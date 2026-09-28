Home and Away Spoilers – David relives his trauma as Richie returns

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Richie decides to stay in Summer Bay, how will David cope with the return of the man who nearly killed him?

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) comes face to face with Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) this week, as the former constable’s return to Summer Bay brings him back into the path of the man he nearly killed.

Richie left town after losing his job with the police, following an incident which saw him accidentally shoot his boss during an investigation into a series of thefts.

When an angry suspect approached the officers, Richie drew his gun despite David ordering him to put it away. David stepped into the line of fire as Richie pulled the trigger, leaving the sergeant with a gunshot would to his abdomen.

David suffered a cardiac arrest before doctors managed to stabilise him, with further surgery needed to repair the damage.

When Richie visited him in hospital, David began experiencing flashbacks and his heart rate soared, forcing Amelia (Nicole da Silva) to order the young officer out of the room.

Following a conduct hearing, Richie was dismissed from the force and had his gun licence revoked, leaving him struggling to work out what to do next.

Although he’d ended his relationship with Abigail (Hailey Pinto), feeling she was better off without him, she continued to support him as he searched for work. When a potential job in nightclub security required a reference, Abby encouraged him to approach David.

It proved a painful misjudgement. David was already experiencing flashbacks when Richie arrived at the Beach House, and although he initially tried to make conversation, the request for a reference prompted a furious response.

Reminding Richie that he’d nearly killed him and left his daughters without a father, David ordered him out.

David later admitted to Amelia that he regretted how he’d spoken to Richie, but revealed that he was afraid to sleep and kept reliving the shooting.

Even after Richie’s departure, seeing his photograph in a file on his return to work brought the memories flooding back.

Richie had also failed to secure a reference from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who felt that security work carried responsibilities he wasn’t equipped to handle. Their conversation prompted Richie to leave Summer Bay and start again.

Last week, more than two months after his departure, Richie unexpectedly returned hoping to reconnect with Abby, arriving at a time when she needed his support more than ever.

With sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) seriously ill with aplastic anaemia and still without a matching stem cell donor, Abby had been struggling to hear her talk about the possibility of dying.

Initially shocked to see her ex, Abby pulled him into a hug before opening up about her family’s situation.

Richie explained that he was now living with his mum and working in a shoe shop, having accepted that Cash had been right about him being unsuited to police work.

Abby was glad he was doing better, but reminded him how badly he’d hurt her. Richie admitted that he missed her and wanted another chance, asking her to think about it before giving him an answer.

This week, Abigail continues to be torn over Richie’s suggestion that they give things another try. She was left heartbroken when Richie left town in early July, and she’s scared of going through that again.

Richie assures her that he’s here to stay this time, but as the pair head towards the surf club after agreeing to take things slow, they bump into Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who can’t believe that the man who nearly killed her father is back in Summer Bay.

In true Lacey fashion, she doesn’t hold back as she orders Richie to leave town.

However, Richie refuses to back down, telling Lacey that while he deeply regrets his actions and will always feel the guilt of shooting David, he’s not going anywhere.

“He never stopped loving Abigail, but she is best friends with Lacey – David’s daughter – and he refused to let her champion him to others,” actor Rocco Forrester-Sach tells TV Week. “He knows this won’t be easy.”

Impressed by Richie’s commitment to her and to rebuilding his life, it’s not long before Abigail kisses her ex-boyfriend – Richie and Abigail are officially back on.

However, the pair face an even bigger challenge the following day, as Richie bumps into his former boss.

Three months after being shot, the Sergeant is forced to relive his trauma as he spots Richie and Abby at the surf club, and immediately walks in the other direction.

Richie previously idolised his boss, and Rocco tells TV Week that he shared the same strong feelings as an actor when he began working with Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.

“Jeremy and I are good mates now, but initially I shared Richie’s idolisation of him,” he tells the publication. “Jeremy is a legacy Aussie actor, and a warm, kind-hearted man.”

While Rocco and Jeremy may have become friends, will their characters David and Richie be able to find a way to live in the same small town?

And with Lacey’s determination to hold a grudge, what does Richie’s return mean for her friendship with Abby?

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 28th September (Episode 8802)

John seeds an idea for Cash. Marilyn’s heart breaks. Zane sticks by his decision.

Tuesday 29th September (Episode 8803)

Marilyn blames herself. Cash holds on to hope. Abigail confides in Levi.

Wednesday 30th September (Episode 8804)

Amelia faces an uncertain future in the bay. Sonny feels smothered. Lacey draws a line in the sand.

Thursday 1st October (Episodes 8805-8807)

Mackenzie calls out Tane. Remi lets his walls down. Will Abigail give love another shot?

Richie makes waves. Amelia helps David summon his courage. Can Lacey and Abigail repair?

Mali is conflicted. Leah and Justin are at odds. Richie shows his gratitude.