crew member posted a photo from set showing Lacey and Dylan kissing.

The following day, on 1st June, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 saw a scene being filmed in which Dylan whisks Lacey off in a classic car, clearly trying his hardest to impress his new love interest.

During rehearsals for the scene, Jo (Maddison Brown) can be heard saying, “Ah, and here he is with your ride!” as Lacey asks, “What is happening?”

“I know you love hot cars,” Dylan explains. “So I hired one for ya!” he adds, as he throws the keys towards her.

“This is amazing, thank you!” Lacey continues, looking at her sister.

“No, no, I am not coming, this is all for you,” Jo insists as Lacey tries to get her sister to join her on whatever Dylan has planned.

Jo then makes a reference to her own love life being a “total disaster” and that Lacey’s doesn’t need to be, before pushing Lacey in the direction of Dylan’s classic car with an enthusiastic: “Get in the car, girl!”

Dylan and Lacey have also been seen walking along by the surf club together with Dylan’s arm around his new love interest.

Just how long Dylan is sticking around for isn’t yet known.

Richie returns with new career prospects

Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) recently said a reluctant farewell Summer Bay after coming to terms with the fact that neither David nor Cash would give him a reference, meaning his chances of securing work in the area were next to none.

However, he’ll be returning to the bay in the not-too-distant future, with Rocco Forrester-Sach believed to have signed a three-year contract with the show, news which was confirmed in a since-deleted tweet by his talent agency.

With it seeming unlikely that Richie will find his way back onto the police force, it looks like he’ll keep himself occupied as he trains to become a lifeguard.

In scenes filmed on 1st June, Richie walks past John and exclaims “Guess who’s back on duty!” as he’s kitted out in full lifeguard uniform.

When Mackenzie comes around the corner, Richie is delighted to see her and takes her by surprise with an enthusiastic hug.

Has Mackenzie played a part in Richie’s budding new volunteer role?

Last week’s fundraiser saw John raise much needed cash to pay for a new Bronze Medallion course to train the next generation of lifeguards.

It looks like his new recruits will start their training in the months ahead – with Richie as one of them.

Whether Richie will find himself paid employment on top of the volunteer role remains to be seen, but Rocco Forrester-Sach been spotted filming in a suit on numerous occasions throughout June, implying that he might have successfully bagged himself a real job.

Will Richie and Abigail reconcile?

Richie said an emotional goodbye to Abby before leaving the bay, despite Abigail’s best efforts to convince him to stay and reconcile their relationship.

It looks like the pair are set to reconcile when Richie returns, as their characters have been seen getting cosy during filming on numerous occasions in recent months.

In early July, photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group saw the pair looking loved up once again, as Richie presented Abigail with a bouquet of flowers.

However, Richie may have a battle on his hands, as another photo from set showed him appearing to plead with his ex-girlfriend.

Thankfully, it looks Abby eventually accepts his offer, as the two were soon spotted holding hands and looking close once again.

Another scene filmed the same day saw the actors rehearsing a scene at the Coffee Cart in which they were hand in hand.

Two new characters arrive

On top of new arrivals Zane and Dylan, there are also two as-yet-unknown female characters set to arrive in the bay later in the year.

A new character has been spotted on set, interacting with Remi and Justin (James Stewart).

The new arrival was spotted by Rhino Padroth on 6th July, with Rhino confirming that he had seen the new actor “a couple of times” and speculated that she could be a guest star.

In photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, Justin is seen walking past with his surf board as Remi talks to the new arrival.

The pair are then left alone to chat.

Nothing more is known about the new character, and it isn’t yet known who plays her.

Another new character was spotted on 2nd June, this time interacting with Mali.

Again, no details are known on this second new arrival, who is talking to Mali during a bootcamp on the beach.

The character was spotted again a couple of weeks later on 15th June, this time watching Mali as he carried out a surf lesson on the beach, and later interacting with him outside the surf club.

With the pair spending so much time together, could the new arrival be a romantic interest for Mali?

First details of this year’s Season Finale

Each year, Home and Away takes a break over the festive period, and the writers usually craft a nail biting season finale to keep viewers coming back in the new year.

Adam Rowland (Remi), Nicholas Cartwright (Cash) and Stephanie Panozzo (Eden) were believed to be filming in the Bathurst area – 200km west of Sydney – in mid-June, according to a member on the Home and Away Spoilers International Facebook group who met Steph and Nic in nearby Lithgow.

The following week, Ada Nicodemou (Leah), James Stewart (Justin) and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (David) were seen at the city of Orange, 254 km west of Sydney, and additional information by an extra revealed that Ray Meagher (Alf) and Emily Symons (Marilyn) were also in attendance – and for good reason…!

A number of photos were uploaded to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, after fans uncovered a post made by an extra which revealed that “something terrible happens in Summer Bay and will be seen at the end of the year when Home and Away wrap for the year.”

One photo showed a ‘Missing Person’ poster distributed by Yabbie Creek Police, appealing for information on the disappearance of Roo!

The poster explains that the last known whereabouts of “Ruth Stewart” were Swan Parade, Bayfield, and that she was travelling back to Summer Bay in a black Toyota C-HR when she disappeared.

A hunt then gets underway, with photos on Facebook showing police and bush search and rescue operators scouring a remote area in search of Roo.

A series of photos also showed a burnt out car, with the extra revealing that another actor was playing a coroner who carried a dead body.

With police cars swarming the scene, Leah was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as, she, Alf, Marilyn and Justin watched the events unfold.

Has Roo’s body been found in the car?

Thankfully, Georgie Parker has been spotted on set in recent weeks, suggesting that Roo won’t be the one to perish in this year’s finale.

However, Georgie frequently takes long breaks from the show to appear in theatre productions. Could her disappearance see her off screen for weeks or months, leaving her friends and loved ones fearing for her safety for an extended period?

Just what causes Roo to disappear, and who the body in the burnt out car actually is, remains to be seen.

While the dates aren’t yet confirmed, it’s expected that this year’s finale will air in mid to late November.

More drama for Roo

Thankfully, filming from the last few weeks appears to confirm that Roo is found safe and well – but the drama isn’t over, as she’s set for an altercation with an unknown man back in Summer Bay.

On 22nd June, YouTubers R&F Adventures saw Georgie Parker back at Palm Beach, the first time she’d been seen filming at the beach location for months.

In the scene, Roo was accompanied by an unknown male believed to be called Phil, and the two were locked in a tense confrontation.

The man then grabbed Roo and the pair wrestled with each other. He then got Roo into a headlock before appearing to try and drag her towards the water.

Dialogue from the scene appeared to see Roo tell the man: “I just wanted her to come home.”

The man replied by telling Roo that she ruined everything, and that “she would still be alive if you didn’t take her away!”

After the man tells Roo that “nobody is coming to help you”, a police car sped towards the beach, and David and a number of officers jumped out.

David ran towards Roo and the unknown man and tried to talk him down.

As the man released Roo and tried to make a run for it, David chased after him and tackled him to the ground.

Later the same day, the YouTubers came across a big police presence at the beach as the cast and crew filmed the aftermath of Roo’s confrontation.

Leah and Marilyn are seen running towards the scene, as Marilyn shouts out Roo’s name before embracing her friend, who’s wrapped in a blue blanket.

David apprehends the man and leads him off into the back of the waiting police car. Around them, police are setting up a cordon to secure the scene.

David then returns to Roo to check she’s okay, before going back to speak to the man in the back of the car.

In another scene filmed later in the day, Roo and Alf sat near the Coffee Cart as Maz brought them over coffees.

Jo and Lacey then walked over, with Lacey explaining, “Hey Roo, it’s so good to see you!”

While we’re only speculating at this point, could these scenes be after Roo returns from her disappearance, with the man in question having had something to do with it?

If the scenes in Orange were indeed for the 2026 Season Finale, then we’re expecting these scenes to air at the beginning of the 2027 season.

Is Tane set to leave Summer Bay?

Recent footage from CelebTime, recorded at the end of June, showed Mackenzie running towards Tane after spotting him outside the Surf Club.

She hugs him, mentioning that she didn’t know he was coming back for a visit, before the two walk off together.

While nothing is confirmed at this stage, it’s believed that Jessica Redmayne (Harper) and Ally Harris (Dana) have both left the show, with neither seen filming at Palm Beach in recent months.

With Tane unlikely to be happy at the prospect of Harper leaving town with son Archie, is he too set to depart Summer Bay and make sporadic returns to the town he’s lived in since 2020?

Home and Away returns to Australian screens on Monday 3rd August.

UK viewers won’t be taking a Commonwealth Games break, and will see the dramatic scenes of Levi’s accident in mid-August.

Here’s the full spoilers when Home and Away returns to Australia:

Monday 3rd August (Episode 8762)

TBC

Tuesday 4th August (Episode 8763)

Levi and Cash are out of options.

Mali’s against the clock.

Mackenzie, Abigail and Eden start to panic.

Wednesday 5th July (Episode 8764)

An ex-con arrives in the Bay.

Leah and Justin butt out.

David’s under the microscope.

Thursday 6th July (Episodes 8765)

Remi gives Sonny an ultimatum.

Beau’s temper reaches breaking point.

Alf has reservations about Marilyn’s new friend.

David and Amelia clear the air.