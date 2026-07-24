9 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 26th to 31st July

Next week on Emmerdale, Billy makes a move on Dawn, Steve and Serena plan to hit Home Farm, and is Joe about to uncover some family secrets?

1) Gabby faces a frightening health scare

Gabby’s (Rosie Bentham) growing anxieties around clean eating spark fresh concern next week, when she suffers a frightening turn at Home Farm.

Her anxieties have already begun affecting young son Thomas (Bertie Brotherton), who she recently stopped from attending a friend’s birthday party after learning what food would be served.

Even an organic lunch prepared by new boyfriend Billy (Jay Kontzle) in tonight’s episode left her searching for an excuse not to eat it when he poured on a dressing containing garlic.

Next week, Gabby throws herself into promoting her regime to her social media followers.

She dismisses a bout of dizziness as nothing to worry about, but Dawn (Olivia Bromley) soon finds her barely conscious in the Home Farm kitchen.

Refusing to take any chances, Dawn insists that Gabby visit the surgery. Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) discovers that her blood pressure is slightly low and recommends a pregnancy test to put her mind at rest…

2) Gabby lashes out over Dawn’s interference

The result rules out a pregnancy, leaving Dawn relieved that Gabby isn’t carrying Billy’s baby. However, that reassurance is short-lived when Gabby reveals that she’s also stopped taking the pill, having decided that it doesn’t fit with her new clean-living regime.

Dawn’s discomfort with the new relationship has been clear from the outset. She previously asked Gabby and Billy to delay telling the children, and even Clemmie’s (Mabel Addison) enthusiastic response after catching the couple canoodling did little to put her at ease.

Concerned by Gabby’s decision to abandon contraception, Dawn decides that Billy needs to know and summons him to the café to update him. Gabby’s furious when she learns that such private information has been shared without her permission and accuses Dawn of interfering.

Meanwhile, with his and Dawn’s wedding approaching, Joe’s (Ned Porteous) troubled by her continued preoccupation with her ex’s relationship. He starts to wonder whether Gabby was right to suggest that Dawn still has feelings for Billy.

3) Joe orders Graham to investigate Caleb

Caleb (Will Ash) sabotages Joe’s attempt to rebuild bridges with Noah (Jack Downham) next week, before inadvertently raising suspicions about his own illegal activities.

Relations between Joe and his half-brother have understandably remained strained since Joe drugged Noah in an attempt to harvest his kidney, which inadvertently caused the limo crash that killed Amy (Natalie Ann Jamison), Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi).

Although Noah escaped the operation, Joe later obtained the transplant he needed by stealing a kidney from his uncle Caleb instead.

Noah’s recently been looking at electrician jobs abroad, having admitted that he feels left behind in the village.

His search has now led to a potential new job in Germany, which Joe tries to use as an opportunity to reconnect with him—but Caleb intervenes and ensures that his efforts come to nothing.

When a frustrated Joe later arrives at the depot to have a word with Caleb, his presence poses another problem. With the counterfeit car parts scheme to protect, Caleb’s keen to get rid of him as quickly as possible and adopts an unusually agreeable manner.

Unfortunately, the change in Caleb’s behaviour only alerts Joe that something’s amiss. As he broods back at Home Farm, Joe instructs Graham (Andrew Scarborough) to dig up some dirt on his uncle.

Graham begins watching the depot the following day, taking photographs from outside.

Will his surveillance expose Caleb’s criminal operation?

4) Billy makes a move on Dawn

Back at Home Farm, Joe’s still preoccupied with Gabby’s theory that Dawn still has feelings for Billy, and events soon give him further reason to worry.

When Dawn finds a detention slip in Lucas’s (Noah Ryan Aspinall) pocket, she and Billy are brought back together to deal with the situation as his parents. Billy soon relaxes into their familiar dynamic and, caught up in the moment, leans in for a kiss.

Dawn pulls away before anything can happen, mere seconds before Joe appears in the hallway behind them. Dawn’s left worried that her fiancé may have seen enough to realise what Billy was attempting.

The following day, Joe summons everyone to an impromptu family lunch. Even Graham suspects that he’s up to something—but how much does Joe know?

5) Will Steve tempt Kev back to crime?

Kev’s (Chris Coghill) efforts to leave his criminal past behind come under threat next week, as old friend Steve (Jason Done) begins sizing up the village for potential targets.

After Lewis (Bradley Riches) agreed to give his birth father another chance, Kev returned to work at the café and threw himself into making up for years of missed birthdays.

His enthusiasm has sometimes proved overwhelming, but he’s determined to show Lewis that he can be a reliable presence in his life.

Steve’s sudden arrival has already left Kev uneasy, particularly after he entertained an uneasy Lewis with stories of their past exploits. Kev made it clear that he’d changed and warned his former partner-in-crime not to threaten the new life he was building.

However, next week, Steve’s astonished that Kev hasn’t taken advantage of the easy pickings around the village. Whilst Kev concentrates on planning a birthday surprise for Lewis, Steve suggests that they join forces to rob Home Farm.

Kev immediately warns him off, insisting that the village is now his home turf. Yet Steve has no intention of letting the opportunity pass him by.

As Kev, Claudette (Flo Wilson) and Charles (Kevin Mathurin) prepare for Lewis’s birthday, they fail to notice that Steve is secretly getting ready to carry out the robbery alone.

Meanwhile, Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) own misgivings could create another problem for Kev.

Will Steve’s criminal plans destroy the progress Kev has made with Lewis—or could Vinny do even more to keep father and son apart?

6) Intruders meet at Home Farm

Steve isn’t the only person targeting Home Farm, as Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) also prepares to sneak back inside on a mission of her own.

Questions have surrounded Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) cousin since her arrival, particularly since Kev recognised her as a police officer.

Serena admitted that she’d joined the force but maintained that she had since left, only to fuel further suspicion from viewers when she was later seen entering a police station.

Her persistent enquiries about John (Oliver Farnworth) also caused concern, particularly when photographs proved that she’d met up with him last December, whilst he was still on the run.

Robert initially ordered Serena to leave, but later relented after she explained that John had deceived her too.

However, Serena was still concealing her interest in Home Farm. After stealing a USB stick from the house, she searched through its files on her laptop but was left frustrated when it didn’t contain the information she wanted.

Serena then engineered a reason to bring Ross (Michael Parr) back into her orbit, using him to gain access to Home Farm so that she could secretly return the USB.

Ross assumed that she was attracted to him, unaware that Serena later described him to a mysterious caller as an easy way into the house.

Next week, another secretive phone call confirms that the USB has yielded nothing useful, leaving Serena in need of a second attempt. She slips back into Home Farm—unaware that Steve is already raiding the house.

The two intruders are stunned when they come face-to-face, but they’re soon forced to hide together when Ross enters.

Will he catch them—and finally realise why Serena has been keeping him close?

7) Claudette’s confession stuns Charles

Claudette becomes unexpectedly caught up in events next week, when she agrees to a mysterious deal.

She’s been one of Kev’s strongest supporters since his return, offering him a place to stay and encouraging him to build a relationship with Lewis. More recently, she persuaded Kev not to give up his café job when things became difficult.

On Thursday, Claudette agrees to a mysterious deal, though the details are still firmly under wraps.

However, the next day—following Steve’s sudden disappearance—Claudette makes an admission to Charles that leaves him flabbergasted.

What has Claudette done?

8) Cain’s unimpressed with Caleb’s request

Over at Wishing Well, Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) relationship with Kyle (Huey Quinn) appears to be on firmer ground, although repairing the damage within his family may not be as straightforward.

Cain had grown distant as he struggled with his cancer treatment and the news that family dog Monty’s tumours were inoperable. After Cain’s fall during the camping trip, Kyle admitted that he was terrified of losing his dad when he’d already lost his mum, Amy.

The conversation prompted Cain to apologise and finally open up about his own fears, allowing father and son to begin repairing their relationship.

Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) touched to see them back on good terms next week, but it’s bittersweet whilst Cain continues to shut her out.

Meanwhile, Caleb tries to draw Cain into his illegal operation. Hoping to make use of his brother’s years in the motor trade, he asks Cain to put him in touch with contacts who could help with the counterfeit car parts scheme.

However, Cain refuses to share any names, catching Caleb off guard with his lack of cooperation.

9) Also next week…

Elsewhere in the village, after spending the past few weeks preoccupied with the presence of Kev, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) begins to feel that the spark has gone out of her marriage to Jimmy (Nick Miles).

The couple have recently found themselves at odds over Kev, with Nicola determined to drive him out of the village whilst Jimmy was prepared to offer him some practical help. Nicola was further annoyed when Jimmy skived off a day’s work in order to play golf with Manpreet.

However, it’s their own relationship that concerns Nicola when she admits that their love life’s become stale. Jimmy responds by arranging a date for them, leaving Nicola delighted by his efforts.

What does he have in mind?

Plus, a scheme is brought an an abrupt halt, and danger looms at the depot… but who’s at risk?