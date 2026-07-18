8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 20th to 24th July

Next week on Coronation Street, Kit’s shocked as Sarah is arrested for Theo’s murder, Dylan faces up to his responsibility, and Maria discovers Gary’s lies.

1) Sarah is arrested!

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is arrested on suspicion of Theo’s (James Cartwright) murder next week, as the police investigation finally catches up with her.

Sarah has been secretly carrying the guilt of killing Theo since the day Carla (Alison King) and Lisa (Vicky Myers) got married.

After receiving a strange message from Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) phone, Sarah came across Theo on the scaffolding outside their former flat.

As he cruelly taunted her over the baby she’d lost with Todd and threatened to attack her, Sarah grabbed a scaffold pole and struck him over the head, causing him to fall to his death.

A terrified Sarah immediately called Gary (Mikey North), who helped her to cover her tracks and told her to make sure that someone saw her afterwards to establish an alibi.

Sarah managed to keep the truth from Kit (Jacob Roberts) for weeks, but finally confessed when he proposed to her last week.

“I think Kit always suspected she and Gary had something to do with it and he was actively defending her based on that suspicion,” Jacob Roberts tells us. “But he never, ever expected it to actually be her who did it. He’s just reeling from the fact that it was her all along.”

Kit was devastated that Sarah had chosen to call Gary rather than him, but later promised to do everything he could to keep her out of prison. He suggested that they could allow Gary to take the blame, arguing that Sarah would be safe if the police arrested someone who already knew exactly what had happened that night.

“Kit knows how to cover things up way better than Gary ever could, so he feels like Sarah just picked the wrong person in a moment of panic,” Jacob continues. “Gary should have honestly just called Kit himself.”

“Going to an ex for advice or help like that is completely out of order and non-negotiable for Kit. He might sympathise a tiny bit because she was panicking, but he doesn’t think it’s justified at all.”

Sarah refused to sacrifice Gary after everything he’d done to protect her, leaving Kit to find another way forward. He persuaded Gary to hand over his phone so that any incriminating data could be professionally wiped, but secretly instructed the technician to send him anything he found first.

“Ideally, he would try to get them both off,” Jacob adds. “But if it comes down to a direct choice between Sarah and Gary, he is always going to choose Sarah.”

Last week’s episodes ended with DC McLaughlin (Michelle Tate) telling Lisa that the police were ready to arrest Theo’s killer, although the identity of their suspect remained under wraps.

The storyline takes centre stage in a special single-strand episode on Monday, as Kit tries to discover how close the police are to making the arrest.

Although Kit was taken off the investigation when officers were redeployed to a major drugs case, he attempts to question McLaughlin again about the latest developments. McLaughlin refuses to reveal anything and regards Kit with suspicion.

Convinced that the evidence must be pointing towards Gary, Kit warns Sarah that her former partner could be arrested imminently. Sarah panics as she thinks about the outfit she wore to Carla and Lisa’s wedding, which was taken away by forensics.

Meanwhile, Maria (Samia Longchambon) hears from Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) that Kit believes Gary is about to be arrested.

However, it soon becomes clear that Kit has got it wrong—and that the police are actually closing in on Sarah!

As the Platts finish recording a birthday video message for Audrey (Sue Nicholls), the police arrive and arrest Sarah on suspicion of murder.

Sarah later calls Kit from the police station, and he does his best to reassure her from Victoria Garden.

“It’s a massive blow to his pride,” Jacob explains. “Kit always has to prove himself right, he has to be the best and get one over on everyone.”

“To have this happen behind his back, especially knowing that Swain and others were talking about it without him really hurts. He was working this case, he knew Gary was involved, but he just never realised the truth about Sarah until it was too late.”

The following day, Sarah continues to protest her innocence, but Lisa makes it clear to Kit that she’s now the prime suspect—and that they believe he may have been involved too.

Lisa later confirms that Sarah is being charged with Theo’s murder, warning Kit that he must stop trying to protect her if he values his career.

“There is no way he’s listening to Swain after everything that happened with Becky,” Jacob states. “When Lisa completely dropped the ball and thought Carla was just away on holiday and was moving away with Becky, Kit was the one who actually found Carla.”

“He didn’t just do his job, he went above and beyond to protect her and the people she cares about. So for Swain to turn around, go completely behind his back and arrest Sarah without so much as a courtesy heads-up? It’s a massive slap in the face.”

Will Kit continue to stand by Sarah when doing so could cost him everything?

2) Maria discovers proof of Gary’s lies

Meanwhile, Gary’s attempts to protect Sarah threaten to destroy his marriage, as Maria discovers proof that he lied about his movements on the night Theo died.

Maria spent weeks suspecting that Gary and Sarah were having an affair after repeatedly finding them in hushed conversations. Although she eventually realised that there was no romance between them, Gary continued refusing to explain the secret they were hiding.

Maria even asked Gary outright whether he’d killed Theo, but he denied it and claimed that he had no idea who was responsible.

Maria subsequently gave the police a false alibi which placed Gary at the builders’ yard throughout the evening, unaware of the full extent of what she was protecting him from.

Maria knew that Gary had smashed up Theo’s van and deleted the yard’s CCTV afterwards, but she didn’t realise that he’d also become involved in covering up Theo’s death.

Following Sarah’s arrest, Maria admits to Gary that she’s worried the police will release Sarah and come after him instead. Gary dismisses her fears and insists that she’s panicking over nothing.

However, Maria makes a troubling discovery at the salon on Wednesday when she notices that Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) screensaver is a photograph taken outside Carla and Lisa’s wedding reception.

Looking more closely, Maria spots Gary in the background of the picture and asks an unsuspecting Sally to send her a copy.

The photograph clearly places Gary on the street that night, proving that he couldn’t have spent the entire evening at the builders’ yard as he’d led Maria and the police to believe.

Maria returns home and confronts Gary with the evidence, demanding to know how he’ll explain his latest lie.

Meanwhile, Kit continues trying to persuade Sarah to reveal the truth about Gary’s involvement in the cover-up.

When Kit later sees Gary and Maria enjoying a family meal, he’s furious that Gary is carrying on with his life whilst Sarah remains in custody. Kit tears into Gary for playing happy families and leaving Sarah to face the consequences alone, leaving Gary consumed by guilt.

With Sarah still behind bars on Thursday, Kit is left looking after Harry (Joshua Leavy) and struggles to deal with his behaviour in the café. Adam (Sam Robertson) steps in to defuse the situation and offers to help Kit wherever he can.

Maria attempts to put on a brave face in front of Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) and Jake (Bobby Bradshaw), but tells Gary that his lies have left her with no choice. She intends to retract the false statement she gave the police, which could leave Gary without an alibi for the night Theo died.

Gary begs Maria to give their marriage another chance and swears that it’s her he loves, not Sarah.

Although Maria remains conflicted, she decides that she needs to hear the truth for herself and resolves to visit Sarah in prison. What will Sarah tell her about Gary’s involvement?

3) Sarah finally confesses

Maria follows through on her decision on Friday and visits Sarah in prison, determined to confront her about Gary.

Furious that Sarah involved Gary in the aftermath of Theo’s death, Maria rails at her for placing her husband—and their entire family—in such a dangerous position.

Faced with the damage that her secret has caused, Sarah finally decides to stop lying to the police and confesses to a stunned Lisa that she did indeed kill Theo.

However, one crucial question remains—will Sarah also reveal how Gary helped her to cover up the crime, or protect him from facing the consequences alongside her?

Sarah also tells Kit that Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) was responsible for the attack which left her unconscious at No.8 on the night Theo died.

Jodie later realised that Sarah had lied about the timing of the attack, leaving the two women holding damaging secrets about each other. Kit is stunned to learn that Sarah has concealed the identity of her attacker from him all this time.

Whilst Sarah’s confession finally exposes the truth about Theo’s death, Maria struggles to process what Gary’s involvement means for her and their family. Can their marriage survive everything he’s kept from her?

4) Dylan faces Betsy

Betsy (Sydney Martin) faces the difficult reality of her recovery next week, as Dylan (Liam McCheyne) finally accepts the part he played in her suffering a stroke.

Betsy was rushed to Weatherfield General after Ryan (Ryan Prescott) found her unconscious in the kitchen last week.

After she suffered a second stroke in hospital, doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot. Although the procedure was successful, Betsy’s speech and the mobility on her right side were affected.

Scans revealed damage to an artery in her neck, and Betsy eventually managed to explain that Dylan had put his hands around her neck whilst they were having sex.

She insisted that it had been consensual, and that they’d done it before, but Dr Ritchie (Emma Bown) warned that the pressure could have caused the damage, despite the stroke not occurring until the following day.

Lisa reported Dylan to the police against Betsy’s wishes, but he continued to deny responsibility. After learning that Brody (Ryan Mulvey) had seen Betsy shortly before her stroke, Sean (Antony Cotton) put the idea into Dylan’s head that Betsy could have cheated on him and that Brody was actually responsible.

Lauren (Cait Fitton) later repeated the accusation to Betsy, leaving Brody determined to confront Dylan.

On Tuesday, Brody forwards Dylan in the street and condemns him for dragging both his and Betsy’s names through the mud. He also makes it clear that he wouldn’t be protecting Dylan from the police if he were in Betsy’s position.

Ryan then talks with Dylan and challenges his version of events, forcing him to confront the possibility that his actions caused Betsy’s life-changing injuries.

Dylan’s denials have crumbled by Wednesday, when he visits Betsy in hospital and acknowledges his responsibility for her condition. He offers a heartfelt apology, but the arrival of an officer ready to hear Betsy’s account sends him hurrying from the room.

Later in the week, focus shifts to Betsy’s rehabilitation as Lauren supports her through a difficult physiotherapy session.

Betsy then admits that she needs the toilet but can’t manage alone. But having to accept Lauren’s help brings home just how much independence she has lost, leaving her humiliated.

5) Christina’s caught out by Todd

Christina’s (Amy Robbins) spending addiction continues to control her next week, as Todd discovers that she hasn’t stopped shopping despite the damage she’s already caused.

Christina recently admitted that she’d funded her compulsive spending by opening credit cards in other people’s names, including her former husband, Glenda (Jodie Prenger) and Mary (Patti Clare).

Although her former husband agreed not to involve the police if she attended an addiction support group, Mary was far less forgiving. She refused to report Christina but began reclaiming the items bought with her card, even holding a sale to recover some of the money.

George (Tony Maudsley) has continued to support Christina through her relapse, believing that she’s now committed to getting it under control. However, last week’s episodes revealed that further deliveries were already on its way.

A parcel arrives at No.11 on Tuesday, leaving Christina deeply embarrassed as she admits to Todd that she still hasn’t managed to stop spending.

When George spots the delivery, Todd thinks quickly and claims that the parcel belongs to him. His intervention prevents Christina from being exposed, but he makes it clear that he won’t lie for her again.

Todd also warns Christina that keeping further secrets from George could jeopardise their relationship. She promises that she’ll mend her ways, but Todd remains concerned.

The following day, he confides in Summer (Harriet Bibby) that Christina is still buying things she can’t afford and concealing the truth from George.

Summer warns him that the situation could end in disaster if Christina continues hiding her relapse. Will Todd give her another chance to come clean, or tell George himself?

6) Todd makes big plans

Meanwhile, Todd has a further confession to make to Summer, when he admits that he knew Sarah had killed Theo.

Summer spent several weeks in prison after being wrongly charged with Theo’s murder. Todd only discovered Sarah’s guilt after Summer had been released, ultimately deciding that he couldn’t report her.

When Todd makes his admission, Summer is stunned to learn that he’s been keeping such a huge secret. Todd assures her that he had no idea Sarah was responsible whilst the police were questioning her.

The next day, Todd tells James (Jason Callender) that he plans to give away the money he received from Theo’s life insurance.

Christina sees this as a possible answer to George’s financial problems and confidently assures him that Todd will give him a share, but it seems she may have spoken too soon.

Later, the family gathers in the Rovers to celebrate Christina’s birthday.

During the celebrations, Todd and Summer reveal that they’ve booked flights to Thailand for the following day to visit Eileen (Sue Cleaver) and Jason (Ryan Thomas).

7) Ollie misses out

Elsewhere, Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) considers leaving Weatherfield next week after being offered a job at a restaurant in Brighton.

When he shares his news on Wednesday, Lauren masks her true feelings, telling Ollie that it’s a great opportunity and encouraging him to go.

However, the move falls through the following day, when Ben (Aaron McCusker) answers a call on Ollie’s phone and learns that the restaurant has already filled the vacancy. Ollie took too long to respond and has missed his chance.

However, a local alternative soon presents itself when Leanne (Jane Danson) offers Ollie a job as a chef at Speed Daal, which he gratefully accepts.

8) The Platts prepare for two homecomings

Also next week, the Platts receive two long-awaited pieces of good news, but Sarah’s confession threatens to overshadow them both.

Shona (Julia Goulding) and David (Jack P Shepherd) learn that their baby daughter Harper can finally come home from hospital.

Harper has spent her entire life so far receiving specialist care after being born prematurely following the Corriedale crash in January. She later needed a blood transfusion and underwent an operation, leaving Shona and David waiting more than six months to bring her home.

Their joy is short-lived when news reaches them that Sarah has confessed to killing Theo.

Meanwhile, Nick (Ben Price), Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Leanne are told that Sam (Jude Riordan) is also ready to be discharged.

Sam has been receiving treatment in the mental health unit for schizophrenia after suffering hallucinations and paranoia. Although he initially resisted help, he later accepted that he was unwell and began responding to his medication.

Nick is delighted that his son can return home, but worries about how Sam will cope when he learns that his aunt Sarah has been charged with murder. Could the latest family crisis threaten his recovery?