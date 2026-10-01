Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Cash refuses to discuss the possibility of Eden dying, a surprise return brings comfort for Abigail.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has been holding out hope of finding a stem cell donor following her diagnosis with aplastic anaemia, but her recent collapse has made the search even more urgent.

With the doctors forced to withdraw her immunosuppressant treatment, and no match yet found, Eden knows she needs to consider what happens if she doesn’t recover. Yet husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is struggling to accept that it’s a conversation they need to have.

Next week, Cash throws himself into a lengthy run after Eden’s father Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) encourages him to take a break. Whilst it was suggested as a way to clear his head, it soon becomes Cash’s way of avoiding the house, where he can’t bear to hear anyone discussing the possibility that Eden might die.

When David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) spots him from the Salt balcony and goes to check in, Cash admits that he doesn’t want to go back home. David gently reminds him that, however things turn out, he needs to be with his wife.

Heading back to Saxon Avenue, Cash makes it as far as the front door before hesitating. But his train of thought is quickly interrupted when a taxi pulls up on the driveway, and Eden’s mum Debra (Tammy MacIntosh) steps out.

Deb immediately pulls her son-in-law into a hug, brushing aside his protests that he’s sweaty from his run.

Her arrival finally prompts Cash to head inside, where Eden and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) are delighted to see their mum. Jimmy reveals that he was the one who asked his ex-wife to come, much to Abby’s surprise.

Deb quickly picks up on Cash’s reluctance to face what’s happening, prompting both parents to quietly question whether Eden is getting the support she needs.

Eden defends Cash, explaining that he’s been constantly by her side. After everything he’s already lost, she understands why he’s finding this so difficult, and insists that she needs to find the right moment to speak to him herself.

That evening, Eden joins Cash beside the firepit and tries to raise the subject of their future if she doesn’t get better. Cash refuses to entertain it. As far as he’s concerned, they’ll grow old together, and that’s the only future he’s willing to plan for.

Eden hasn’t given up hope, but she needs to know that her loved ones will be prepared if the worst happens. Cash’s refusal to discuss it leaves her worrying about how he’ll cope, whilst struggling with her own fears.

With her family continuing to fuss over her, Eden eventually tells Jimmy that she needs him and Deb to go home. Their presence is making it easier for Cash to avoid being alone with her, and she needs some space with her husband.

Deb is understandably reluctant to leave when she’s only just arrived, particularly with her other children struggling too. Yet Jimmy persuades her that they need to respect Eden’s wishes, however painful that might be.

After Jimmy and Deb head back to the farmhouse to pack, Cash finds another reason to postpone his talk with Eden, arranging for Remi (Adam Rowland) to visit.

Eden is delighted to see her best friend, but when she learns Cash only arranged it twenty minutes earlier, she realises what he’s doing.

Alone with Remi, Eden finally admits how frightened she is of dying. Saying it out loud brings some relief, but she wishes she could be as honest with Cash. She’d feel less afraid if she knew he’d be okay, yet his refusal to acknowledge their reality is making everything harder.

Before leaving, Deb tells Cash the real reason Eden has asked her parents to go. Her daughter shouldn’t have to face this alone, and it’s her husband she needs beside her.

Once the family have said their goodbyes and the couple are finally alone, Cash asks Eden if she’d like to talk. Neither feel ready, and Cash admits he may never be, but they finally agree to face the conversation together.

Meanwhile, as Abby struggles to cope with the uncertainty surrounding her sister’s illness, an unexpected reunion provides some much-needed comfort.

Abby has been doing everything she can to help, but finds it difficult to hear her parents discussing the worst whilst Eden worries more about Cash than herself.

When Jimmy notices how much she’s taking on, he reassures her that looking after Eden isn’t solely her responsibility and encourages her to take a break.

Heading out, Abby is stunned to find Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) outside the surf club!

She initially demands to know what he’s doing back, but before he can properly explain, she pulls him into a hug.

Their relationship ended after Richie’s accidental shooting of David left him struggling with guilt and cost him his career. Although Abby tried to help him find a way forward, he eventually decided to leave Summer Bay and move back in with his mum.

Now, his return gives Abby the chance to admit how helpless she’s been feeling. She doesn’t want to burden Eden, whilst her parents have been occupied with looking after her sister and Levi (Tristan Gorey).

Richie listens as Abby explains what’s been happening, before bringing her up to date on his own life. He’s working in a shoe shop and has accepted that he wasn’t suited to being a police officer, acknowledging that his carelessness meant he didn’t deserve the badge.

As they take a walk along the beach, Richie’s also able to make Abby laugh with a story from work, giving her a welcome break from everything happening at home.

But Richie has another reason for coming back, and later asks Abby to meet him again on the beach. Whilst she’s pleased he’s doing better, Abby reminds him how badly he hurt her.

Richie asks whether she’d consider having lunch with him on a future visit, before making clear that he’s hoping for more than friendship. He misses her, and wants to give their relationship another chance.

Before Abby can answer, Richie hurriedly leaves, asking her to think it over rather than risk saying something that ruins his chances.

Will Abby be willing to let him back into her life?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th October (Episode 8797)

Cash runs from his problems.

Lacey’s in the way.

Levi turns to anger.

Tuesday 6th October (Episode 8798)

David and Amelia’s relationship blossoms.

Cash avoids a hard conversation.

Abigail is overwhelmed.

Wednesday 7th October (Episode 8799)

A familiar face is back in Summer Bay.

Cash and Eden confront the unthinkable.

Tane’s out of patience.

Thursday 8th October (Episode 8800)

Zane loses hope.

Levi’s fuelled by anger.

Is Sonny’s job on the line?

Friday 9th October (Episode 8801)

Summer Bay is rocked by a shocking act of vandalism.

Mackenzie and Levi face a tough decision.

Marilyn makes an impassioned plea.