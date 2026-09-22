Tom King set for a dramatic return to Emmerdale later this year

Tom King is set for a shock return to Emmerdale as James Chase reprises the role of Belle’s abusive ex-husband later this year.

A long-running domestic abuse storyline saw Tom coercively control Belle over a number of months. Psychological abuse cyber-stalking and harming Belle’s dog Piper left Belle terrified and isolated.

Tom’s behaviour eventually led to a conviction and prison sentence, but now he’s up for parole, and his unexpected return in Belle’s life threatens to reopen old wounds and inflict fresh trauma on his ex.

Can the Dingles find a way to keep Tom behind bars, and will Belle find the strength to keep free from his psychological grip, or will he succeed in manipulating those around her once again?

James Chase says: “Stepping back into Tom’s shoes is a responsibility I don’t take lightly. He is a character driven by obsession and a desperate need for control, and it is both fascinating and challenging to step back into that mindset.

“The audience knows exactly who he is and what he is capable of, so the challenge now is to show the lengths he is willing to go to in order to get what he wants, even if it means dismantling Belle’s life all over again. It’s a dark path, and I’m ready to see how far Tom will push it.”

James will re-appear on screen later this year.