Home and Away huge return brings heartbreak for Mackenzie?

Home and Away is set to bring back a character after two years away, with huge repercussions for Mackenzie and Levi. Plus, there are plenty of new characters arriving, and are multiple goodbyes just around the corner?

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is one of the longest-serving Summer Bay residents, clocking up just over seven years living in the beachside town – a record that’s only surpassed by six other characters: Maz, Justin, John, Leah, Alf and Roo.

In that time, Mac has had to endure more than her fair share of heartache, and now it seems that an unexpected return is about to turn her and Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) world upside down as Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) returns with a young child!

While her brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) eventually found happiness with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and moved to Queensland to be closer to his son Jai (River Jarvis) – Mac has had a string of failed relationships, and has never fulfilled her dream of motherhood.

Her budding relationship with Ari Parata (Rob-Kipa Williams) broke down when his ex-partner Mia (Anna Samson) turned up with her daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett), who considered Ari a father figure.

Ari and Mia reunited, just as Mackenzie discovered she was pregnant with Ari’s baby.

The decision on whether to go through with her pregnancy was ripped away from her when she suffered an ectopic pregnancy in early 2021 and lost the baby.

Ari went on to die the following year, bringing further heartache to Mackenzie.

Her next relationship, with adventurous doctor Logan (Harley Bonner), ended abruptly when he decided to re-list in the medical corps, leaving town without even so much as a goodbye.

When Mackenzie later called Logan to find out if the rumours were true, he didn’t answer. She later received a voicemail back, where Logan apologised that he didn’t let her know he was leaving, but that he didn’t know himself until he was on his way.

“You’re an amazing woman Mac, I mean that,” he said as he ended the message. “Be happy.”

Mackenzie suffered a major health scare in November 2023 when she collapsed in Salt, and it was discovered that she had suffered from Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD).

She was treated in hospital by cardiothoracic doctor Levi, who had been called in from the city to help.

In a surprising turn of events, the doctor and patient soon fell for each other and shared a kiss – despite the fact that Levi was already married.

Waiting at home in the city was doting wife Imogen, played by Georgia Blizzard.

Levi eventually admitted the truth about his affair with Mackenzie, ending his marriage and prompting a permanent move to Summer Bay.

Fast forward a couple of years and Mackenzie and Levi eventually decided they would try for a baby.

When Mac didn’t fall pregnant as quickly as she hoped, she got in contact with her mother and discovered that she had also had difficulty conceiving. The pair then embarked on a difficult IVF journey, and it wasn’t long before Mac discovered she was pregnant.

Tragically, Mackenzie suffered not one but two miscarriages, the first in September 2025 and then a second in May of this year.

Mac and Levi have both done their best to continue on with their lives as a couple in recent months, and while they haven’t yet discussed whether they’ll begin another round of IVF, it now appears that another huge child-related shock is on the way for the pair early next year, as blast from the past arrives in Summer Bay.

Earlier this month, fans of the show spotted Georgia Blizzard filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach, where most of Home and Away‘s exterior scenes are filmed. Footage of her return was then captured by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0.

What’s more, it appears that Imogen is back with a baby girl!

In scenes filmed yesterday, the Imogen and Levi actors were spotted setting up a scene together on the beach, accompanied by a young child.

Whether there’s no confirmation of whether the baby is Levi’s, this is Summer Bay we’re talking about, so it seems highly likely.

And with Levi and Imogen’s relationship breaking down some two years ago, the age of the child seems to fit perfectly.

Some two years after Levi ended his relationship to Imogen, has she returned to reveal that she was pregnant during their split, and has been keeping a huge secret from him?

And how will Mackenzie cope with the news that despite her own difficulties conceiving, Levi has a child with his ex-wife?

These scenes are expected to air early next year.

Imogen isn’t the only major return in store, and Levi is about to be reunited with some more family members in the weeks ahead.

As we’ve already covered in our previous Arrivals and Departures article in July, it won’t be long until Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) and Deb Fowler (Tammy Macintosh) return to Summer Bay, as they support Eden (Stephanie Panazzo) with her devastating diagnosis.

The ex-partners – whose three children Eden, Levi and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) all now live in the bay – were last seen at Cash and Eden’s wedding in September 2025.

Actors Aaron Jeffery and Tammy Mackintosh have been seen on set on numerous occasions in recent months, and a promo which aired during this year’s Logie Awards on Channel 7 has now given us a first look at their return.

The promo showed Jimmy and Deb reunited with daughter Eden, and an emotional reunion with both of their daughters at what appears to be a fancy event by the beach.

Deb is also seen sharing a hug with her son-in-law Cash outside Cash and Eden’s home on Saxon Avenue.

It’s also now been confirmed that Cash’s adoptive dad Gary Morrow is heading back to the show too, as Peter Phelps reprises the role he’s played off and on since October 2022.

The same Home and Away promo briefly showed Cash on a trip away with the man who brought him and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) up, with the promo implying that Gary is offering Cash “a shoulder to cry on”.

What’s in store for Eden long-term hasn’t yet been revealed, but this week’s episodes will see her learn that she has aplastic anaemia, a condition which means that her bone marrow has stopped producing new blood cells.

As well as the four big returns, there are also at least four new characters on their way to Summer Bay before the end of the year.

The arrival of Sonny’s brother Dylan (Noah D’Annunzio) should be just around the corner – with Dylan receiving a namecheck in recent episodes as Sonny pretended that he was heading into the city to visit his brother when he was in fact dealing for Beau (Blake Richardson).

Noah D’Annunzio was first spotted filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach in early May, and is set for romance with Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

In late May, a crew member posted a photo from set showing Lacey and Dylan kissing.

The following day, on 1st June, YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 saw a scene being filmed in which Dylan whisked Lacey off in a classic car, clearly trying his hardest to impress his new love interest.

Dylan and Lacey have also been seen walking along by the surf club together with Dylan’s arm around his new love interest.

Just how long Dylan is sticking around for isn’t yet known.

Plus, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) is set to return to Summer Bay full time, months after leaving town after being kicked off the police force.

With it seeming unlikely that Richie will find his way back onto the police force, it looks like he’ll keep himself occupied as he trains to become a lifeguard.

In scenes filmed on 1st June, Richie walks past John (Shane Withington) and exclaims “Guess who’s back on duty!” as he’s kitted out in full lifeguard uniform.

He’s also set for a reconciliation with ex-girlfriend Abigail.

Richie has since been seen filming in the same blue uniform that Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) used to wear when John secured him a position as a full-time paid lifeguard, suggesting that Richie is set for a similar career.

We’re also set for two new female characters who’ll be heading to the bay towards the end of the year.

A new arrival was spotted by Rhino Padroth on 6th July, filming alongside Adam Rowland (Remi) and James Stewart (Justin).

In photos posted to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group, Justin is seen walking past with his surf board as Remi talks to the new arrival.

The pair are then left alone to chat.

Nothing more is known about the new character, and it isn’t yet known who plays her, but she’s been spotted in recent days filming with an as-yet-unidentified male teenage character.

Another new character was spotted on 2nd June, this time interacting with Mali.

The character was spotted again a couple of weeks later on 15th June, this time watching Mali as he carried out a surf lesson on the beach, and later interacting with him outside the surf club.

Romance between the pair was confirmed in footage from 19th August, in which Mali and the newcomer were seen holding hands and embracing on the beach.

There’s also another new arrival, as Roo (Georgie Parker) finds herself caught up in some intriguing drama towards the end of the year. Filming for this year’s Season Finale has revealed that Roo is set to go missing, as a hunt gets underway to find her.

Photos on Facebook showed police and bush search and rescue operators scouring a remote area in search of Alf’s (Ray Meagher) daughter.

A series of photos also showed a burnt out car, with the extra revealing that another actor was playing a coroner who carried a dead body.

Thankfully, more recent filming has confirmed that Roo is found safe and well – but the drama isn’t over, as she’s set for an altercation with an unknown man back in Summer Bay, in scenes expected to air either in late 2026 or early 2027.

On 22nd June, YouTubers R&F Adventures saw Georgie Parker at Palm Beach, the first time she’d been seen filming at the beach location for months.

In the scene, Roo was accompanied by an unknown male believed to be called Phil, and the two were locked in a tense confrontation.

The man then grabbed Roo and the pair wrestled with each other. He then got Roo into a headlock before appearing to try and drag her towards the water.

Dialogue from the scene appeared to see Roo tell the man: “I just wanted her to come home.”

The man replied by telling Roo that she ruined everything, and that “she would still be alive if you didn’t take her away!”

After the man tells Roo that “nobody is coming to help you”, a police car sped towards the beach, and David and a number of officers jumped out.

David ran towards Roo and the unknown man and tried to talk him down.

As the man released Roo and tried to make a run for it, David chased after him and tackled him to the ground.

Later the same day, the YouTubers came across a big police presence at the beach as the cast and crew filmed the aftermath of Roo’s confrontation.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) were seen running towards the scene, as Maz shouted out Roo’s name before embracing her friend, who’s wrapped in a blue blanket.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) apprehended the man and led him off into the back of the waiting police car.

Around them, police were seen setting up a cordon to secure the scene.

David then returned to Roo to check on her, before going back to speak to the man in the back of the car.

In another scene filmed later in the day, Roo and Alf sat near the Coffee Cart as Maz brought them over coffees.

Jo and Lacey then walked over, with Lacey explaining, “Hey Roo, it’s so good to see you!”

While there are plenty of returns and new arrivals in store, we’re also set to say goodbye to a couple of characters, with Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana (Ally Harris) expected to leave in the coming weeks.

Harper has recently discovered the extent of abusive boyfriend Beau’s crimes, while Dana has discovered that her own boyfriend Sonny (Ryan Bown) has been dealing. Will the pair decide that a fresh start away from Summer Bay is the only way to escape their troubles?

It also seems like Ethan Browne will be taking a break – potentially explained by Tane heading out of the bay to visit Harper and son Archie.

Footage from CelebTime, recorded at the end of June, showed Mackenzie running towards Tane after spotting him outside the Surf Club.

She hugged him, mentioning that she didn’t know he was coming back “for a visit”, before the two walked off together.

While Harper’s exit is a near certainty, it now looks likely that we’ve not seen the last of Archie. In footage filmed by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2 on 19th August, Ethan Browne was back on set holding baby Archie in his arms.

Will Tane be seen a little less after Harper and Archie’s departure, splitting his time between Summer Bay and his son and former fiancée’s new home?

We’ll also be saying goodbye to newcomer Zane (Angus McColl) in the not too distant future, as scenes filmed at the end of April saw the character being led away by a police officer.

A photo of the scene in question was uploaded to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info, and actor Angus McColl isn’t believed to have been seen on set since.

Just what Zane has done to find himself in trouble with the law again remains to be seen.

Here’s the full spoilers upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Tuesday 25th August (Episode 8775)

Leah and Zane team up. John’s nose is out of joint. Cash’s concern for Eden grows.

Wednesday 26th August (Episodes 8776)

Zane learns the ropes. Eden receives shocking news. Cash demands answers.

Thursday 27th August (Episode 8777–8779)

Remi is concerned for his friend. David gets stood up. Cash and Eden face an uncertain future.

Jo and Lacey get to know Amelia. Harper fears for her safety. Remi drowns his sorrows.

Sonny battles withdrawal. Dana says goodbye. Leah and Marilyn ambush Alf.

Monday 31st August (Episode 8780)

Sonny’s world collapses. Tane sets a trap. David’s search for Beau ramps up.

Tuesday 1st September (Episode 8781)

Zane and Alf’s relationship begins to thaw. Harper drops a bombshell. Can Dana trust Sonny again?

Wednesday 2nd September (Episode 8782)

Alf refuses to budge. Dana makes a big decision. Tane confronts Sonny.

Thursday 3rd September (Episode 8783)

The Fowler siblings rally around Eden. Sonny faces an uphill battle. Tane’s anger spirals.