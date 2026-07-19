Whose life hangs in the balance in Home and Away’s mid-season finale?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, in the mid-season finale, Cash’s boys’ trip away results in a life hanging the balance, while Harper finally sees Beau’s true colours, and Dana prepares to propose.

Last week’s episodes some Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) come away from the surf club fundraiser with one of the silent auction’s biggest prizes—a two-day adventure package for himself and three friends, featuring laser tag, rock climbing and archery.

After Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) ruled herself out of the trip, Mali (Kyle Shilling) immediately volunteered to take one of Cash’s three guest places.

When Levi (Tristan Gorey) admitted that he’d nearly bid for the adventure package himself, Eden could see that something was troubling him.

Abigail (Hailey Pinto) explained that their brother has been feeling a bit lost after Mackenzie (Emily Weir) went away to a catering expo.

With Mac trying to move forward following their devastating miscarriage, Levi had made a concerted effort to find some friends to spend time with, but his attempts to socialise at the fundraiser repeatedly fell flat.

After drinking too much, Levi asked Mali and Abigail why no-one wanted to hang out with him, and feared Mac might be the only person he had.

Back at home, Eden asked Cash to invite Levi on the trip with him.

Cash didn’t seem thrilled by the suggestion, but nevertheless agrees to ask his brother-in-law along this week, alongside Mali and Tane (Ethan Browne).

However, it’s not long before Levi realises that he was only invited because Eden felt sorry for him, leaving him furious at being treated as a charity case.

The tension between Levi and Cash follows them to their getaway, much to the amusement of Tane and Mali, where Levi becomes determined to prove that he can hold his own against Cash.

Their rivalry begins with an archery competition, with Levi challenging Cash to a best of three and quickly turning the activity into a fierce battle between the brothers-in-law.

Their battle later continues through the park’s tree-rope course and laser tag, whilst Mali and Tane remain amused by the increasingly heated contest.

“Levi is able to step up to the challenge and doesn’t mind a little friendly competition, especially after everything that’s happened,” Tristan tells TV Week. “But Cash and Levi come pretty close to being at each other’s throats.”

Despite the rocky start, the men decide to extend their getaway by camping overnight and heading off on a trek through the bush, without telling anyone back in Summer Bay.

The group set off into the wilderness, but are the conditions more demanding than they’d anticipated?

The sun is beating down, they’re moving further away from civilisation, and there’s no phone signal should anything go wrong.

Levi becomes increasingly uneasy about how far they’re travelling, and questions whether they should turn back, but the others dismiss his concerns.

“A little distraction during this time goes a long way… but what unfolds next, nobody will see coming,” Tristan hints.

When the men enter more treacherous terrain, Levi’s fears prove well founded.

As one of the group strays too close to a cliff edge, the ground suddenly gives way beneath them, sending them plummeting to the depths below!

With no signal, no help in the vicinity, and with no-one knowing where they are, the remaining men face a desperate race against time.

Who has fallen, and will they make it out alive?

Viewers will have a slightly longer wait than usual to find out for certain. The episodes will air as a cliffhanger leading into a short break for the show, to make way for Seven’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games.

“Someone does slip and fall,” producer Lucy Addario teased in an interview with the Blue Mountains Gazette. “It’s then a race against time when we return [to air after the Commonwealth Games] to rescue someone.”

“It’s absolutely must-watch TV, and I hope the Blue Mountains community are happy with what our story does because I think it will attract tourists to explore the area.”

Meanwhile, Beau’s (Blake Richardson) controlling behaviour escalates as Harper (Jessica Redmayne) finally gets a glimpse of her new boyfriend’s true colours.

Harper remains blissfully unaware of Beau’s involvement in dealing steroids, including to flatmate Sonny (Ryan Bown), and has continued to believe she’s found the perfect partner despite a growing number of warning signs.

Last week saw Harper reluctantly agree to install a tracking app on her phone, allowing the couple to monitor each other’s location at all times.

However, when Harper take Archie to see Marilyn (Emily Symons), and deviates from the route Beau was expecting, he later demands an explanation.

“You can drop the act and tell me the truth,” Beau is seen telling Harper in a recent promo. “I know you’re lying.”

Harper is taken aback by the strength of his reaction, but her attempts to reason with him only make matters worse. Beau grabs her wrist and refuses to release her, holding on tightly enough to leave it bruised.

“It isn’t until things turn dire that she finally has to accept this isn’t the fantasy she’d hoped for,” Jessica Redmayne told TV Week.

Shaken by what’s happened, Harper gets away from Beau, but has no idea that she isn’t the only person facing his aggression.

In exchange for receiving further pills, Sonny has been forced into trying to sell Beau’s wares for him at the gym.

However, with Dana (Ally Harris) frequently by his side and Remi (Adam Rowland) watching him closely, Sonny’s finding it difficult to meet Beau’s prospective clients without being caught.

When Sonny fails to complete the deals expecting of him, Beau turns on him again.

Meanwhile, Remi becomes suspicious after realising that his credit card is missing, correctly guessing that an increasingly erratic Sonny may have taken it.

When Remi later witnesses a heated exchange between Sonny and Beau at the gym, he finally learns the full extent of what’s been going in.

“Remi finds Beau quite unsettling,” Adam Rowland told TV Week. “The aggression is taken to a whole new level.”

Furious, Remi confronts Beau and threatens to expose everything to Harper unless he releases Sonny from the arrangement.

However, Beau refuses to be intimidated. Instead, he turns the threat back on Remi and demands $500,000 in exchange for leaving Sonny alone.

Meanwhile, still unaware of her boyfriend’s secret life, Dana is preparing to take their relationship to the next level.

After deciding that Sonny is the man she wants to spend her future with, Dana plans an elaborate proposal and eagerly waits for him to arrive.

But her plan is scuppered when Sonny fails to show, raising questions as to whether their relationship can survive the lies that Sonny’s continuing to tell!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 20th July (Episode 8756)

Remi and Tane set some ground rules. Levi gets a pity invite. Jo’s forced to intervene.

Tuesday 21st July (Episode 8757)

Abigail drums up a girls’ night. Justin puts his foot in it. David’s eyes are opened.

Wednesday 22nd July (Episode 8758)

Alf and Dana go fishing. David is given food for thought. Lacey comes one step closer to acceptance.

Thursday 23rd July (Episodes 8759-8761) – Commonwealth Games cliffhanger

Beau snaps at Sonny. Cash and Levi go head-to-head. Are Dana and Sonny on the same page?

Harper gets a glimpse of Beau’s true colours. Remi confronts Sonny. Cash and Levi team up.

The boys go bush. Beau begs for another chance. Dana has big plans. Remi bows out.