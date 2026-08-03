Emmerdale teases first details of Joe and Dawn’s wedding

Emmerdale has offered a first glimpse of Dawn and Joe’s dramatic wedding story in a special trailer airing on ITV1 tonight.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) are preparing to tie the knot later this month, but recent events have already thrown their future into doubt.

Their problems began when ex-husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) tried to kiss Dawn, despite him being in a relationship with Gabby (Rosie Bentham).

Dawn immediately pulled away, but Billy later admitted that he couldn’t ignore his lingering feelings, and abruptly ended things with Gabby without giving her an explanation.

Joe (Ned Porteous) eventually learned about the attempted kiss from Caleb (Will Ash) and warned that Billy would have to watch his back.

Meanwhile, a furious Gabby told Dawn that “karma’s a bitch” and that if someone hurt enough people, they’d eventually get hurt themselves.

A short while later, Billy was found unconscious at the depot following a brutal attack which left him with a bleed on the brain.

With the CCTV footage mysteriously missing and Joe’s threat now known to the police, he was arrested on suspicion of GBH. Although he’s since been released from custody, Dawn remains unsure whether she can trust his insistence that he had nothing to do with the attack.

In tomorrow night’s episode, Dawn’s told that doctors are preparing to bring Billy around. Dawn hopes that he’ll soon be able to name his attacker, but Joe’s unreadable response only adds to the tension. Elsewhere, Gabby also discovers the truth about Billy’s feelings for Dawn.

The new trailer offers a dramatic tease of what lies ahead as the wedding approaches, with Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw confirming that the day will have far-reaching consequences.

“The run-up to Dawn and Joe’s wedding will be far from straightforward, but the week of the wedding is even more dramatic!” Laura revealed.

“The day will end in tragedy, with the consequences having ramifications that will impact the villagers’ lives for years to come.”

Speaking to EverySoap and other press following a special preview last week, Laura also promised that the wedding will form part of one of Emmerdale’s “biggest weeks of 2026“.

“It’ll be a full week of episodes, packed with stunts, heartbreak, tragedy, twists and turns,” she told us.

“It’s going to have it all. It’s going to be amazing.”

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